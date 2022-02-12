FSU vs. North Carolina: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State Seminoles basketball has hit a rough patch lately, struggling to get back to winning ways as personnel losses continue to pile up at the same rate as on-court ones.

Despite their injuries, head coach Leonard Hamilton has noted the players’ desire to be involved as the season progresses.

“[Our injured players] are at practice every day. They are there encouraging and offering wisdom,” Hamilton said. “I came into the locker room the other night after our loss. Malik was in there being extremely vocal and using his experience and wisdom he’s gained over the years by aggressively talking to our team.

“He has been around. He understands the strengths and weaknesses of our team. What we should and shouldn’t be doing. How well we execute the game plan. And he was verbalizing that about as well as the coaches could.”

FSU is coming off a home loss to Pitt, a game in which the Seminoles were favored by double-digits against a hapless Panthers team.

“We’ve had different teams, different players, different rotations,” Hamilton said following the loss. “I also think that there’s a little bit of anxiety with first-year guys being put in this situation. Their roles have changed, and everybody got to regroup physically and mentally, and emotionally. We’ve been in a constant state of flux during this period, but, you know, this is time of learning and growing and developing, you got to get tougher mentally, you got to give more effort, you got to push through and make better decisions.”

FSU is now set to take on North Carolina, (17-7, 9-4) who have won five of its last six, with the one loss being a major blowout vs. Duke.

From our SB Nation sister site, Tar Heel Blog:

Today is also going to be the first game since the Tar Heels have learned that Dawson Garcia will not return for the rest of the season . While he hasn’t played since Wake Forest , the temporary nature of the absence had led to the Tar Heels playing and using rotations like they wanted to be able to slide him right back in. Now that it’s known he’s out, will we see more of players on the bench like Dontrez Styles? Will Leaky Black play more of the four? There’s not much time left in the season to figure all this out.

The Tar Heels are coming off a scrappy win down in Clemson Tuesday night, a great recovery from getting the doors blown off of them early in the Duke game a week ago. That win has kept them in the upper third of the ACC, with hopes of a double-bye in the ACC Tournament not gone yet.

Florida State vs. UNC tips off at 2 p.m. from Chapel Hill, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 8.5 point underdogs to the Tar Heels

Florida State defeated Duke, 79-70, in overtime on January 18 in Tallahassee for its all-time college basketball record 13th consecutive overtime victory. The Seminoles have won each of the their overtime decisions since a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018 in a game played at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee. Florida State has defeated 11 teams during their overtime streak. They are 2-0 in OT games this year.

Led by three steals each by Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland, Florida State totaled a near-season-high 15 steals against Wake Forest on February 5. The Seminoles’ 15 steals against the Deacons marked the third time this season they had earned at least 15 steals in a single game. Additionally, the Seminoles’ 15 steals against the Deacons are tied for the eighth highest steals total in a single game in Florida State’s ACC history. Florida State’s single-game record for steals in an ACC game is 18 in a 79-66 win over NC State on February 14, 1996.

…Defeat North Carolina and gain a win over the Tar Heels for the third time the last four meetings in the series. The Seminoles topped North Carolina in the semifinals of the 2021 ACC Tournament (March 12, 2021, 69-66) and the last time the two teams met in Tallahassee (January 16, 2021, 82-75).

Florida State is 1-1 against opponents who are currently ranked in the top 25 of the Associated Press poll (for the week of January 31, 2022). The Seminoles defeated No. 9 Duke by a 79-78 score in overtime on January 18 in Tallahassee and fell at No. 4Purdue in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge on November 30 in West Lafayette.

Florida State enters Saturday’s game against North Carolina with four one-point victories this season – 81-80 over Boston University (November 24), 65-64 over Miami (January 11), 79-78 over No. 5 Duke (January 18) and 61-60 at Miami (January 22). The Seminoles’ four one-point wins are the most by any team in the nation. The Seminoles are the third team in the ACC since 1980 with four one point wins in a season – joining Duke in 1981-82 and Maryland in 1982-83.

