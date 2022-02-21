FSU vs. Boston College: Preview, game thread, how to watch

Florida State Seminoles basketball, depleted by injuries and subjected to a season full of emotional up and downs, fought hard against vs. No. 9 Duke, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the clear difference in available talent between the two teams.
Announced as doubtful by head coach Leonard Hamilton the day before, RayQuan Evans joined the long list of Seminoles who have missed time this season by sitting out the game vs. the Blue Devils, making it all the more important to see how the younger players on the team handle the increased workload amongst dampened spirits.
“We have to find a way,” Hamilton said after the loss. “This is the schedule, and this is the schedule that we have to play. I’m sure there are stretches that every team in the ACC will go through, where someone challenges someone. That’s the luck of the draw for us right now and we’ve got to find a way to overcome it. If there is any indication that our guys are focused in relation to how they played today, then I feel we’ll be okay.”
The Seminoles now take on the Boston College Eagles (9-16, 4-11 ACC), who themselves have been going through a rough patch, riding a five-game losing streak.
FSU vs. BC tips off against 7 p.m. and is set to be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Channel
ACC Network
Stream
Spread
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 1.5 point favorites over Boston College.
Game notes, via FSU
PRIETO NAMED TO THE ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT MEN’S BASKETBAL TEAM
Redshirt senior Harrison Prieto, who earned a double double of 13 points and 13 rebounds against Wake Forest on February 5, has been named to the 2022 Academic All-District 4 Men’s Basketball team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors (CoSIDA) of America. The 2021‐22 Academic All‐District Men’s Basketball recognizes the nation’s top student‐athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. Prieto earned a 3.61 GPA as an undergraduate in Meteorology and holds a 3.58 GPA as a graduate student.
CLEVELAND ENTERS MONDAY’S GAME WITH DOUBLE FIGURE SCORING STREAK
Freshman Matthew Cleveland enters Monday’s game at Boston College having scored in double figures in five consecutive games. He has scored in double figures in each Seminole game since totaling 11 points against Wake Forest on February 5 and is averaging 13.0 points scored per game in those five games. Cleveland is averaging 12.2 points per game in six games during the month of February.
FLORIDA STATE CONTINUES TO LEAD THE ACC IN STEALS
With 232 steals and an 8.9 steals per game average, Florida State enters Monday’s game at Boston College as the ACC leader in steals and steals per game.
HAMILTON, FLORIDA STATE WITH TWO NATIONAL HISTORICAL RECORDS
…Under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, the Seminoles have won a NCAA record 13 consecutive overtime games. The streak began with a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018 and continued on January 18, 2022 with their 79-78 overtime win over Duke;
…Speaking to the ability of Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and how he develops talent, Hamilton has now won an NCAA record 55 games over ranked teams while his teams were unranked. Hamilton’s 55th win over a ranked team as the coach of an unranked team came as a 79-78 overtime win over No. 5 Duke on January 18.
HAMILTON IS THE FIFTH WINNINGEST COACH IN ACC HISTORY
Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton is the fifth winningest coach in ACC history with 391 career wins and ranked fifth in ACC history with 174 career ACC wins at Florida State.
HAMILTON TO BE INDUCTED INTO FLORIDA STATE HALL OF FAME
The Florida State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame will induct nine new members on Friday, April 8, including men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and All-Americans from six different sports. Hamilton, who is the Seminoles’ all-time winningest basketball coach and currently the fifth all-time winningest coach in ACC history, will be inducted along with one of his former players in star point guard Toney Douglas.
FLORIDA STATE’S OVERTIME STREAK
Florida State defeated Duke, 79-70, in overtime on January 18 in Tallahassee for its all-time college basketball record 13th consecutive overtime victory. The Seminoles have won each of the their overtime decisions since a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018 in a game played at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee. Florida State has defeated 11 teams during their overtime streak including Clemson on February 14, 2018. The Seminoles are 2-0 in OT games this year.
LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO…
…Defeat Boston College and win its third consecutive game against the Eagles. The Seminoles have won two consecutive games – both at home against the Eagles;
… Defeat Boston College and win its fourth ACC road game of the season. The Seminoles have won at NC State (January 1), at Syracuse (January 15) and at Miami (January 22).
SEMINOLES SHOOT 50 PERCENT FROM THE FIELD AGAINST DUKE
Florida State shot 50 percent from the field as it made 28 of 56 shots in its game against Duke on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Seminoles’ 50 percent shooting mark marked the fourth time they have shot 50 percent or better from the field in ACC play this season. Florida State shot its ACC season-high of .549 from the field in its 76-71 win at the Dome in Syracuse on January 15, 2022. The Seminoles shot a season-best .611 from the field in its 81-58 win over Missouri in the championship game of the Jacksonville Classic on November 22, 2021.
