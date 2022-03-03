Noles News: Basketball secures big win at home, softball stays undefeated

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Tickets for the FSU vs. LSU game at New Orleans have officially been put on sale; here’s a short clip on the game preview.

Florida State adds former Arizona Wildcat Maddy McCormack as the teams Director of Recruiting Operations.

Reports: #FSU to add Maddy McCormack as Director of Recruiting Operations. https://t.co/MOfF52znIs — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) March 2, 2022

Jermaine Johnson II and Jashaun Corbin will be in Indianapolis this weekend to feature in 2022 NFL combine.

The journey to the NFL for Jashaun and Jermaine continues this week. #KeepCLIMBing in Indy!#NoleFamily | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/mLHBkykbqD — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 2, 2022

The former Noles have arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Here are this weeks Florida State academic all-stars:

Basketball

Florida State takes down Notre Dame at home, advancing to 16-13 on the season and 9-10 in conference play. They’ve now beat the Fighting Irish six consecutive times at the Tucker Center.

Things we like to see at Tuck #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/YvwC6KzFN7 — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) March 3, 2022

Head coach Leonard Hamilton and company celebrate last nights victory:

Women’s coach Sue Semrau speaks on her presence at the ACC tournament:

Last year @CoachSueFSU wasn't able to join us at the ACC Tournament.



This year she's back. And she's forever thankful #NoleFAM | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/rEYkDSJELQ — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) March 2, 2022

Former Seminole Courtney Ward leads a change for the youth:

Softball

FSU advances to 17-0 on the season after a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

NOLES WIN!!!



We start ACC play this weekend at home against Pitt. #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/X8RHppgAfD — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 3, 2022

Checkout this article for details on the matchup:

The Noles remain unbeaten with a 6-5 win over Oakland! #OneTribehttps://t.co/G8klK5MR3o — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 3, 2022

The Noles host the Pittsburgh Panthers this weekend, introducing ACC play into the season.

All Sports

FSU’s men’s team is on the rise after another solid week in singles and doubles.

The women are slatted at No.25, per USTA national rankings.

Women’s golf coach Amy Bond speaks on the upcoming Curtis Cup this Summer.

I two current & one incoming Seminole on this list! Best of luck to you all in making the team! #curtiscup2022 https://t.co/UxPTmzt0IK — Amy Bond (@CoachBondFSU) March 2, 2022

Florida State continues to show why they’re regarded as one of the most prestigious schools on the green.

Four Top 3️⃣ finishes in our last five tournaments played.



We don’t rebuild. We reload #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/amwvvCp6jd — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 2, 2022

The Noles are the No.3 team in collegiate beach volleyball for the second straight week.

We keep our No. 3️⃣ spot in the @AVCAVolleyball Top-20 poll as we enter week two!!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/SN3ScDKUPN — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) March 2, 2022

FSU’s volleyball team will be at Tully Gym this Saturday to start a weekend tournament.