FSU vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Opponents in the 2021 ACC Tournament title game, Florida State Seminoles basketball and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets find themselves on different paths late in the season. While FSU has seemingly rebounded from a mid-season layoff to take possession of first place in the ACC, the Yellow Jackets have struggled this year, having just won 3 of its last 9 games.
The Seminoles enter into tonight’s game having won six straight, each contest a challenge in its own way, with the lone “easy” game being a 13-point win over a UNF team that went unconscious from the three-point line, going 14-of-24 (58.3%). FSU also had to deal with a different level of perseverance, playing four games over a span of 7 days.
“We knew we had to be tough through this four-game stretch, it was real and it tested us especially in these last few games,” redshirt sophomore Caleb Mills said following Florida State’s 61-60 win over Miami last Saturday.
“These guys know what it takes to win now,” redshirt senior Malik Osborne said. “They know how to take adversity, get hit and still stand and push through.”
“Going up to Georgia Tech, we want to show that we learned from our mistakes. And we want to prove that we are still that top-tier team regardless of the success we had prior. We want to show that we are still locked in and hunting for that ACC Championship. We are looking to redeem ourselves from last year.”
FSU vs. Georgia Tech tips off at 9 p.m. from the McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta.
ACC Network
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 5.5 point favorites over Georgia Tech.
Game notes, via FSU
Florida State enters Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech having won six consecutive games – its’ longest winning streak since winning 10 consecutive from December 8, 2019 (with a 72-53 win over Clemson) through January 25, 2020 (with an 85-84 win over Notre Dame). The Seminoles’ five-game ACC winning streak is its’ longest since winning five straight from January 13, 2021 (with a 105-73 win over NC State) through January 27, 2021 (with a 81-59 win over Miami). The last time Florida State won six consecutive ACC games was from December 8, 2019 (with a 72-53 win over Clemson) through January 18, 2020 (with an 83-79 win at Miami). Adding on an 85-84 win over Notre Dame (on January 25, 2020) the Seminoles stretched their ACC winning streak to seven games.
Florida State enters Wednesday’s game at Georgia Tech with four one-point victories this season – 81-80 over Boston University (November 24), 65-64 over Miami (January 11), 79-78 over No. 5 Duke (January 18) and 61-60 at Miami (January 22). The Seminoles’ four one-point wins are the most by any team in the nation.
Game notes, via Georgia Tech
- Georgia Tech is looking for its first conference win at home after an 0-4 start at McCamish Pavilion, where the Yellow Jackets are 6-6 overall this season. Florida State is 3-1 on the road in ACC play this season, 3-3 in all games.
- Senior forward Khalid Moore has averaged 6.8 points over Tech’s last 12 games (6.4 ppg vs. ACC), after averaging 3.8 in the Jackets’ first six games of the season. He has hit 30-of-62 from the floor over that stretch.
- Senior guard Michael Devoe fell from the top spot in the ACC in scoring average for the first time this season after his 13-point game at Boston College, and is currently No. 2 at 19.5 points per game behind Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams (20.4). Devoe is No. 2 in the ACC in three-point percentage (40.0) and No. 4 in three-point field goals per game (2.47).
- Georgia Tech won two of the three meetings against Florida State in 2020-21, winning its home game, 76-65, on Jan. 30 and the ACC Tournament championship game, 80-75. The Seminoles won, 74-61, in Tallahassee on Dec. 15.
- Florida State still has won 15 of the last 19 meetings in the series.
- Since FSU joined the ACC, Tech is 21-30 against the Seminoles. Florida State won the first six in a row, Tech followed by winning five straight, and is 15-24 against the Seminoles since then. (Note: Tech’s home win over FSU in 2017 was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions).
- In those 49 games, 22 have been decided by four points or less, 33 by fewer than 10 points. One of those games went to double-overtime, which the Yellow Jackets won 111-108 on Feb. 11, 1999 in Tallahassee.
- Tech is 18-18 against the Seminoles in Atlanta, 2-3 at McCamish Pavilion.
- Tech is 10-18 against Seminoles teams led by head coach Leonard Hamilton. Tech is 11-18 against Hamilton overall, with a victory over his Miami team in December of 1997.
- Tech is 11-24 in games played in Tallahassee, including an 8-17 mark at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, formerly known as the Tallahassee-Leon County Civic Center.
- Tech and Florida State were both members of the old Metro Conference from 1976-78, and the Seminoles won three of those four meetings.
- Florida State has won two of the ACC Tournament meetings between the schools. The three meetings have been decided by a total of eight points.
