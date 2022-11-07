FSU vs. Stetson: How to watch, preview, odds

Florida State Seminoles basketball is set to open the season tonight against the Stetson Hatters in a non-conference, intrastate matchup.

According to DraftKings, FSU is an 18.5-point favorite against the Hatters.

From FSU Sports Info:

Florida State is 26-4 (.867 winning percentage) in season openers when they are against teams from the state of Florida. It marks the first time in the 53-game series that the Seminoles open their season against the Hatters. Florida State leads the alltime series against Stetson by a 42-11 mark and has won 18 consecutive games in the series – a streak that dates back to an 81-71 Seminoles victory on December 11, 1975. The Seminoles are 11-0 against the Hatters under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton.

The Seminoles are coming off a season where a promising 6-1 start in ACC play was derailed by an injury bug unlike most could ever recall, including one game where all five starting players were out. With multiple impact players back from last season and the addition of a strong recruitment/portal class, you’d think the ‘Noles would have put most of the bad luck behind them, right?

Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

FSU opens the season with one prized transfer (Jaylan Gainey) out for the season due to a knee injury, one blue-chip recruit (Chandler Jackson) out at least tonight with a thumb injury, and arguably the top recruit of the class (Baba Miller) out for the first 16 games of the season thanks to an NCAA decision that has been chastised by virtually everyone associated with college basketball.

All of this makes for a lot more question marks than normal as the season gets underway. In the only exhibition game we had the ability to watch, the Seminoles showcased nice touch from the perimeter and a willingness to play small-ball for long stretches. (Read more about our observations from that game here). But that was with Miller playing major minutes. It’s uncertain how the staff will change things up with him out the first half of the season.

What we do know is that there are a lot of pieces to mix and match. Caleb Mills, Matthew Cleveland, Jalen Warley, Cam’Ron Fletcher, and Naheem McLeod all return with one season under their belts. Meanwhile, Darin Green, Jr is a sharpshooting transfer from UCF with loads of experience, while Cameron Corhen and Tom House both bring skill to the table as freshmen.

But how the staff will piece this roster puzzle together is anyone’s guess.

Florida State vs. Stetson how to watch, tv info

Date

Monday, November 7

Time

7

Watch

Bally Sports/YES Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network