Florida State Seminoles basketball has continued its worst start to the season in the Leonard Hamilton era, falling to the Troy Trojans 79-72 to lose its third straight game.

After faltering to Stetson and UCF in consecutive matchups vs. in-state opponents, FSU took on the Trojans (2-0) in Tallahassee in hopes of avoiding the program’s first 0-3 start since 2001.

Instead, FSU was sloppy and inconsistent throughout the night, at halftime logging a 36.7% turnover rate that allowed the Trojans to take a 32-25 lead into half. Florida State finished the game with 19 turnovers, which Troy got 17 points off of.

For its part, the Seminoles managed to keep the game close in crucial points of the matchup even as Troy did its best to separate indefinitely — at several points either tying up the game or briefly taking the lead, though the emphasis there is on briefly.

Despite the overall rough showing, Darin Green Jr. had an impressive performance from beyond the arc, hitting seven threes (77% shooting percentage).

Up next for Florida State is a home matchup against the Florida Gators (2-1), who had a disappointing performance against an in-state school of its own against FAU in a 76-74 loss on Monday.