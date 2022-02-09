FSU vs. Pitt: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State Seminoles basketball has had a rough go of things lately, as on and off-court losses pile up with increasing frequency.
The Seminoles had already lost Malik Osborne and Nathan McLeod after each opted to undergo surgery to repair an ankle and hand injury, respectfully, and on Monday, head coach Leonard Hamilton lamented that Anthony Polite will continue to miss time with what’s been confirmed as a broken wrist. In addition, John Butler and Cam’Ron Fletcher are both game-time decisions as FSU gets set to take on Pitt.
“Where we probably have the most difficulty is replacing the experience..the confidence, the decisions they make on a consistent basis,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said Tuesday.
“We’ve been challenged mentally and emotionally, not being relaxed enough to make shots that we can make in practice.”
The Panthers are going through their own struggles, dropping three straight and five of their last six. They’ve also seen a lot of action in the last week — Wednesday’s game will be their third since Saturday.
Florida State vs. Pitt tips off at 9 p.m. and is set to be broadcast on ACC Network.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 10.5 point favorites over Pitt.
Game notes, via FSU
SEMINOLES TO HONOR NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE AGAINST PITT
The Florida State men’s basketball team will continue its tradition and wear its special turquoise Nike N7 uniforms in Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh to raise awareness for bringing sport to Native American and Aboriginal youth. It marks the 19th time (and second time this season) the Seminoles will wear the special uniforms. The Seminoles last wore the special uniforms in their 65-64 win over Miami in Tallahassee on January 11, 2022. This season (2021-22) marks the ninth consecutive season the Seminoles will wear the turquoise uniforms. Florida State makes a distinct departure from its traditional school colors to don turquoise Nike N7 uniforms to stand for the importance of bringing sport and physical activity to Native American and Aboriginal youth. “The Seminole Tribe of Florida approached us about this program, and we are honored and excited to wear these unique uniforms,” said head coach Leonard Hamilton. The Seminoles first wore the turquoise uniforms in their 89-61 win over UT-Martin in Tallahassee on November 17, 2013. The Seminoles are 16-3 when wearing the special N7 turquoise uniforms.
HAMILTON TO BE INDUCTED INTO FLORIDA STATE HALL OF FAME
The Florida State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame will induct nine new members on Friday, April 8, including men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and All-Americans from six different sports. Hamilton, who is the Seminoles’ all-time winningest basketball coach and currently the fifth all-time winningest coach in ACC history, will be inducted along with one of his former players in star point guard Toney Douglas.
FLORIDA STATE AT THE DONALD L. TUCKER CENTER IN THE LAST FIVE SEASONS
Florida State is 85-7 at home in the last five (plus) seasons (.924 winning percentage). The Seminoles have won 85 of their last 92 home games since February 27, 2015. The Seminoles won their final three home games of the 2015-16 season (Notre Dame, Syracuse, Davidson) and have won 82 of 88 home games (.932 winning percentage) in the last five seasons. The Seminoles have lost just three ACC home game since a 77-68 win over Clemson on January 22, 2019. Florida State has won 28 of its last 31 ACC home games since defeating the Tigers and won 25 consecutive ACC home games from January 22, 2019 through March 3, 2021 – the second longest conference winning streak in ACC history. Only Duke, who won 26 straight ACC home games from 1997-2002, has a longer streak than then Seminoles in the history of the ACC.
HAMILTON, FLORIDA STATE WITH TWO NATIONAL HISTORICAL RECORDS
Under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, the Seminoles have won a NCAA record 13 consecutive overtime games. The streak began with a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018 and continued on January 18, 2022 with their 79-78 overtime win over Duke;…Speaking to the ability of Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and how he develops talent, Hamilton has now won an NCAA record 55 games over ranked teams while his teams were unranked. Hamilton’s 55 win over a ranked team as the coach of an unranked team came as a 79-78 overtime win over Duke on January 18.
LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO…
…Defeat Pittsburgh and win its third consecutive game against the Panthers. A win would extend the Seminoles’ longest winning streak to three in the series between the two teams that began on December 8, 1973;…Defeat Pittsburgh and win its seventh ACC game of the season. It would mark the school-record 17th consecutive season the Seminoles have won at least seven conference games under Leonard Hamilton — (2021, 11; 2020, 16; 2019, 13; 2018, 9; 2017, 12; 2016, 8; 2015, 8; 2014, 9; 2013, 9; 2012, 12; 2011, 11; 2010, 10; 2009, 10; 2008, 7; 2007, 7; 2006, 9).
SEMINOLES EARN 15 STEALS AGAINST WAKE; EXTEND ACC STEALS LEAD
Led by three steals each by Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland, Florida State totaled a near-season-high 15 steals against Wake Forest on Saturday. The Seminoles’ 15 steals against the Deacons marked the third time this season they had earned at least 15 steals in a single game. Additionally, the Seminoles’ 15 steals against the Deacons are tied for the eighth highest steals total in a single game in Florida State’s ACC history. Florida State’s single-game record for steals in an ACC game is 18 in a 79-66 win over NC State on February 14, 1996.
