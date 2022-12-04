Cam’Ron Fletcher out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season

Florida State forward Cam’Ron Fletcher is set to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to a right knee injury suffered in the second half against Virginia.

Fletcher is currently averaging 10.8 points per game, serving as FSU’s leading rebounder with an average 7.5 per game. He’s been Florida State’s most consistent player throughout the year on both ends of the floor. This is yet another tough loss for head coach Leonard Hamilton and the Noles in the midst of one of the worst starts to the season in program history.

This is Fletcher’s second season with the Seminoles after transferring from Kentucky in 2021. He’ll be the sixth scholarship player to miss time this season, joining Naheem McLeod, Chandler Jackson, Jeremiah Bembry, Jaylan Gainey, De’Ante Green and Baba Miller.

