ACC Tournament: Schedule, bracket, final standings

After taking down NC State in a Senior Day sendoff, Florida State basketball is riding a three-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament,

“You look around and the way the ACC has gone in the regular season, that you’ve had guys, anybody is capable of winning on any given night,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said after the Seminoles’ regular-season finale. Once you get to the ACC Tournament, it’s a team that is playing the best on that particular night and hopefully we will put ourselves in that position.”

FSU kicks things off with a game vs. Syracuse on Wednesday, a team that FSU split the regular-season series with, losing the first match-up 63-60 and winning the second 76-71.

ACC Tournament action overall starts on Tuesday — and we’ve got the whole thing laid out below.

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

First Round: Tuesday, March 8

No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Boston College (ACC Network) — 2 p.m.

No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State (ACC Network) — 4:30 p.m.

No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech (ACC Network) — 7 p.m.

Second Round: Wednesday, March 9

No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse (ESPN) — 12 p.m.

No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Pitt/Boston College winner (ESPN) — 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Clemson/NC State winner (ESPN2/ESPNU) — 7 p.m.

No. 6 Virginia vs. Louisville/Georgia Tech winner (ESPN2) — 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 10

No. 1 Duke vs. FSU vs. Syracuse winner (ESPN/ESPN2) — 12 p.m.

No. 4 Miami vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2) — 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2) — 7 p.m.

No. 3 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2) — 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, March 11

Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2) — 7 p.m.

Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2) — 9:30 p.m.

Championship: Saturday, March 12

Semifinal winners (ESPN) — 8:30 p.m.

Final ACC Men’s Basketball Standings

1. Duke Blue Devils (26-5, 16-4)

2. Notre Dame (22-9, 15-5)

3. North Carolina Tar Heels (23-8, 15-5)

4. Miami Hurricanes(22-9, 14-6)

5. Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7)

6. Virginia Cavaliers (18-12, 12-8)

7. Virginia Tech Hokies (19-12, 11-9)

8. Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10)

9. Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11)

10. Clemson Tigers (16-15, 8-12)

11. Louisville Cardinals (12-18, 6-14)

12. Boston College Eagles (11-19, 6-14)

13. Pittsburgh Panthers (11-20, 6-14)

14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-19, 5-15)

15. NC State Wolfpack (11-20, 4-16)