Noles News: Football stars earn postseason recognition, men’s basketball drops to 1-8

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis is listed as the No. 3 QB in the country, according CBS Sports’ final season rankings.

Redshirt freshman Patrick Payton has been awarded the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, becoming the first Seminole to earn the award since Ronald Darby in 2012.

All Glory To God And Appreciate The Whole FSU Family ‼️ https://t.co/pzBP4g6whr — Pat Payton (@PatPayton6) November 30, 2022

Florida State football is blockbuster:





Our rivalry win over Florida was the most-watched Friday college football game on @ABCNetwork since 2005.



It was also the most-watched Friday game on network since 2011.#OneTribe | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/mpdgVO2Rdk — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 30, 2022

The Seminoles had the second most viewed game of Week 13 in their 45-38 victory over Florida.

Most watched CFB games, Week 13:



Michigan-Ohio St (FOX): 17.1M



Fla-FSU* (ABC): 6.711M

ND-USC (ABC): 6.68M

Aub-Ala (CBS): 6.3M

Iowa St-TCU (FOX): 4.3M

LSU-A&M (ESPN): 3.9M

NC St-UNC* (ABC): 3.6M

Oregon-Ore St (ABC): 3.56M

Mizzou-Ark* (CBS) 3.27M

UCLA-Cal* (FOX) 3.27M



* - Fri. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 30, 2022

A fresh sight that hasn’t been seen in years; the Florida State logo with “bowl bound” writing.

Prepping our Bowl Bound shirts! @BowlSeason thanks for the gear! pic.twitter.com/OqGNiNLxwi — Seminoles Equipment (@SeminolesEQ) November 30, 2022

The Noles were one of the most watched teams in the nation this season, averaging 2.03 million views per game.

Of all the programs watched in the 2022 season, #FSU ranks 15th averaging 2.03 million viewers per week. Miami is 57th averaging 608k https://t.co/sZPGXGUSKr — Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III) November 30, 2022

Here’s a look at the latest Noles in the Pros highlights, featuring incredible defensive performances yet again.

Former Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones returned home to celebrate his induction into the College Hall of Fame, being recognized with his time in garnet and gold.

The Noles fell to No. 5 Purdue last night, flirting with a win at moments in the first half. They played their best game of the season, but the Boilermakers were final game plan with Braden Smith and Zach Edey was too much for the Seminoles to handle.

Battled til the end pic.twitter.com/Dm25ZWiona — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) December 1, 2022

The Seminoles headed to Wisconsin to play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge against the Badgers. The game will tip-off tonight at 7:30 ET.

We're ready for another ACC/Big Ten Challenge!



This time we battle Wisconsin on the road on Thursday #NoleFAM — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) November 30, 2022

Florida State has quite the talent representing them in the “Top College Prospects” list for the 2023 MLB draft.

Congratulations to 3️⃣ of our pitchers on being ranked in the D1 Baseball 2023 Top College Prospects list! pic.twitter.com/qWnAHe7wdv — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) November 30, 2022

Soccer star Jenna Nighswonger is in contention for the Herman Trophy, given to the top women’s soccer player in the nation annually. Jaelin Howell was the winner in 2021.

The Noles are headed to North Carolina to face the Tar Heels in the College Cup Semifinals. The series is tied 1-1 with the recent matchup being Florida State’s win over the Heels in the ACC Tournament Finals.

Florida State will take on Northern Iowa tomorrow at 5:30 ET in the first round of the NCAA tournament.