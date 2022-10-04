Report: FSU forward Jaylan Gainey to miss 2022-23 season

Florida State Seminoles basketball will be missing a key transfer piece this upcoming season, as it was reported Tuesday that senior forward Jaylan Gainey will be out for the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury.

Gainey transferred in from Brown this offseason, leaving due to the Ivy League’s rules against graduate players participating in athletics. He finished third in Brown history with 125 career blocked shots and was named as the Ivy League defender of the Year in both 2020 and 2022 as he totaled 117 blocked shots in 54 games (2.2 bpg) and 327 rebounds (6.1 bpg).

The news was first reported by college basketball writer Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports:

From his official FSU bio:

SUMMER 2022 — CANADIAN TOUR

Averaged 8.7 points (26 total points). 7.0 rebounds (21 total rebounds), and 1.7 blocked shots (5 total blocked shots), while shooting .600 percent from the field (9 of 15) during the Seminoles’ 3-game tour of Canada during August of 2022…a starter with 6 points, a team-leading 8 rebounds 2 blocked shots and 1 steal in Florida State’s victory over Ottawa in the first game of its three-game summer tour of Canada…played a total of 12 minutes as starter in the game one win…totaled 8 points (on four of six shooting from the free throw line), 1 assists and 1 blocked shot in the Seminoles 98-64 win over Carleton in the second game of the exhibition tour…played 15 minutes in the win over Carleton…earned a double double of 12 point and 10 rebounds in the Seminoles’ 90-74 win over McGill University in the final game of their summer tour of Canada…Florida State defeated the University of Ottawa, Carleton University and McGill to finish with a 3-0 record on their 10-day trip north of the border.

ON GAINEY

A graduate transfer from Brown University with one year of collegiate eligibility remaining to begin the 2022-23 season…earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Brown in Business Economics in 2022…the third player to come out of the transfer portal and play for Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff…entered the transfer portal on March 7, 2022 and immediately became one of the nation’s most sought after prospects…was at Brown for four seasons, played three, and chose to leave because the Ivy League does not allows players to participate in intercollegiate athletics as graduate students…played in three seasons and 65 games at Brown (2019, 2020 and 2022) with the complete 2021 Ivy League season cancelled because of the worldwide Coronavirus Pandemic…is from ACC country in Greensboro, North Carolina…considered to be a traditional big man…has the size and length to be successful at Florida State and in the ACC…finished third in Brown history with 125 career blocked shots…considered to be the No. 7 ranked prospect in the Transfer Portal by 24/7 Sports…committed to Florida State on March 30 after visiting Florida State’s campus and visiting with the coaching staff…more than half of the teams in the ACC (Florida State, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Boston College, Virginia and Virginia Tech) reached out to Gainey as they attempted to gain his immense services…named as the Ivy League defender of the Year in both 2020 and 2022 as he totaled 117 blocked shots in 54 games (2.2 bpg) and 327 rebounds (6.1 bpg)…averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in his three seasons on play at Brown…enters the 2022-23 season at Florida State never having taken a 3-point shot during his career…three career games against ACC opponents – at Duke (Dec. 28, 2020), at North Carolina (Nov. 12, 2022) and at Syracuse (Dec. 27, 2022)…also played one game against St. John’s on (Dec. 10, 2020) – who the Seminoles’ will face on December 17, 2022 in the Orange Bowl Classic…ranked first in Ivy League history with his career field goal percentage of .699 and he shot .685 or better in each of his three seasons at Brown…shot .750 as a freshman, .685 as a sophomore and .703 as a senior when he finished with a career-high 121 field goals made on a career-high 172 career field goals made…

AS A SENIOR (2022)

Graduated from Brown University in 2022 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Economics…averaged a career-high 9.3 points (fourth on the team), a career-high 6.9 rebounds (second) and a career-high 2.2 blocked shots per game (first)…shot a career-high .703 percent from the field (first)…led the Ivy league in blocked shots and field goal shooting percentage…an incredibly effective shooter who was ranked seventh nationally with a .703 shooting percentage from 2-point range…started all 29 games his senior season while having his best season at the program. Gainey’s career high’s at Brown were 25 points against Columbia (Feb. 26), 18 rebounds against Yale (March 5), and eight blocks also against Columbia on (Feb. 26)..two-time Ivy League Player of the Week for his performances against Columbia (25 points, 12 rebounds, eight blocked shots) (Feb. 26) and Yale (20 points, 18 rebounds) (March 5)…a buzzer-beating dunk gave Brown an 81-80 win over Cornel (Feb. 12)l…finished the game against the Big Red with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots…named as the Ivy-League Co-Player of the Week for a career-high 25-points, 12-rebound and eight blocked shots outing in an 81-74 win over Columbia…shared the honor with Aaryn Rai of Dartmouth (Feb. 27)…his eight blocked shots rank as the single-game record for the Brown basketball program…his career-high of 25 points came on a perfect nine of nine shooting game against Columbia (Feb. 26)…scored in double figures in a career-high 10 games including in six Ivy League games…in shooting better than 70 percent from the floor for the season, he shot below .500 percent from the field only twice in his 29 games played…was perfect from the field in seven different games including a three-game stretch against Sacred Heart (Dec. 5), at Merrimack (Dec. 7) and against Vermont (Dec. 10) when he made 16 of 16 shots…enjoyed a two-game span against Penn (Feb. 19) and Columbia (Feb. 26) when he made 14 of 14 shots…a career-high five double doubles at Quinnipiac (10 points and 10 rebounds), against Harvard (13 points and 13 rebounds), against Dartmouth (12 points and 13 rebounds), against Columbia (25 points and 12 rebounds) and at Yale (20 points and a career-high 18 rebounds)… Played two games against ACC opponents with four points coming against both North Carolina (Nov. 12) and Syracuse (Dec. 27).