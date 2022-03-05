FSU vs. NC State: How to watch, game thread, preview

From long layoffs to a stream of personnel losses, Florida State Seminoles basketball has been through the ringer this season.

It’s one that, barring a miracle ACC Tournament run, will snap a Seminoles’ four-season streak of making the NCAA Tournament.

“We had guys stepping into different roles,” said head coach Leonard Hamilton this week. “We had guys some being motivated by it, some being depressed about it. Emotions were all over the place so we were struggling a little bit to try to find a way to bring everybody together.”

“Our culture is just getting back to its normal way of operating.”

All of these obstacles and circumstances have highlighted the fight of the team as the regular season approaches its end, with the rapid growth of its fresh faces becoming more and more apparent each week.

The team has a chance to end the year on a three-game winning streak, a mark that would carry momentum heading into the ACC Tournament and in 2022 as whole.

“We’re trying to utilize these moments as teaching moments to help them understand that life will give you these types of challenges,” Hamilton said prior to FSU’s win over Notre Dame. “How you handle [those challenges] will make a difference in how successful you are in a lot of things.”

FSU vs. NC State tips off today at 2 p.m. from Tallahassee, and is set to be broadcast on ESPN2.

Spread

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 6.5 point favorites over the Wolfpack.

Game notes via FSU

