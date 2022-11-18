Florida State Seminoles basketball, after an 0-3 start, will try to snag its first win of the season in a rivalry matchup vs. the Florida Gators (2-1) at home.

FSU has struggled so far in the season with its lack of depth, seeing bad habits arise on both ends of the floor that have nullified any potential comeback bids in each of its games.

The Gators, after starting off on a two-win streak, are coming off a surprising in-state loss of their own after falling to the FAU Owls on Monday.

From Alligator Army:

A week after setting out shirts emblazoned with “The Golden Era” to celebrate the beginning of Todd Golden’s tenure as Florida’s men’s basketball head coach, the Gators put out black shirts for students before a meeting with Florida Atlantic. They proved appropriate: The Owls came for a funeral — and staged one, outfighting Florida and staving off a late rally for a 76-74 win. And make no mistake about the upset: FAU was the deserving winner of this game, controlling it for much of its duration.

Some notes, via FSU Sports Info:

The Seminoles have won four consecutive home game against the Gators including an 83-71 victory on December 12, 2021. The Seminoles current run of prosperity against the rival Gators with seven wins in the last eight games is the best run (a winning percentage of .875) in the series that began during the 1951-52 season. The Seminoles will face first-year Gator Head Coach Todd Golden for the first time as Golden took over the Gator program during the spring of 2022. Carlin Hartman, the first-year Associate Head Coach at Florida, played against Florida State twice during his career at Tulane – he was 1-1 against the Seminoles as a player and 0- 1 as an assistant coach. Hartman led Tulane with 10 points and five assists in a 77-61 win over Florida State in New Orleans and totaled 10 points and three rebounds in an 85-79 Seminole win at the Donald L. Tucker Center on February 2, 1991. He was also an assistant at Rice when the Seminoles took a 79-54 win on November 29, 1996. Associate Head Coach Korey McCray got his start in the college coaching ranks at Florida State as a graduate assistant under Leonard Hamilton. He earned a master’s degree in adult education with a minor in higher education at FSU in 2004. Director of Player Development Tauren Green, who played for the Gators from 2004-07, was 2-2 against Florida State during his career. Player development assistant Jordan Talley has Tallahassee ties as he helped Tallahassee Community College to a Panhandle Conference championship, and the team sent 10 players to Division I including the No. 1 player in junior college.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a seven-point underdog to the Gators.

Florida State vs. Florida tips off at 8 p.m. and is set to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Florida State vs. UF how to watch, TV info

Date

Friday, November 18

Time

8 p.m.

TV

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network