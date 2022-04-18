FSU hoops: Transfer Darin Green Jr. commits to Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles basketball has secured the commitment of transfer Darin Green Jr., a sharpshooter that led the UCF Knights in scoring last season.

FSU had plenty of competition for his services, with Green telling website The Portal Report that Texas, LSU, South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pitt, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Seton Hall, DePaul, Clemson, Nebraska, Miami, Alabama, and Virginia Tech all had been in communication with him.

39% career 3-pt shooter. Has 208 made 3s in 82 career games https://t.co/dVdG0tlSNV — Basketball School (@MichaelRogner) April 18, 2022

Stay posted — we’ll have further analysis on what his commitment means to Leonard Hamilton’s squad.

From his UCF bio:

Junior (2021-22)

• Appeared in and started 29 games for the Knights

• Named Third-Team All-Conference

• Named to American Athletic Conference honor roll on 11/15 and 12/13

• Shot 38.5 percent on threes, good for third in the AAC and 53rd in the nation

• Finished first in The American and 23rd in the country with 3.00 threes per game

• Averaged 13.3 points per game and total 386 points, ranking first on the team

• His 87 threes this season rank as the seventh most all-time in one season at UCF

• Posted seven games with at least five made threes (11/27 vs Oklahoma, 11/13 at Miami, 12/30 vs Michigan, 02/03 vs South Florida, 02/08 vs Wichita State, 02/20 vs ECU and 03/06 at Tulsa)

• Led the team in points in 13 out of 29 games played with double-digit points in all but 10 games

Sophomore (2020-21)

• Appeared in and started all 23 games during second season at UCF

• Averaged 11.3 points per game, which was third on the team and 17th in the conference

• Made 2.3 threes per contest, ranking seventh in the league

• Also ranked 10th in minutes played per game, logging 31.7 per outing

• at Florida State (12/19): Scored 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range

Freshman (2019-20)

• Appeared in all 30 games, starting 14 times as a true freshman

• Was second on the team in scoring with 10.1 points per game

• Led the American Athletic Conference with a 41.7 percent mark from 3-point range and 2.3 threes made per game

• Also led The American during conference play, shooting 45.5 percent from distance and knocking down 2.5 threes per contest

• Made at least one 3-pointer in 26 out of 30 games, hitting multiple threes 20 times

• With 68 made threes on the season, he set a new UCF freshman record, topping the previous best mark of 67 made 3-pointers (Eric Riggs, 1995-96)• Added 58 rebounds, 17 steals and four blocked shots

• Shot 44.9 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the free throw line

• Was named the AAC Freshman of the Week once (2/10) and earned AAC Honor Roll accolades once (3/9)