Florida State basketball, for the second straight game, was outgunned and outmatched by an in-state opponent, this time falling to the UCF Knights 68-54 on the road in Orlando.

It’s the first time Florida State is 0-2 since the 2000-2001 season.

The Seminoles, as the case in the season-opening loss to the Stetson Hatters, had to play from behind early. FSU’s largest lead came early in the first half, an 8-4 margin, and then never led again after the Knights overcame it.

UCF began to separate itself in the game late in the first half, taking a 39-29 lead into the half. After the 18-minute mark, the Seminoles never came within double-digits, struggling with depth with Matthew Cleveland limited due to early foul trouble that resulted in him fouling out.

Darin Green Jr. led Florida State scorers with 17 points.

FSU was especially outplayed on the glass — the Seminoles were outrebounded 52-22, most critically 24-7 on offense. UCF logged 22 second chance points, FSU had zero.

The Seminoles did have some bright spots on defense — 18 points off turnovers, 10 steals logged — but its inability to shut down UCF was on display throughout the night.

Next up for Florida State is a home game vs. the Troy Trojans on November 14.