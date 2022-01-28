After a six-game win streak was snapped in a double-digit loss to Georgia Tech, Florida State Seminoles basketball received another dose of bad news on Friday with the announcement that redshirt senior Malik Osborne will miss the rest of the year with an ankle injury.

Anyone who has watched FSU basketball in the month of January could tell that Malik Osborne was playing in significant pain. Perhaps Florida State’s most versatile defender, deadliest spot-up three-point shooter, and a senior leader, Osborne could barely dunk the last few games due to an ankle injury sustained in the win over NC State just after New Year’s.

After trying to gut it out for nearly a month, playing heavy minutes despite barely being able to practice, it was announced today that Osborne will not play for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.

“I’m not very sure we are going to have very much of Malik [for the rest of the season],” head coach Leonard Hamilton said during a press conference, prior to the announcement he’d be missing the year. “It is just one of those things that we have got to decide on, and I imagine that we’ll be doing that shortly.

“I don’t see him getting any better. We could be deciding to shut him down and go ahead and operate on it.”

Just a few hours later Hamilton’s foreshadowing was confirmed in a release by Florida State. For a team that’s teetering on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, the news certainly hurts. With Raiquan Gray playing professionally, the Seminoles don’t really have another guy on the current roster who replicate what Osborne does as a small-ball center. And that doesn’t even mention his on-court leadership and experience.

