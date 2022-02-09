FSU vs. Pitt: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State Seminoles basketball has had a rough go of things lately, as on and off-court losses pile up with increasing frequency.

The Seminoles had already lost Malik Osborne and Nathan McLeod after each opted to undergo surgery to repair an ankle and hand injury, respectfully, and on Monday, head coach Leonard Hamilton lamented that Anthony Polite will continue to miss time with what’s been confirmed as a broken wrist. In addition, John Butler and Cam’Ron Fletcher are both game-time decisions as FSU gets set to take on Pitt.

“Where we probably have the most difficulty is replacing the experience..the confidence, the decisions they make on a consistent basis,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said Tuesday.

“We’ve been challenged mentally and emotionally, not being relaxed enough to make shots that we can make in practice.”

The Panthers are going through their own struggles, dropping three straight and five of their last six. They’ve also seen a lot of action in the last week — Wednesday’s game will be their third since Saturday.

Florida State vs. Pitt tips off at 9 p.m. and is set to be broadcast on ACC Network.

ACC Network

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 10.5 point favorites over Pitt.

Game notes, via FSU

SEMINOLES TO HONOR NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE AGAINST PITT The Florida State men’s basketball team will continue its tradition and wear its special turquoise Nike N7 uniforms in Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh to raise awareness for bringing sport to Native American and Aboriginal youth. It marks the 19th time (and second time this season) the Seminoles will wear the special uniforms. The Seminoles last wore the special uniforms in their 65-64 win over Miami in Tallahassee on January 11, 2022. This season (2021-22) marks the ninth consecutive season the Seminoles will wear the turquoise uniforms. Florida State makes a distinct departure from its traditional school colors to don turquoise Nike N7 uniforms to stand for the importance of bringing sport and physical activity to Native American and Aboriginal youth. “The Seminole Tribe of Florida approached us about this program, and we are honored and excited to wear these unique uniforms,” said head coach Leonard Hamilton. The Seminoles first wore the turquoise uniforms in their 89-61 win over UT-Martin in Tallahassee on November 17, 2013. The Seminoles are 16-3 when wearing the special N7 turquoise uniforms. HAMILTON TO BE INDUCTED INTO FLORIDA STATE HALL OF FAME The Florida State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame will induct nine new members on Friday, April 8, including men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton and All-Americans from six different sports. Hamilton, who is the Seminoles’ all-time winningest basketball coach and currently the fifth all-time winningest coach in ACC history, will be inducted along with one of his former players in star point guard Toney Douglas. FLORIDA STATE AT THE DONALD L. TUCKER CENTER IN THE LAST FIVE SEASONS Florida State is 85-7 at home in the last five (plus) seasons (.924 winning percentage). The Seminoles have won 85 of their last 92 home games since February 27, 2015. The Seminoles won their final three home games of the 2015-16 season (Notre Dame, Syracuse, Davidson) and have won 82 of 88 home games (.932 winning percentage) in the last five seasons. The Seminoles have lost just three ACC home game since a 77-68 win over Clemson on January 22, 2019. Florida State has won 28 of its last 31 ACC home games since defeating the Tigers and won 25 consecutive ACC home games from January 22, 2019 through March 3, 2021 – the second longest conference winning streak in ACC history. Only Duke, who won 26 straight ACC home games from 1997-2002, has a longer streak than then Seminoles in the history of the ACC. HAMILTON, FLORIDA STATE WITH TWO NATIONAL HISTORICAL RECORDS Under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, the Seminoles have won a NCAA record 13 consecutive overtime games. The streak began with a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018 and continued on January 18, 2022 with their 79-78 overtime win over Duke;…Speaking to the ability of Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and how he develops talent, Hamilton has now won an NCAA record 55 games over ranked teams while his teams were unranked. Hamilton’s 55 win over a ranked team as the coach of an unranked team came as a 79-78 overtime win over Duke on January 18. LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO… …Defeat Pittsburgh and win its third consecutive game against the Panthers. A win would extend the Seminoles’ longest winning streak to three in the series between the two teams that began on December 8, 1973;…Defeat Pittsburgh and win its seventh ACC game of the season. It would mark the school-record 17th consecutive season the Seminoles have won at least seven conference games under Leonard Hamilton — (2021, 11; 2020, 16; 2019, 13; 2018, 9; 2017, 12; 2016, 8; 2015, 8; 2014, 9; 2013, 9; 2012, 12; 2011, 11; 2010, 10; 2009, 10; 2008, 7; 2007, 7; 2006, 9). SEMINOLES EARN 15 STEALS AGAINST WAKE; EXTEND ACC STEALS LEAD Led by three steals each by Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland, Florida State totaled a near-season-high 15 steals against Wake Forest on Saturday. The Seminoles’ 15 steals against the Deacons marked the third time this season they had earned at least 15 steals in a single game. Additionally, the Seminoles’ 15 steals against the Deacons are tied for the eighth highest steals total in a single game in Florida State’s ACC history. Florida State’s single-game record for steals in an ACC game is 18 in a 79-66 win over NC State on February 14, 1996. FLORIDA STATE ON SCHOOL-RECORD STEALS PACE Florida State enters Wednesday’s game against Pittsburgh averaging an ACC-leading 9.5 steals per game. The all-time Florida State record for steals in a game during a single season is 9.2 (322 steals / 9.2 spg) during the 1992-93 season.