SEMINOLES WITH LOW TURNOVER RATE RECENTLY
With freshman Jalen Warley recording six assists and only two turnovers in 35 minutes of playing time against Duke’s strong perimeter defense, Florida State totaled 16 assists against only 11 turnovers against Duke on Saturday night in Durham. The Seminoles’ 16 assists against the Blue Devils is tied for their second highest assists total in an ACC game this season – second only to their 21 assists at Syracuse on January 15.
FLORIDA STATE’S LACK OF TURNOVERS RECENTLY LEADING TO SUCCESS
Florida State has held on to the basketball in its last two games and is averaging only 9.5 turnovers in its games against Clemson and Duke. The Seminoles have committed only eight second half turnovers in the last two games with two coming in the second half of their come from behind win over the Tigers.
Game notes, via Boston College
BOSTON COLLEGE VS. FLORIDA STATE - ALL-TIME SERIES
Today’s game marks the 21st meeting between the two schools. BC is 7-13 all-time vs. FSU - all 20 games have come in ACC play.
Last season, BC fell 93-64 at #11/11 ranked FSU on March 3, 2021. The Feb. 2, 2021 game at BC was postponed due to COVID-19.
The last Eagles win against FSU came on Jan. 20, 2019 - an 87-82 home win over the #11/11 Seminoles.
Boston College is 6-3 all-time against Florida State at Conte Forum.
TODAY’S BOSTON COLLEGE NOTE(S) YOU CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT
With 39 steals, Jaeden Zackery has the sixth-most swipes in a season by a Boston College freshman.
Dana Barros holds the freshman single-season mark - 57 - set during the 1985-96 season. Ryan Sidney (56, 2000-01), Duane Woodward (55, 1994-95), Troy Bell (47, 1999-00), and Jared Dudley (44, 2003-04) round out the top five.
Zackery ranks 10th in the ACC in steals per game, at 1.6 swipes per contest
Among freshman, Zackery is 19th nationally - and first in the ACC - in steals per game (1.6 spg).
ON THIS DATE: FEBRUARY 21
Boston College is 9-17 all-time - and 0-4 in ACC play - in games played on the February 21 calendar date.
February 21 marks the dual celebration of National Grain-Free and National Sticky Bun Days.
Several notable events in history occurred on February 21 - 1782 - Congress establishes the U.S. Mint; 1792 - Congress passes the Presidential Succession Act; 1848 - Marx and Engels publish “The Communist Manifesto;” 1858 - Edwin T. Holmes installs the first burglar alarm in Boston; 1885 - Washington Monument is dedicated in Washington, D.C.; 1965 - Malcolm X is assassinated at the Audubon Ballroom in NYC; 1972 - Richard Nixon becomes the first U.S. President to visit China.
Notable February 21 birthdays: actor Alan Rickman, actor/comedian Jordan Peele; singer Nina Simone; civil right pioneer and U.S. Congressman John Lewis; Hall of Fame basketball coach Jack Ramsey; Boston Globe columnist Bob Ryan.
DEMARR TRENDING
Over the last six games, DeMarr Langford Jr. is averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
He’s shooting nearly 58% (37-64) from the floor over the span, while registering an assist/turnover ratio of 1.67:1.
On Feb. 16 at Notre Dame, Langford Jr. scored a career-high 23 points (10-14) to go with seven rebounds.
Langford Jr. has committed six turnovers in his last 200 minutes of playing time.
The 6-5 guard had 16 points against #7/7 Duke - 10 coming in the second half
On Feb. 8, Langford Jr. had 14 points (6-9 FG) and six rebounds at home against Syracuse.
The sophomore had his second-best scoring night of the season against Pitt on Jan. 30, pouring in 17 points.
Langford Jr. added 11 points and five boards at Virginia on Feb. 1.
He scored 10 points on five shots in 16 first half minutes at Syracuse before leaving the game with an injury.
The Worcester wing ranks second on BC in scoring (11.3), fourth in rebounding (4.4), and third in assists (2.1).
MAKING THEIR POINT
Over the last four games, Boston College’s primary playmakers have been highly efficient.
In addition to scoring 12.5 points per game, Jaeden Zackery has registered 16 assists to four turnovers (4.0:1 Assist/TO).
The freshman has also notched 11 steals over the last four ballgames (2.75:1 Steal/TO).
Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring at a 10.3 points per game clip over the last four, including 17 points at Notre Dame.
Ashton-Langford has dished out 19 assists to six turnovers (3.17:1 ATR), while logging five steals (0.83:1 Steal/TO).
On the season, both Zackery and Ashton-Langford rank among the top 25 in the ACC in assist/TO and steal/TO ratios.
TIME TO START TALKING MAKAI FOR ACC MOST IMPROVED
Makai Ashton-Langford is a strong candidate for the ACC’s most improved player, showing marked statistical improvement, year over year.
Ashton-Langford is scoring nearly 4.0 more points/game, leading BC at 12.3 ppg.
