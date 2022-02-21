FSU vs. Boston College: Preview, game thread, how to watch

Florida State Seminoles basketball, depleted by injuries and subjected to a season full of emotional up and downs, fought hard against vs. No. 9 Duke, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the clear difference in available talent between the two teams.

Announced as doubtful by head coach Leonard Hamilton the day before, RayQuan Evans joined the long list of Seminoles who have missed time this season by sitting out the game vs. the Blue Devils, making it all the more important to see how the younger players on the team handle the increased workload amongst dampened spirits.

“We have to find a way,” Hamilton said after the loss. “This is the schedule, and this is the schedule that we have to play. I’m sure there are stretches that every team in the ACC will go through, where someone challenges someone. That’s the luck of the draw for us right now and we’ve got to find a way to overcome it. If there is any indication that our guys are focused in relation to how they played today, then I feel we’ll be okay.”

The Seminoles now take on the Boston College Eagles (9-16, 4-11 ACC), who themselves have been going through a rough patch, riding a five-game losing streak.

FSU vs. BC tips off against 7 p.m. and is set to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Channel

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Spread

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 1.5 point favorites over Boston College.

Game notes, via FSU

PRIETO NAMED TO THE ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT MEN’S BASKETBAL TEAM Redshirt senior Harrison Prieto, who earned a double double of 13 points and 13 rebounds against Wake Forest on February 5, has been named to the 2022 Academic All-District 4 Men’s Basketball team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors (CoSIDA) of America. The 2021‐22 Academic All‐District Men’s Basketball recognizes the nation’s top student‐athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. Prieto earned a 3.61 GPA as an undergraduate in Meteorology and holds a 3.58 GPA as a graduate student. CLEVELAND ENTERS MONDAY’S GAME WITH DOUBLE FIGURE SCORING STREAK Freshman Matthew Cleveland enters Monday’s game at Boston College having scored in double figures in five consecutive games. He has scored in double figures in each Seminole game since totaling 11 points against Wake Forest on February 5 and is averaging 13.0 points scored per game in those five games. Cleveland is averaging 12.2 points per game in six games during the month of February. FLORIDA STATE CONTINUES TO LEAD THE ACC IN STEALS With 232 steals and an 8.9 steals per game average, Florida State enters Monday’s game at Boston College as the ACC leader in steals and steals per game. HAMILTON, FLORIDA STATE WITH TWO NATIONAL HISTORICAL RECORDS …Under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, the Seminoles have won a NCAA record 13 consecutive overtime games. The streak began with a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018 and continued on January 18, 2022 with their 79-78 overtime win over Duke; …Speaking to the ability of Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and how he develops talent, Hamilton has now won an NCAA record 55 games over ranked teams while his teams were unranked. Hamilton’s 55th win over a ranked team as the coach of an unranked team came as a 79-78 overtime win over No. 5 Duke on January 18. HAMILTON IS THE FIFTH WINNINGEST COACH IN ACC HISTORY Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton is the fifth winningest coach in ACC history with 391 career wins and ranked fifth in ACC history with 174 career ACC wins at Florida State. HAMILTON TO BE INDUCTED INTO FLORIDA STATE HALL OF FAME The Florida State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame will induct nine new members on Friday, April 8, including men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and All-Americans from six different sports. Hamilton, who is the Seminoles’ all-time winningest basketball coach and currently the fifth all-time winningest coach in ACC history, will be inducted along with one of his former players in star point guard Toney Douglas. FLORIDA STATE’S OVERTIME STREAK Florida State defeated Duke, 79-70, in overtime on January 18 in Tallahassee for its all-time college basketball record 13th consecutive overtime victory. The Seminoles have won each of the their overtime decisions since a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018 in a game played at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee. Florida State has defeated 11 teams during their overtime streak including Clemson on February 14, 2018. The Seminoles are 2-0 in OT games this year. LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO… …Defeat Boston College and win its third consecutive game against the Eagles. The Seminoles have won two consecutive games – both at home against the Eagles; … Defeat Boston College and win its fourth ACC road game of the season. The Seminoles have won at NC State (January 1), at Syracuse (January 15) and at Miami (January 22). SEMINOLES SHOOT 50 PERCENT FROM THE FIELD AGAINST DUKE Florida State shot 50 percent from the field as it made 28 of 56 shots in its game against Duke on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Seminoles’ 50 percent shooting mark marked the fourth time they have shot 50 percent or better from the field in ACC play this season. Florida State shot its ACC season-high of .549 from the field in its 76-71 win at the Dome in Syracuse on January 15, 2022. The Seminoles shot a season-best .611 from the field in its 81-58 win over Missouri in the championship game of the Jacksonville Classic on November 22, 2021. SEMINOLES WITH LOW TURNOVER RATE RECENTLY With freshman Jalen Warley recording six assists and only two turnovers in 35 minutes of playing time against Duke’s strong perimeter defense, Florida State totaled 16 assists against only 11 turnovers against Duke on Saturday night in Durham. The Seminoles’ 16 assists against the Blue Devils is tied for their second highest assists total in an ACC game this season – second only to their 21 assists at Syracuse on January 15. FLORIDA STATE’S LACK OF TURNOVERS RECENTLY LEADING TO SUCCESS Florida State has held on to the basketball in its last two games and is averaging only 9.5 turnovers in its games against Clemson and Duke. The Seminoles have committed only eight second half turnovers in the last two games with two coming in the second half of their come from behind win over the Tigers.

Game notes, via Boston College