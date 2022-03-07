Podcast: Senior Day Success - ACC Tournament

On the first podcast (APPLE // SPOTIFY) of the season, Matt and Michael talked about how this team had a high ceiling, but also a low floor. Significant time missed by any of the trio of Malik Osborne, Anthony Polite, or RayQuan Evans would make the NCAA dream difficult to achieve. Well, it got worse than that. But the team easily could have folded after losing six straight with so many players out. Instead, the flashed their resiliency by winning four of the final six, and finishing on a three-game win streak.

Now they just need to win four straight this week...

Senior day was an unabashed success. Anthony Polite, RayQuan Evans, Wyatt Wilkes, Tanor Ngom, and Harrison Prieto all played key minutes. Even Justin Lindner got in on the fun with his second career start. And FSU handled a tired NC State team just the way you want to see - a nice, comfy win with little stress.

Prior to that, the Seminoles played a nail-biter against Mike Brey’s Notre Dame squad, a game which saw the return of Anthony Polite.

Now the ‘Noles head to the Barclay Center for the ACC Tournament. First up: Syracuse, who FSU split games with this season. If they get through that, then it’s a 2nd round matchup with top-seed Duke, who are coming off a big loss to North Carolina to end their regular season.

After discussing the real games, we dive into the winning culture coming in next season in the form of a recruiting class filled with guys used to winning. Chandler Jackson just led his team to an undefeated season, finishing with the AA state title in Tennessee. And Tom House’s team hasn’t lost in a couple years. Plus there is Cameron Corhen, who starts for the best team in the nation.