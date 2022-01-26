FSU vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Opponents in the 2021 ACC Tournament title game, Florida State Seminoles basketball and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets find themselves on different paths late in the season. While FSU has seemingly rebounded from a mid-season layoff to take possession of first place in the ACC, the Yellow Jackets have struggled this year, having just won 3 of its last 9 games.

The Seminoles enter into tonight’s game having won six straight, each contest a challenge in its own way, with the lone “easy” game being a 13-point win over a UNF team that went unconscious from the three-point line, going 14-of-24 (58.3%). FSU also had to deal with a different level of perseverance, playing four games over a span of 7 days.

“We knew we had to be tough through this four-game stretch, it was real and it tested us especially in these last few games,” redshirt sophomore Caleb Mills said following Florida State’s 61-60 win over Miami last Saturday.

“These guys know what it takes to win now,” redshirt senior Malik Osborne said. “They know how to take adversity, get hit and still stand and push through.”

“Going up to Georgia Tech, we want to show that we learned from our mistakes. And we want to prove that we are still that top-tier team regardless of the success we had prior. We want to show that we are still locked in and hunting for that ACC Championship. We are looking to redeem ourselves from last year.”

FSU vs. Georgia Tech tips off at 9 p.m. from the McCamish Pavillion in Atlanta.

Channel

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Spread

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 5.5 point favorites over Georgia Tech.

Game notes, via FSU

Florida State enters Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech having won six consecutive games – its’ longest winning streak since winning 10 consecutive from December 8, 2019 (with a 72-53 win over Clemson) through January 25, 2020 (with an 85-84 win over Notre Dame). The Seminoles’ five-game ACC winning streak is its’ longest since winning five straight from January 13, 2021 (with a 105-73 win over NC State) through January 27, 2021 (with a 81-59 win over Miami). The last time Florida State won six consecutive ACC games was from December 8, 2019 (with a 72-53 win over Clemson) through January 18, 2020 (with an 83-79 win at Miami). Adding on an 85-84 win over Notre Dame (on January 25, 2020) the Seminoles stretched their ACC winning streak to seven games.

Florida State enters Wednesday’s game at Georgia Tech with four one-point victories this season – 81-80 over Boston University (November 24), 65-64 over Miami (January 11), 79-78 over No. 5 Duke (January 18) and 61-60 at Miami (January 22). The Seminoles’ four one-point wins are the most by any team in the nation.

Game notes, via Georgia Tech