…Speaking to the ability of Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and how he develops talent, Hamilton has now won an NCAA record 55 games over ranked teams while his teams were unranked. Hamilton’s 55th win over a ranked team as the coach of an unranked team came as a 79-78 overtime win over Duke on January 18.

The Florida State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame will induct nine new members on Friday, April 8, including men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and All-Americans from six different sports. Hamilton, who is the Seminoles’ all-time winningest basketball coach and currently the fifth all-time winningest coach in ACC history, will be inducted along with one of his former players in star point guard Toney Douglas.

AT HOME• Carolina is 12-1 at the Smith Center this season. UNC’s 14-game home winning streak came to end last Saturday with the 87-67 loss to Duke.• The Tar Heels are averaging 77.7 points and allowing 64.4 per game at home this year.• Carolina has made 41.0% of its three-point attempts at home and held its opponents to 28.7% from beyond the arc in the Smith Center this season.• Armando Bacot is averaging 12.0 rebounds in the 13 home games. UNC has a plus 10.0 rebound margin at home.• Caleb Love has made 33 of 72 three-pointers (.458) at home this season.• Carolina is 448-82 all-time in the Smith Center, including 230-64 in ACC games.• UNC is 19-4 in the Smith Center against the Seminoles.• FSU is 3-5 on the road this year, including 3-3 in ACC games.

LOVE’S LATE-GAME HEROICS• Sophomore guard Caleb Love made a pair of winning plays in the final minute of Carolina’s win at Clemson. After the Tigers took a 75-74 lead, Love hit his second three-pointer of the half with 36 seconds to play to give the Tar Heels a two-point lead. Then with the game tied, Love drove to the basket and delivered a pass in the paint to Brady Manek, who laid the ball in for the winning points with 3.1 seconds to play.• Manek’s field goal was the first time UNC scored a game-winner with under five seconds to play since Andrew Platek hit a runner with 3.6 seconds remaining in a 67-65 win at Miami on 1/5/21.

UNC-FLORIDA STATE ALL-TIME• Carolina leads the series, 51-16. That includes a 41-15 advantage since the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1991-92.• The Seminoles have won three of the last four and four of the last six games vs. UNC. Those four losses include three in Tallahassee and one in Greensboro in the 2021 ACC Tournament semifinals.• Carolina has won six straight vs. the Seminoles in the Smith Center. FSU’s most recent win in Chapel Hill came in 2010.• The teams played three times last season for the first time since 2013 when UNC swept all three games.

LAST SEASON VS. THE SEMINOLESFSU 82, UNC 75 at Tallahassee• Florida State made 26 of 27 free throws. • It was the first time freshmen guards RJ Davis (16), Caleb Love (11) and Kerwin Walton (14) scored in double figures in the same game.• Carolina scored 20 points off FSU turnovers, but FSU scored 22 points off UNC turnovers. • The Seminoles scored 18 fastbreak points; Carolina scored only 22 paint points, its second-fewest all season.

UNC 78, FSU 70 in Chapel Hill• It was the first time in UNC history all four Tar Heels to score in double figures were freshmen (Walker Kessler 20, Kerwin Walton 13, RJ Davis 12, Caleb Love 12).• UNC trailed 41-29 at the half. The win tied the fifth-largest halftime deficit (12) in a UNC win in Smith Center history.• Carolina shot 25 percent from the floor in the first half and 50 percent in the second.• Carolina shot 25.0 percent from the floor in the first half, equaling its lowest percentage in a half all season (also .250 in the first at Virginia).• Carolina scored 29 first-half points on 50 possessions. In the second half, UNC scored 49 points on 46 possessions.• Carolina made a season-high 27 free throws and shot a season-high 90 percent from the line.• Florida State was No. 11 in the AP poll. UNC had lost its previous 10 games against AP-ranked opponents.• It was Roy Williams’ 900th win as a college head coach.

FSU 69, UNC 66 in Greensboro• Carolina shot a season-low 33.8 percent from the floor, including 26.7 percent in the first half. • Carolina trailed by 11 at the half but took the lead midway through the second half. The Tar Heels went ahead, 64-62, when RJ Davis made three free throws with 3:57 to play. The Seminoles then went on a 6-0 run as UNC missed seven straight field goal attempts. • Florida State scored 19 points off Tar Heel turnovers. In three games in 2020-21, FSU scored 66 points off UNC turnovers and 59 fastbreak points.• Caleb Love led UNC with 13 points. Armando Bacot (12) and Kerwin Walton (11) also reached double figures.• Walton was 0 for 1 from the floor in the first half then made three three-pointers and scored 11 points in the second half.

ACC LEADERS• Carolina enters the Florida State game tied for fourth in the ACC with an 9-4 record in league play (5-1 at home, 4-3 on the road).• ACC standings are on page 4.• The Tar Heels are fourth in the ACC in scoring offense (78.1 points per game) and 13th in scoring defense (72.8 ppg).• Carolina leads the ACC in total rebounds per game (40.1) and rebound margin at 7.6 per game. Duke is second in rebound margin at 4.5 per game.• The Tar Heels lead the ACC in free throw shooting (.757), are second in three-point accuracy (.384) and eighth in field goal percentage (.453).• Armando Bacot leads the ACC in rebounding (12.2), offensive rebounding (3.7) and double-doubles (18) and is third in field goal percentage (.574), sixth in blocks (38) and seventh in scoring (16.6).• Caleb Love is fourth in the ACC in free throw percentage (.833), fifth in three-point percentage (.403), 10th in assists (3.6), 11th in three-pointers (2.2) and 13th in scoring (14.8).• RJ Davis is seventh in free throw percentage (.813) and 12th in assists (3.3).• Brady Manek is seventh in the ACC in 3FGs per game (2.3) and three-point percentage (.400).• In ACC games, Manek is third in the league in threes (2.0) and fifth in three-point percentage (.433).

BACOT UNC’S 79TH 1,000-POINT SCORER• Junior forward/center Armando Bacot (Richmond, Va.) is the 79th player to score 1,000 points as a Tar Heel. UNC has more 1,000-point scorers than any other school in NCAA history (Louisville is second with 69). • Bacot became the first Tar Heel to score 1,000 points in three seasons since Joel Berry II and Justin Jackson, who both hit the 1,000-point mark as juniors in 2017.• Bacot has 1,063 points, tied with Hook Dillon for 72nd place in UNC history.

LEAKY’S RESURGENCE• Carolina’s most consistent player the last several weeks has been senior small forward Leaky Black.• The Concord, N.C. native scored 11 second-half points at Clemson, including a clutch three late in the game. He had two blocks, five rebounds and played stellar defense in the loss to Duke on February 5. One game earlier, Black scored a season-high 13 points, fueled by a season-high three three-point field goals, including one in overtime in UNC’s seven-point win over Louisville.• Over the last six games, Black has scored 51 points, grabbed 28 rebounds, made 17 of 27 shots from the floor and 8 of 15 threes and has 19 assists against just five turnovers.

BLACK SIXTH TAR HEEL ON VERSATILE LIST• Black became the sixth Tar Heel to amass 500 career points, 400 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks.• The only other Tar Heels to hit each mark are James Worthy, George Lynch, Jackie Manuel, David Noel and Danny Green.

BACOT AMONG THE NATION’S BEST• Armando Bacot is second in the country in double-doubles with 18, third in rebounding at 12.2 per game and sixth in offensive rebounding (3.7).• He leads the ACC in double-doubles, rebounding and offensive rebounds, is third in field goal percentage, sixth in blocks and seventh in scoring.• Bacot leads Carolina in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and blocks (38). He also led UNC in those categories last season. No Tar Heel has ever led in those four categories in consecutive seasons.• Bacot leads the ACC in rebounding by 3.29 rebounds per game. Bacot is averaging 12.17, while NC State’s Dereon Seabron is second with 8.88. • Bacot has grabbed double-digit rebounds 19 times in 24 games this season, including 10 at Clemson on Tuesday. He had a streak of 13 straight games with double-digit rebounds that ended when he had five rebounds against Duke. That was the third-longest streak of games with 10 or more rebounds in UNC history.

Consecutive games/10 OR MORE REBOUNDS41 Billy Cunningham, 1962-64 15 John Henson, 2010-1113 Armando Bacot, 2021-2211 Doug Moe, 1959-61 11 Doug Moe, 1960-61

• Bacot’s 12.2 rebounds per game are currently the fifth-highest average by a Tar Heel and the highest since Billy Cunningham averaged 14.3 in 1964-65.• Only one player in the ACC has averaged that many rebounds in the last 24 seasons. Notre Dame’s John Mooney led the league with 12.7 per game in 2019-20.

Highest rebounding average/season16.1 Billy Cunningham, 1962-6315.8 Billy Cunningham, 1963-64 14.3 Billy Cunningham, 1964-6514.0 Doug Moe, 1960-6112.2 Armando Bacot, 2021-22

• Bacot has 20 or more rebounds three times in the last 10 games – 22 against Virginia on January 8, 20 against Virginia Tech on January 24 and 22 at Louisville on February 1. The Virginia and Virginia Tech games were just the fourth and fifth times in Smith Center history a player had 20 or more rebounds (Sean May did it three times).• Bacot is the third Tar Heel to have three 20-rebound games in a season. Cunningham had five in 1963-64, four in 1962-63 and three in 1964-65, Rosenbluth had three in 1954-55 and Bacot has three this season (three in 25 days).• Bacot has the fifth-highest career offensive rebounding average by a Tar Heel since offensive rebounds were recorded beginning in 1986-87.

MOST OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS per game/CAREER (since 1986-87)3.61 Antawn Jamison, 1995-983.47 Sean May, 2002-053.39 Tyler Hansbrough, 2005-093.34 Day’Ron Sharpe, 2020-213.14 Armando Bacot (267 in 85 games)3.06 George Lynch, 1989-93

DOUBLE-DOUBLES• Armando Bacot is one off the national lead in the nation with 18 behind Fardaws Aimaq of Utah Valley, who has 19.• Bacot has 18 double-doubles this season; he had 18 combined as a freshman and sophomore.• Bacot had 10-straight double-doubles from Furman on December 14 through Virginia Tech on January 22. That was the longest streak by a Tar Heel since Billy Cunningham in 1964-65. Bacot’s 10-game streak equaled the fourth-longest by a Tar Heel. • Bacot has double-doubles in 75% of Carolina’s games this season, which equals the fourth highest percentage in UNC history.

Career Double-Doubles Games Pct.Billy Cunningham, 1962-63 20 21 .952Billy Cunningham, 1963-64 22 24 .917Doug Moe, 1960-61 20 23 .870Billy Cunningham, 1964-65 18 24 .750Armando Bacot, 2021-22 18 24 .750

• Bacot has 36 career double-doubles, 10th-most all-time by a Tar Heel. John Henson is ninth with 37, also in three seasons.• Bacot has 36 double-doubles in 85 games. His double-double rate (42.4%) is the 10th highest by a Tar Heel and the fourth highest in the last 50 years.

Career Double-Doubles Games Pct.Billy Cunningham, 1962-65 60 69 .870Lennie Rosenbluth*, 1954-57 39 76 .513Antawn Jamison, 1995-98 51 104 .490Doug Moe, 1958-61 29 60 .483Rusty Clark, 1966-69 43 91 .473Larry Miller, 1965-68 42 91 .462Robert McAdoo, 1971-72 14 31 .452Pete Brennan*, 1955-58 35 81 .432Sean May, 2002-05 33 77 .429Armando Bacot, 2019-active 36 85 .424

FREE THROWS• The Tar Heels lead the ACC free throw shooting 75.7%, their best percentage since 2007-08, when they converted at that same rate. Last season, UNC shot 66.8%.• Carolina has led the ACC in free throw percentage eight times but not since 1987-88. Current assistant coach Jeff Lebo shot 87.8% as a junior and senior Ranzino Smith shot 89.7% that season. • Carolina has made 80% or better from the free throw line 10 times this season, including three of the last six games. UNC hit a season-best 90.5% on 19 of 21 shooting at home vs. Georgia Tech. • Carolina is on pace to equal the fourth-highest percentage in school history.• Senior forward Leaky Black (.840) and sophomore guards Caleb Love (.833) and RJ Davis (.813) lead UNC at the stripe this season. • Love is 15th (.821) and Davis is 18th (.816) all-time at UNC in free throw percentage.• Love made 9 of 10 in the overtime win at Louisville, including 5 of 6 in the extra period. It was the third time this season Love made nine or more free throws in a game (also 10 for 12 at Charleston, 9 for 11 vs. Virginia Tech).

SCORING• Five Tar Heels have scored 20 or more points in a game this season. Armando Bacot has eight 20-point games, Caleb Love has seven, Brady Manek has five and RJ Davis and Dawson Garcia each have three 20-point games.• Tar Heels have scored 20 or more points 26 times in 24 games, including five games in which two players scored 20 or more (Loyola, Brown, Charleston, Elon and home vs. Georgia Tech). Last season, UNC had only seven 20-point performances in 29 games. Freshman Day’Ron Sharpe became the first Tar Heel to score 20 or more when he had 25 against Notre Dame in the season’s 10th game. UNC did not have any games last season when two players scored 20 or more points.• Bacot has scored 20 or more points eight times this season. He did that five times in his first two seasons combined.• Carolina is 9-0 over two seasons when Love scores 20 or more (7-0 this season) and 9-1 when he makes 50% of his field goal attempts (4-0 last season and 5-1 in 2021-22).• Carolina is 13-0 when leading at the half.• Carolina is 8-1 when scoring 80 or more points.

THREE-POINTERS• Carolina is second in the ACC behind Virginia Tech and 12th in the country in three-point percentage (.384). • Carolina made a season-high 15 three-pointers on January 29 against NC State and is averaging 8.42 per game, on pace for the second highest average in UNC history.

UNC Three-Pointers Per Game, Last 10 Years2021-22 8.422020-21 5.592019-20 5.482018-19 (UNC record) 8.672017-18 8.242016-17 7.082015-16 5.602014-15 4.842013-14 4.292012-13 7.56

UNC Three-Pointers Per Game, All-Time2018-19 8.672021-22 8.422002-03 8.291982-83 (experimental distance) 8.252017-18 8.24

CLEANING THE BOARDS• The Tar Heels lead the ACC and are 14th in the country in rebound margin at plus 7.6 per game. UNC also leads the league and is 19th nationally in rebounds per game (40.1).• The Tar Heels are on pace to average 40 or more rebounds for the eighth consecutive season and 15th time in 17 seasons. • Carolina has led the ACC in rebound margin in each of the previous six seasons and in 13 of 18 seasons under Roy Williams.• UNC has won the battle of the boards 21 times in 24 games this season. The Tar Heels are 17-4 when out-rebounding their opponents and 0-3 when getting out-rebounded (Tennessee, Kentucky and Duke).• Under Roy Williams the Tar Heels won 82.3% of the games they out-rebounded their opponents. The Tar Heels were victorious in only 46.8% of the games they were out-rebounded under Williams.

GARCIA OUT REST OF THE SEASON• Dawson Garcia announced on February 10 he will not return to the team this season to remain home in Minnesota to continue to help with family medical issues.• Garcia played in 16 games this season for the Tar Heels before returning home Jan. 24 due to illnesses in his family. He has not been available to play in the last six games and also missed two games earlier in January following a concussion he suffered at Boston College on January 2.• He averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 16 games, scoring in double figures five times with a season-high 26 vs. Purdue in November.• Garcia said in a statement: “I cannot thank everyone enough for the unbelievable support that has automatically been given to me while I flew home to support my family. Not everyone will understand, but those who know our family are very aware of the circumstances and challenges we are facing. As much as I love this University and basketball, being in the middle of a health crisis is where our family is right now and it’s where I need to be. After the loss of several very special family members this past year, I came close to losing my dad in December and my grandma is currently in the ICU. With my dad recovering and my grandma fighting for her life, it’s not even a question to me where I need to be right now. My family is my world and I will always be there for them. The past few months have quickly changed my perspective on life and I have put this into God’s hands and trust His guidance.Times like this bring out the beauty in God’s people and I thank all of Tar Heel Nation, my coaches and my teammates for all the love and support. I thank you for lifting us up with your powerful prayers. The University, this team and fans are special. Go Tar Heels.”

MISCELLANEOUS• The Tar Heels are 12-0 this season when scoring more points off turnovers and 5-7 when the opponents score more points off turnovers.• Carolina has scored a combined four more points off turnovers in its five road wins and has been outscored by 43 points off turnovers in its three road losses.• The Tar Heels scored 30 points in the paint in the win at Clemson. That was the first time in six games UNC scored at least 30 paint points, something it did in 16 of the first 18 games.• Carolina has won five times this season when it allowed fewer than 60 points (53 by UNC Asheville, 51 by Michigan, 50 by App State, 58 by Virginia and 47 by Boston College).• Carolina shot 50% from the floor at Clemson, the eighth time this season the Tar Heels made at least half their shots from the floor. Carolina is 8-0 this season when shooting 50% (under Roy Williams UNC was 220-9 when shooting 50% from the floor).• The Tar Heels are 26th nationally in KenPom’s offensive efficiency, scoring 113.4 points per 100 possessions. That is fifth in the ACC behind Syracuse (13th), Duke (15th), Virginia Tech (18th) and Miami (24th).• Carolina is allowing 89.7 points in its seven losses and just 65.9 in its 17 victories.• The Tar Heels are minus 10 in assist-turnovers (76 assists/86 turnovers) in the seven losses, while the opponents are plus 72 (131 assists/59 turnovers).• While Carolina leads the ACC and is 13th nationally in rebound margin, in their seven losses the Tar Heels have been out-rebounded by nearly one per game.

SHAVER JOINS ROSTER• Will Shaver signed with UNC in November and has joined the team this semester, although he will not play this season.• The Birmingham, Ala., native began practicing with the team in January.• Shaver led Oak Mountain High School to back-to-back appearances in the state finals and the 2021 Class 7A title. He averaged 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds and was named second-team all-state.

TAR HEEL STAFF• Head coach Hubert Davis is a Tar Heel alum, and so are each of his assistant coaches and members of the basketball staff.• Assistant coaches Brad Frederick (1996-99), Jeff Lebo (1985-89) and Sean May (2002-05), Director of Recruiting Pat Sullivan (1990-93, 1994-95) and Director of Team and Player Development Jackie Manuel (2001-05) all played for the Tar Heels. Director of Operations Eric Hoots has been on staff for 18 seasons.• Frederick played on Final Four teams that won ACC championships in 1997 and 1998.• Lebo is a 20-year head coaching veteran who set 10 UNC records in his playing career.• May was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2005 NCAA Final Four, scoring 26 points in the national championship game vs. Illinois.• Manuel was twice named Carolina’s defensive player of the year and was a starter on the 2005 NCAA champions.• Sullivan was a key contributor on the 1993 national champions and is one of seven Tar Heels who have played in three Final Fours.• Davis, Lebo, May and Frederick combined to score 4,441 points as Tar Heels. Syracuse is the only school whose coaches scored more points at their alma mater than UNC (Gerry McNamara, Adrian Autry, Allen Griffin and Jim Boeheim scored 5,189 for the Orange).