Podcast: ‘Noles buzzer beater

Who doesn’t love a good buzzer beater? Not sue which was better - the pass or the shot, but the two came together and naturally Matt and Michael kick-off the podcast (APPLE // SPOTIFY) by discussing FSU’s huge win over Virginia. On a side note, the Cavaliers now likely have to win the ACC Tournament to advance to March Madness, so it was a crushing blow to Tony Bennett and his horribly slow vision of college basketball. Florida State is now 7-2 in one-possession games this year (and 28-9 since the Jon Isaac, CJ Walker, Trent Forrest, Mfiondu Kabengele recruiting class).

Beyond the big won, though, there’s not a ton to talk about in terms of FSU and the post season. Could they pull a miracle? Sure, but unlikely. Can they beat Notre Dame and/or North Carolina State? Probably, but two losses certainly aren’t out of the question. A win would ensure Florida State a winning season for the 17th straight year. But this is a season where the ‘Noles will need to finish strong to make the NIT, which certainly isn’t what FSU fans have come to expect.

The next segment covers growth that we’ve seen in the absence of Malik Osborne, Anthony Polite, Caleb Mills, Naheem McCloud, and on occasion RayQuan Evans. The freshman trio of John Butler, Jalen Warley, and Matthew Cleveland have all shown flashes in their own way. If they’re all back next year, how can we see them building on this season? There’s also talk of FSU’s favorite enigma, Cam’Ron Fletcher, who can look like an all-conference performer one half, and a Division II player the next. How does he fit in for next year, and can he find some consistency?

Next weekend is senior day. It’s not how they wanted to finish their careers, but get to the Tuck to cheer on Osborne, Polite, Evans, Wyatt Wilkes and the weatherman Harrison Prieto.

Finally, we wrap it up with some golf talk, and why not? It’s spring time. The grass is growing. The Players and the Masters are on the horizon. It’s a good time to get outside and hit the links.