FLORIDA STATE ON SCHOOL-RECORD STEALS PACE
Florida State enters Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh averaging an ACC-leading 9.5 steals per game. The all-time Florida State record for steals in a game during a single season is 9.2 (322 steals / 9.2 spg) during the 1992-93 season.
Game notes, via Pitt
The Opening Tip
• Pitt wraps up a stretch of four road games in a five-game span Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Florida State. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. with Mike Monaco and Malcolm Huckaby calling the game on the ACC Network.
• The Panthers have dropped 12 consecutive ACC road contests dating back to a 63-60 win at Syracuse Jan. 6, 2021. Pitt is 1-8 in road games this season with a non-conference win over St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.
• Pitt leads the ACC and ranks 10th nationally in free throw attempts (511). The Panthers have shot more free throws than their opponent in 18 of 24 games played this season. Pitt also leads the ACC (2oth NCAA) in made free throws (355).• Pitt is averaging just 14.3 free throw attempts per game during its current four-game losing skid
• Femi Odukale has scored 15 or more points in each of the past four games. He is averaging 20.0 points per game, while going 27-of-44 (.614) from the field, including 10-of-15 (.667) from three-point range.
• Jamarius Burton had a string of 16 consecutive double-figure scoring games snapped Monday. He has scored 10 or more points in 12 league games and is averaging a team-high 14.2 points per game in ACC play.
• Mouhamadou Gueye is 10-of-20 (.500) from three-point range, while averaging 12.3 points and 2.3 blocks per game over the past three games.
By The Numbers
• Jamarius Burton leads the Panthers with 17 double-figure scoring games. He has topped the 20-point mark five times and scored 15 or more points eight times this season.
• John Hugley has scored in double figures 16 times, including a team-high six games with 20 or more points. He leads Pitt in scoring (14.2 ppg.), rebounds (8.1 rpg.), offensive rebounds (62), field goals (107), free throws made (122), free throw attempts (168) and double-doubles (7).
• Mouhamadou Gueye leads the Panthers in three-point field goals (32) and blocked shots (47). He is the only player in the ACC to lead his team in both categories and is attempting to become the first Pitt player to lead the team in both categories in a season.
• John Hugley ranks 14th in the NCAA in free throw rate (69.1 pct.) and is 20th in fouls drawn per 40 minutes (6.8).
• John Hugley (168) and Femi Odukale (130) have combined for 298 of the team’s 511 free throw attempts (58.3 pct.). The tandem has combined to shoot 15 or more free throws in a game 10 times.
• Mouhamadou Gueye is averaging 10.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 19 games when playing 25 minutes or more. He has scored in double figures 12 times and blocked two or more shots in 13 of those games.
• Femi Odukale is averaging 16.0 points per game when he makes at least one three-point field goal. He has scored in double figures in 13 of the 14 games this season when he has made a three.
• John Hugley leads the league in free throw attempts (7.0 ftapg.) and free throws made (5.1 ftmpg.), while shooting 72.6 percent (122-of-168) from the charity stripe. He has been limited to just 11 free throw attempts in the past four games, including no attempts in Pitt’s two games against Virginia Tech.
• Femi Odukale has recorded at least one assist in 30 consecutive games dating back to last season. He has recorded three or more assists in a game 18 times this season.
• Mouhamadou Gueye is averaging 2.87 blocks per game over the past seven contests. He has blocked two or more shots in nine of Pitt’s 13 league games.
• Jamarius Burton is averaging 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, while going 62-of-132 (.470) from the field, including 12-of-31 (.387) from three-point range over the past 12 contests.
• Pitt is averaging 23.0 points in the paint and 14.8 points from the foul line per game. Interior scoring and foul shots have accounted for 61.4 percent (911-of-1484) of the team’s points. The Panthers have scored just 83 of their 193 points (43.0 percent) in the paint and from the free throw line over the past three games.
• The Panthers rank third in the NCAA in free throw rate (42.4 percent) and fourth in points distribution from the foul line (23.9 percent). Pitt is tied for 23rd the NCAA in free throw attempts per game (21.3 ftapg.) and have outscored the opposition by 85 points from the free throw line.
• Pitt has held the opposition to 28.6 percent (55-of-192) shooting from three-point range in its eight wins. By contrast, the opposition has shot 39.3 percent (151-of-384) from beyond the arc in wins over the Panthers.
• Pitt is averaging 43.4 points per game, while shooting 62.7 percent (47-of-75) from the field in the second half of the past three games. Femi Odukale is averaging 16.0 points per game on 17-of-23 (.739) shooting from the field in that span.• The Panthers past three opponents have shot 55.0 percent (83-of-151) from the field, including 51.2 percent (42-of-82) from three-point range.
Panther Spotlights
• Mouhamadou Gueye is 23 blocked shots shy of 200 career blocks. He has blocked at least one shot in eight consecutive games and has 22 blocks (2.8 bpg.) in that span.
• Femi Odukale has led the Panthers in scoring in each of the past four games and is averaging 20.0 points per game on 27-of-44 (.614) shooting from the field.
