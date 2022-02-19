FSU vs. Duke: Game thread, preview, how to watch

For the last time in the Mike Krzyzewski era, Florida State Seminoles basketball is set to take on the Duke Blue Devils at the Cameroon Indoor Center.

Over the years, there’s been a great level of mutual respect between the two coaches, even in circumstances where FSU has played spoiler (unlike a certain already-retired ACC basketball coaching legend.)

“He’s been very generous, one of the most generous people I’ve been around with his time, to the important things of college basketball,” Hamilton said of Krzyzewski. “He’s been one of the greatest ambassadors to the game that I’ve ever seen — we’re going to miss him. I consider him a friend, and he’s somebody who I have a tremendous amount of respect for.”

Unfortunately, it’ll be a starkly different game than the thriller we saw earlier this year between the two squads in Tallahassee. Injuries have depleted FSU’s reserves, with head coach Leonard Hamilton saying Friday that it’s going to be a game-time decision for both Caleb Mills and RayQuan Evans, as Mills nurses an ankle injury and Evans deals with a swollen knee.

“What we have to do is be the best version of who we are with who have available,” he said on Zoom ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

No. 9 Duke is coming off a near-upset vs. Wake Forest, a game that came down to the final 0.4 seconds. It was a game that had a bit of emotion twisted into it, as Krzyzewski departed after the first half to what he chalks up as a concern about getting light-headed and possibly passing out.

From our SB Nation sister site, Duke Basketball Report:

Mark Williams slammed home a Paolo Banchero miss to give Duke a 76-74 win over Wake Forest Tuesday night in Cameron. With 0.4 seconds left. And then a desperation Wake 3-pointer drew iron and it might have counted or its might not have and at least no one had to go to the monitor and find out. Because the basketball gods were kind to Duke this night. But only after the Deacons erased all of a 19-point second-half Duke lead and after they erased all of a nine-point Duke lead with only 3:58 left.

It’s going to be a tough go for Florida State, between the personnel issues and the soft factor of Duke being a little bit more motivated after the return of their coach, but it’ll be a key litmus test for the progress of the Seminoles’ freshmen and newcomers and, hopefully, a catalyst for continued progress.

FSU vs. Duke tips off at 6 p.m., with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN.

Channel

ESPN

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Spread

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 15 point underdogs to the Tar Heels

Game notes, via FSU

HAMILTON, FLORIDA STATE WITH TWO NATIONAL HISTORIC COLLEGE BASKETBALL RECORDS …Under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, the Seminoles have won a NCAA record 13 consecutive overtime games. The streak began with a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018 and continued on January 18, 2022 with their 79-78 overtime win over Duke; …Speaking to the ability of Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and how he develops talent, Hamilton has now won an NCAA record 55 games over ranked teams while his teams were unranked. Hamilton’s 55th win over a ranked team as the coach of an unranked team came as a 79-78 overtime win over No. 5 Duke on January 18. ACC BLOWOUTS ACCORDING TO FLORIDA STATE HEAD COACH LEONARD HAMILTON Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Duke with five one-point victories this season – 81-80 over Boston University (November 24), 65-64 over Miami (January 11), 79-78 over No. 5 Duke (January 18), 61-60 at Miami (January 22) and 81-80 over Clemson (February 15). The Seminoles’ five one-point wins are the most by any team in the nation. The Seminoles are the third team in the ACC since 1980 with at least four one point wins in a season – joining Duke in 1981-82 and Maryland in 1982-83. PRIETO NAMED TO THE ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT MEN’S BASKETBAL TEAM Redshirt senior Harrison Prieto, who earned a double double of 13 points and 13 rebounds against Wake Forest on February 5t, has been named to the 2022 Academic All-District 4 Men’s Basketball team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors (CoSIDA) of America. The 2021‐22 Academic All‐District Men’s Basketball recognizes the nation’s top student‐athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. Prieto earned a 3.61 GPA as an undergraduate in Meteorology and holds a 3.58 GPA as a graduate student in Meteorology. Prieto and RJ Davis of North Carolina were the only two players from the ACC to earn Academic All-District honors. FLORIDA STATE DEFENSIVELY Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Duke ranked first in the ACC in steals (9.1 spg) and third in the ACC in blocked shots (4.4 bpg). The Seminoles are the only team in the ACC that is ranked in the top five for both steals and blocked shots. THE SEMINOLE STEP-UP AGAINST CLEMSON Florida State started its ninth different lineup of the season (John Butler, Wyatt Wilkes, Tanor Ngom, RayQuan Evans, and Matthew Cleveland) in its 81-80 victory over Clemson on Wednesday in Tallahassee. In scoring 81 points in their victory over the Tigers, Florida State scored nearly nine points (+8.7) higher than its season scoring average of 71.3 points and scored at least 80 points in an ACC game for the first time since scoring 83 in an 83-81 win over NC State on January 1. Led by RayQuan Evans, who scored his career-high of 28 points (+20.5 points above his scoring average entering their game against Clemson), a total of four Seminoles eclipsed their season-long scoring averages in their seventh ACC victory of the year. WHAT THE SEMINOLES ARE MISSING BECAUSE OF INJURIES TO THREE STARTERS With three starters sidelined for either the remainder of the season, or much of the remainder of the season, the Seminoles will be without Malik Osborne (10.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 20 3-point shots made), Anthony Polite (9.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 22 3-point shots made) and Naheem McLeod (4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg) in Saturday’s game against Duke – a total of 24.2 points, 14.5 rebounds and 42 3-point shots made. LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO… …Defeat Duke for the second time this season. The Seminoles defeated the Blue Devils, 79-78 in overtime on January 18 at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee; …Defeat Duke and gain a second win over the Blue Devils in the same season for the second time in program history. The Seminoles defeated the Blue Devils twice during the 2012 season with a buzzer-beating win in Cameron Indoor Stadium (76-73 on January 21, 2012) and in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament in Atlanta (62-59 on March 10, 2021). Florida State defeated North Carolina the next day to win its first ever ACC Tournament championship; …Defeat Duke and gain a win against Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since January 21, 2012 when the Seminoles won 76-73 on a buzzer-beating 3-point shot by Michael Snaer.

Game notes, via Duke