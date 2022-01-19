FSU, Leonard Hamilton make history in win vs. Duke

Florida State Seminoles basketball upset No. 6 Duke on Tuesday night in a 79-78 overtime thriller, with Rayquan Evans hitting a pair of game-winning free throws for the second time in the last week.

The win was much-needed for the Seminoles, who have missed out on the chance to build up a solid resume this season as a result of an extended layoff due to COVID-19 issues. It’s their fourth win in a row, with a make-up game vs. UNF now next on the docket.

While the win over Duke was huge for plenty of reasons — tournament implications, sending off Coach K with a loss, ACC standings — one underrated aspect of the victory is that with it, head coach Leonard Hamilton and his team set two NCAA records, each impressive in their own right.

First up, the Seminoles further extended their all-time overtime win streak record, notching a 13th straight victory to pad their lead by one. FSU, who hasn’t lost an overtime game since 2018, set the record for consecutive overtime wins this season with its win over Boston University.

In addition, with the win, Hamilton recorded his 55th win over an AP Top 25 team when unranked, the most by any coach in the AP Poll Era. In his career at Florida State, he has 58 total wins over ranked opponents, the most in school-history. Over the last four season, FSU has earned 14 victories over nationally-ranked opponents.