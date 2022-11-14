FSU vs. Troy: How to watch, odds, notes, game thread

Florida State Seminoles basketball (0-2) is off to its worst start of the Leonard Hamilton era, winless through two games for the first time in his tenure as head coach.

FSU, against both Stetson and UCF, was unable to keep competitive even early on, failing to lead in either of those games past a few minutes into the matchup.

FSU has struggled to produce as it suffers from depth issues, with only eight players having logged minutes so far this season. Of the main pieces missing, the Seminoles’ have been without Baba Miller (NCAA suspension), Jaylan Gainey (ACL), Chandler Jackson (thumb), Jeremiah Bembry (back) and De’Ante Green (ACL suffered as a high school senior).

The Seminoles’ depth could be taking another hit, as well, with sophomore center Naheem McLeod to be evaluated “week-to-week” after hurting his ankle vs. UCF.

On the Tomahawk Nation Florida State Basketball podcast, Michael Rogner and Matt Minnick recently addressed FSU’s early-season woes:

Well, through two games there is one team in college basketball (looking at you Mississippi Valley State) that has been worse on the defensive glass than Florida State. And the rest of the defense has been intriguing at best. And the offense? Well, there’s a ball and a basket and sometimes the two meet.

After traveling to Orlando to take on the Knights, Florida State is back home in Tallahassee to take on the Troy Trojans (2-0).

From FSU Sports Info:

Florida State, which is 88-9 at home since the final three games of the 2015-16 season, plays host to Troy on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The Seminoles’ game against the Trojans is its first of three consecutive home game marking the longest home stand of the 2022-23 season. The Seminoles hold a 9-1 record in the all-time series against Troy in the all-time series between the two teams, which began on December 12, 1947 when Florida State defeated the Trojans, 57-37, in the second game in program history. The Trojans are coached by Scott Cross who is in his fourth season at Troy, who will face Florida State (as a player or a coach) for the first time in his career.

According to DraftKings, FSU is a 10-point favorite against Troy, with the over/under set at 142.

The game, formerly a 7 p.m. tip-off, will now start at 8 p.m. with the broadcast set for the ACC Network.

Florida State vs. Troy how to watch, TV info

Date

Monday, November 14

Time

8 p.m.

TV

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network