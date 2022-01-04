FSU vs. Wake Forest: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State Seminoles basketball, after a long layoff, made its return to the basketball court on the first day of the new year, securing a conference victory vs. NC State in a tight 83-81 game.

“I’m sure like most of the teams this time of the year that are going through the challenging period of going through COVID, the pauses, and the Christmas break, this was a very satisfying victory under those circumstances,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said following the game. “I thought we grinded it (this game) out. We made some plays down the stretch. We were a little bit uncertain about what to expect from each other.

“That’s what you like to see out of a team who’s not real sure what they are doing. We can’t be but so sharp with no practices. I thought it showed a little bit about the potential heart and desire that this team has. Hopefully, we can continue to keep growing.”

Up next for the Seminoles is another road matchup vs. the Wake Foret Demon Deacons (11-3, 1-2 ACC), who are returning back to Winston-Salem following a defeat to the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

If I told you that Wake scored 84 points, shot 54% from the field for the game, outscored Miami in the paint by 10, and turned the ball over 6 fewer times than the Canes, you might get the feeling that they came away with the win. Unfortunately, the Deacs were so bad on the defensive end that none of those things mattered. Wake allowed Miami to shoot 62% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc in this one, giving up a whopping 92 points. The Canes were pretty much able to get an open look from 3 or an easy layup every time down the court. Head Coach Steve Forbes called it “one of the worst defensive performances” that he had ever coached. The problem for Wake Forest is that in the ACC, every team has really good players that are difficult to defend. The Deacs aren’t going win many ACC games this season if they continue to play this poor on defense.

According to DraftKings, FSU is a 1.5 point underdog to Wake Forest.

