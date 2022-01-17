Watch: How does FSU match up with Duke?

Florida State Seminoles basketball is set to take on the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils.

FSU (10-5, 4-2 ACC) is coming off its third straight win, a close back-and-forth affair vs. Syracuse, while Duke (14-2, 4-1 ACC) has bounced back from an upset loss to Miami by racking up consecutive wins vs. Wake Forest and NC State.

FSU needs to take advantage of all their opportunity to make the statements they can with the season dwindling down, but it’ll be tough against the Blue Devils, whose two losses were by 5 and 2 points.

“We need games like what we’re facing tomorrow night to let our guys know what it’s like to go against the best,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said on Monday.

“To be able to compete against the best, you have to be at your best. This is the way it is in the ACC.”

“Duke’s up next so we’ve got to be at our best. The inexperience, the adjustment, learning each other, at this point, we’ve got to get past that.”

Duke did showcase some weaknesses in that two-point loss to Miami last week, a team that FSU recently beat.

Will Florida State being able to capitalize on those weakness, while also overcoming its own struggles and personnel issues?

Watch below: