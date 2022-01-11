FSU vs. Miami: Game thread, how to watch

After a much-needed win vs. the Louisville Cardinals, Florida State Seminoles basketball is set to take on the Miami Hurricanes at home in another ACC matchup.

“I told the guys in the locker room that I thought they found out that magic level that you have to have to compete with the better teams in the league and I thought we took a step in the right direction,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said following the win.

Hopefully, Hamilton is correct in his assumption of progress, because it’ll be needed Tuesday night against the Hurricanes. Though still unranked, Miami is coming off an upset on the road of No. 2 Duke, having taken a huge step this season after only winning 10 last year.

“The danger is there being a let-up. It’s not that your confidence doesn’t grow—it grows with every victory—but you’ve got to be very, very careful you don’t dwell on the past,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “That game is over. We’ve got to get ready for Florida State. [The Seminoles have] four guys over 7-feet. We’re not a big team; they’re gigantic. So, we’ve got to prepare for them. Duke is over.”

“They’re long and athletic. They’re fast, they protect the rim. They’re an outstanding Leonard Hamilton-type team and we’ve got to do a great job of preparing for them.”

“They are the real deal,” Hamilton said of Miami earlier this week. “They are very efficient in what they do and they realize that their system is geared towards their talent. They are a good basketball team.”

Florida State vs. Miami tips off at 8 p.m. and is set to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Channel

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Spread

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 6.5 point favorites over the Hurricanes.

Game notes, via FSU

MILLS TIES CAREER-HIGH FOR POINTS IN WIN OVER LOUISVILLE Redshirt sophomore Caleb Mills tied his career-high with 27 points in the Seminoles 79-70 win over Louisville at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Saturday night. His 27 points tied his career best which he also scored against Tulsa on February 19, 2020 while playing for the Cougars of the University of Houston. Mills’ 27 points marked the most points scored by a Seminole since Terance Mann scored 30 against Georgia Tech on January 20, 2018. FLORIDA STATE AT HOME SINCE 2015 Florida State is 82-5 at home in the last five (plus) seasons (.943 winning percentage). The Seminoles have won 82 of their last 87 home games since February 27, 2015. The Seminoles won their final three home games of the 2015-16 season (Notre Dame, Syracuse, Davidson) and have won 79 of 84 home games (.941 winning percentage) in the last five seasons. The Seminoles have lost just one ACC home game since a 77-68 win over Clemson on January 22, 2019. Florida State has won 26 of its last 27 ACC home games since defeating the Tigers and won 25 consecutive ACC home games from January 22, 2019 through March 3, 2021 – the second longest conference winning streak in ACC history. Only Duke, who won 26 straight ACC home games from 1997-2002, has a longer streak than then Seminoles in the history of the greatest conference in college basketball history. SEMINOLES TO HONOR NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE AGAINST MIAMI The Florida State men’s basketball team will continue its tradition and wear its special turquoise Nike N7 uniforms in Tuesday’s game against Miami to raise awareness for bringing sport to Native American and Aboriginal youth. It marks the 19th time (and second time this season) the Seminoles will wear the special uniforms. The Seminoles last wore the special uniforms in their 59-54 win over Tulane in Tallahassee on November 17, 2021. This season (2021-22) marks the ninth consecutive season the Seminoles will wear the turquoise uniforms. Florida State makes a distinct departure from its traditional school colors to don turquoise Nike N7 uniforms to stand for the importance of bringing sport and physical activity to Native American and Aboriginal youth. “The Seminole Tribe of Florida approached us about this program, and we are honored and excited to wear these unique uniforms,” said head coach Leonard Hamilton. The Seminoles first wore the turquoise uniforms in their 89-61 win over UT-Martin in Tallahassee on November 17, 2013. The Seminoles are 15-3 when wearing the special N7 turquoise uniforms. LOOKING INTO THE SERIES BETWEEN THE SEMINOLES AND THE HURRICANES Florida State enters Tuesday’s game against Miami having won nine of the last 10 games in the series against the Hurricanes since a 75-57 win in Coral Gables on February 1, 2017. The Seminoles’ current seven-game winning streak against the Hurricanes is the longest by either team in the series which began on December 19, 1950. The Seminoles’ seven-game winning streak is its longest any of the current ACC teams.

Game notes, via Miami