His rebounding per game figures are also improved by 0.5 per game.
Ashton-Langford has posted three 20+ performances in his last 13 games.
In his previous 90 games, he had scored 20 or more points only once.
Ashton-Langford has scored in double digits in 18 of 25 games for BC in 2021-22.
From 2017-20, he scored in double figures 14 times in a 78-game span.
He has led the team in scoring six times this year; he did so twice from 2017-20.
In ACC games, Ashton-Langford is averaging nearly +3.0 ppg year over year - 12.7 in 2021-22 vs. 10.0 in 2020-21.
His points/rebounding averages are also improved year over year in ACC play: 12.7/3.8 in 2021-22 vs. 10.0/3.3 in 2020-21.
BROTHERS IN BUCKETS
Makai Ashton-Langford and DeMarr Langford Jr. rank as the fourth-highest scoring brother tandems in Division I.
The Langford’s are combining to score 23.6 points per game - Makai at 12.3 ppg and DeMarr at 11.3.
The Murrays (Keegan and Kris) of Iowa rank first (33.4 ppg). The Boeheims (Jimmy and Buddy) are second at 32.3 ppg.
Six of Makai Ashton-Langford’s 81 assists this season have been to his brother DeMarr.
Vice versa, six of DeMarr Langford Jr.’s 52 dimes this year have been to his brother Makai.
ZACKERY MAKING AN IMPACT
Jaeden Zackery ranks third on BC in scoring (9.6), second in assists (2.6), and first in steals (1.6) so far this season.
Among all ACC first-year players, Zackery ranks seventh in scoring, third in assists, and first in steals.
He has reached double-digits 11 times and has led the Eagles in scoring on five occasions.
On Feb. 16 at Notre Dame, Zackery tallied 18 points (6-10 FG; 3-4 3FG; 3-3 FT) to go with three boards and three assists.
Versus Syracuse (Feb. 8), he had a team-high 18 points with season-bests in rebounds (6), assists (6), and steals (3).
Since 1996, 10 BC players matched Zackery’s stat line vs. Syracuse - 18 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals
They are: Ryan Sidney (three times), Ky Bowman (twice), Troy Bell (twice), Tyrese Rice, and Troy Bell.
However, Zackery is the ONLY Boston College player to register that stat line without commiting a turnover.
The Salem, Wisc. product has registered an effective FG% of 51.8% and a true shooting percentage of 54.3% in 25 games.
Zackery is connecting on nearly 4243 of his 3-point attempts on the season, knocking down 33-of-77.
He was named to the Sunshine Slam All-Tourney team, after scoring a season-high 19 points against Rhode Island.
The 6-2 guard added 15 points (3-4 3FG) vs. Utah the night before in the semifinal round of the Sunshine Slam tourney.
Earlier this season, he became the first BC freshman to dish out at least six assists in consecutive games in nearly a decade.
Zackery was a 2020-21 NJCAA Third Team All-American out of Chipola College in Florida.
BACKCOURT BEST SERVED LATE
Makai Ashton-Langford and Jaeden Zackery are scoring at a higher clip in the second half.
Ashton-Langford is scoring 7.0 of his 12.3 points per game in the second half - nearly 57% of his scoring.
Zackery is averaging 5.7 points during the second half - nearly 60% of his scoring. He is scoring 9.6 points per game.
Eighteen of Zackery’s 33 3-pointers have come in the second half; nine of those 18 in the final 5:00 of regulation.
FREE THROW DISCREPANCIES OVER LAST SIX
In 15 ACC games, BC is being outscored at the FT line by 4.6 points; opponents are taking +4.7 FT attempts per game.
Over the last seven conference matchups, BC is being outscored by +9.0 points per game from the foul line.
Opponents have made more than twice as many trips to the free throw line - and have twice as many makes - during the span.
Over the last seven ACC tilts, opponents are 123-of-156 (.788) from the line. Boston College is 60-of-77 (.779)
KARNIK THE CATALYST
When James Karnik scores 17 or more points, Boston College is 3-1 - all of those games have come in ACC play.
In those four games, Karnik is scoring at a 20.3 points per game clip while shooting almost 69% (35-51) from the floor.
When Karnik scores at least in double figures, BC is 4-5 - including a 3-3 record in conference games.
Karnik is scoring 16.2 points per game and shooting 64.6% (62-96) when he reaches double digits in the scoring column.
POST PRESENCE IN HIS LAST SIX
Quinten Post is averaging 10.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocked shots per game in his last six games played.
He returned to the BC lineup at Syracuse on Feb. 19 after missing two games and had 10 points and seven boards.
In the first matchup against Syracuse, he logged his second double-double - 14 points and a career-best 14 rebounds.
He tallied his first collegiate double-double at home vs. Pitt, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
During that six-game span, the 7-footer from Amsterdam is connecting on 51.0% (25-49) from the floor.
Loading comments...