Overwhelmed Florida State falls to UNC in blowout fashion

Hard times got harder for Florida State Seminoles basketball on Saturday, with the North Carolina Tar Heels running them off the court in Chapel Hill to the tune of 94-74.

It’s usually a sports cliche, but this game was over almost as soon as it started. At one point, UNC led 24-1, a result of both the Tar Heels talent and the deficiencies present on Florida Stat’s roster due to injuries to key players — and that was before Caleb Mills left with an injury early in the game.

UNC had three players put up in the double-digits, with star forward Armando Bacot registering a double-double, his 19th of the season.

It’s the latest in a series of stumbles that FSU has seen this season since being atop the ACC standings in January.

One of the few bright spots, if not the bright spot, was Cam’Ron Fletcher sneakily putting together one of his better games of the season, registering a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Seminoles return to the court on Tuesday to take on Clemson, who beat FSU 75-69 in South Carolina on February 2.