FSU vs. Clemson: Game thread, preview, how to watch

Florida State Seminoles basketball, with just six games left in the regular season, finds itself in a position that has become unfamiliar to the program over the last few years — on the outside looking in of not just the NCAA Tournament, but perhaps the NIT, as losses continue to accumulate at a startling rate.

Those on-court losses have been deepened by personnel losses, with the Seminoles being forced to resort to its depth in the final aughts of the season. Head coach Leonard Hamilton, who had his squad at the top of the ACC just a month ago, is acknowledging the reality of the Seminoles’ season but refusing to go quietly into the good night.

“I think what you have to do is be honest...We’re not having a pity party. We’re not blaming anyone. But we need maximum effort from everybody in order for us to be successful.”

“You have to be able to realistically evaluate each individual and then as a team, we have to all come together. This is the frame of mind we have to be in to maximize each individual talent.”

FSU has struggled in increasing amounts during its six-game slide, culminating in last Saturday’s blowout loss to North Carolina that was much less close than the final score indicated, which is saying something considering it was a 20-point loss.

The key for Florida State as the season winds down is to not let that trend continue — failures are going to happen, but letting them roll and multiply can have compounding effects, ones that can linger into the next season.

If Florida State is going to get back to its winning ways, it starts with the visiting Clemson Tigers, who haven’t won since facing off against FSU earlier in the month. The Tigers themselves have struggled to find success amongst a rash of injuries.

“Our guys have competed really hard and we’ve dealt with some adversity with injuries...I hope people see that we’re fighting and our kids are giving it what we got right now. We’re not playing great all the time, but we are a little over-manned at time,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said on this week’s ACC teleconference.

“We obviously have had to deal with some injuries here, and with David being out, and you hate that for any of the teams. Leonard [Hamilton] has been hit really hard. But they aren’t drastically changing how they are playing. I hate it that they have a couple of guys out and it’s hard to keep morale when guys are out.”

From our SB Nation sister site, Shakin’ the Southland:

The Tigers were pretty helpless in trying to defend Notre Dame without Hunter Tyson and David Collins, easily two of the top four defenders on the roster and two above average rebounders. Nick Honor has shown why he was a mid-major recruit. While he is certainly capable of putting some strong games together, he cannot do so consistently vs. the bigger, stronger, and more athletic guards he sees night in and night out in the ACC. I’ve been a big Alex Hemenway fan and he is a player that you need, but he also is dependent on playmakers around him to cover for some of his shortcomings. Al Amir Dawes was a ferocious rim attacker two years ago despite being relatively small, but he has become almost entirely a catch and shoot three-point specialist. Clemson basketball has had their moments, but more often than not, they have been bad. It’s time to accept this team for what it is, they will be lucky to make it to the NIT.

Channel

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Spread

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 2 point favorites over Clemson.

Game notes via FSU