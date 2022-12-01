 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Football stars earn postseason recognition, men’s basketball drops to 1-8

Jordan Travis continues to get noticed

Recruiting

Football

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis is listed as the No. 3 QB in the country, according CBS Sports’ final season rankings.

Redshirt freshman Patrick Payton has been awarded the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, becoming the first Seminole to earn the award since Ronald Darby in 2012.

Florida State football is blockbuster:

The Seminoles had the second most viewed game of Week 13 in their 45-38 victory over Florida.

A fresh sight that hasn’t been seen in years; the Florida State logo with “bowl bound” writing.

The Noles were one of the most watched teams in the nation this season, averaging 2.03 million views per game.

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights, featuring incredible defensive performances yet again.

Former Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones returned home to celebrate his induction into the College Hall of Fame, being recognized with his time in garnet and gold.

Basketball

The Noles fell to No. 5 Purdue last night, flirting with a win at moments in the first half. They played their best game of the season, but the Boilermakers were final game plan with Braden Smith and Zach Edey was too much for the Seminoles to handle.

The Seminoles headed to Wisconsin to play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge against the Badgers. The game will tip-off tonight at 7:30 ET.

All Sports

Florida State has quite the talent representing them in the “Top College Prospects” list for the 2023 MLB draft.

Soccer star Jenna Nighswonger is in contention for the Herman Trophy, given to the top women’s soccer player in the nation annually. Jaelin Howell was the winner in 2021.

The Noles are headed to North Carolina to face the Tar Heels in the College Cup Semifinals. The series is tied 1-1 with the recent matchup being Florida State’s win over the Heels in the ACC Tournament Finals.

Florida State will take on Northern Iowa tomorrow at 5:30 ET in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

