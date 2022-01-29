Florida State Seminoles basketball went into Wednesday’s game vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets riding a six-game streak that placed them atop the ACC. FSU, a bubble team with a slim margin for error, came crashing back to Earth after suffering a double-digit loss to the team that was, at that point, last in the conference.

“That’s the good thing about the ACC — that when you have some success, you can’t allow yourself to get too high, too happy,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said on Friday. “And when you also fail and not as successful, you can’t afford to get too low.”

FSU, which already has been forced to resort to every inch of its depth this season, also suffered another loss this past week, albeit one on the roster rather than on the court. Redshirt senior Malik Osborne, a significant part of the Seminoles’ success, is set to miss the rest of the season after opting to receive surgery on an injured ankle that’s hampered him throughout 2022.

From Matt Minnick:

Anyone who has watched FSU basketball in the month of January could tell that Malik Osborne was playing in significant pain. Perhaps Florida State’s most versatile defender, deadliest spot-up three-point shooter, and a senior leader, Osborne could barely dunk the last few games due to an ankle injury sustained in the win over NC State just after New Year’s.

Up next now is Virginia Tech, who now finds itself at the bottom of the ACC after Georgia Tech’s win Wednesday. The Hokies, as noted in the latest edition of the Tomahawk Nation basketball pod, shoot 40% from deep as a team, a terrifying fact for those who have seen what a streak of sharpshooting can do to the Seminoles. While they don’t run a zone defense, which FSU has seemingly been unable to figure out this season, they do run a pack-line scheme that’ll force the Seminoles to find and create shots.

FSU vs. Virginia Tech tips off from Tallahassee today at 3 p.m., and is set to be broadcast on ABC.

Channel

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Spread

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 2.5 point favorites over Virginia Tech.

Game notes, via FSU

SEMINOLES LOOKING TO HAVE ONE OF THE BEST MONTHS EVER Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech with a 7-2 record in the month of January. The Seminoles are looking to close out the month with an eighth victory. It would mark the first time since 1988-89 season that Florida State had won eight games in the month of January. The Seminoles were 8-0 in January during the 1988-89 season with its eighth victory of the month coming at Virginia Tech on January 28, 1989. The Seminoles are 7-1 in the month of January in 2022 with six ACC victories (over NC State, Louisville, Miami, at Syracuse, at Duke, and at Miami) and one non-conference win (over UNF). FLORIDA STATE VS. VIRGINIA TECH – THE LAST MEETING Future NBA Lottery Pick Devin Vassell tied an ACC mark by shooting 7 for 7 from 3‐point range and scoring 27 points to lift the No. 5 Seminoles to a 74‐63 victory over the Hokies at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg on Feb. 2, 2020. Florida State remained a game out of first place in the ACC standings. The Seminoles led for much of the first half, were ahead 34‐29 at the break and held the lead the rest of the way. Florida State grabbed a 60‐44 advantage on a free throw by Trent Forrest with 9:25 remaining before the Hokies scored the next nine points. They cut the lead to 60‐53 on a dunk by Nahiem Alleyne with 6:23 left, but got no closer. Tyrece Radford paced the Hokies with 18 points. Virginia Tech lost itsthird consecutive game. Vassell connected on his first six shots from the floor ‐‐ five 3‐pointers ‐‐ and made 8 of 10 for the game. He was the lone Florida State player in double figures, but 10 different Seminoles scored and seven scored at least seven points. SEMINOLES TO HONOR GEORGE MCCLOUD WITH JERSEY CELEBRATION George McCloud, the first NBA Draft Lottery selection in school history in 1989, will become the seventh player in school history to have his jersey (No. 21) honored and hung prominently displayed in the Donald L. Tucker Center on February 5 during the Seminoles’ game against Wake Forest. McCloud was twice named to the All-Metro Conference First Team and was named the Metro Conference Most Valuable Player in 1989. He averaged 13.5 points during his career as a Seminole (1986-89) and was a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award which recognizes the nation’s top player. McCloud enjoyed a productive 12-year career in the NBA. FLORIDA STATE REMAINS ON TOP OF THE LEAGUE STATISTICS FOR STEALS Florida State has earned at least five steals in each of its 19 games this season and enters Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech ranked No. 1 in the ACC with 177 steals and a 9.3 steals per game average. The Seminoles have earned double figure steals in seven games including 16 against Wake Forest – the second highest total for steals in an ACC game by an ACC team this season. Florida State’s 16 steals against Wake Forest is the second highest single game total in the ACC this season. Florida State has led the ACC in steals two times – 2012 (ACC Tournament Champions) and 2020 (ACC Champions) and have won the conference championship in both of those years.

Game notes, via Virginia Tech