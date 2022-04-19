FSU basketball: Transfer portal updates

FLORIDA STATE — After missing out on the NCAA tournament and even the NIT tournament, head coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff knew it would be an important offseason to construct this team around the “new age” of basketball with shooting threats on the perimeter, while being active in the transfer portal.

They’ve already received a commitment from UCF transfer Darin Green Jr., who led the Knights last season averaging 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. The junior guard from Charlotte, North Carolina should be an immediate impact player for Hamilton, with much needed three point shooting ability and quality ball handling.

Prior to Green’s commitment the Noles found an early gem in the transfer portal with the addition of forward Jaylan Gainey from Brown University. The 6’9 senior averaged 9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bears last season. Gainey is a classic Hamilton product with a high motor and defensive mindset that should see some quality minutes in 2022-23.

The Seminoles are also on the recruiting trail for Virginia Tech transfer Nahiem Alleyne and Arkansas State transfer Norchad Omier. Alleyne recently visited Florida State and prior to arrival in Tallahassee he met with certain members of the coaching staff through Zoom. The 6’4 junior would be another weapon on the perimeter for the Noles, averaging 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his third season with the Hokies. He started all 36 games for VT, shooting 37.3% from three and 85.2% from the charity stripe.

FSU basketball transfer target Nahiem Alleyne is currently visiting UConn.



He recently visited Florida State to meet with the coaching staff.



Alleyne is also being recruited by: Georgia Tech, Illinois, Memphis, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, and more. — MAX (@maxescarpio) April 19, 2022

Red Wolves transfer Norchad Omier had a visit scheduled to Florida State on April 18-19. He’s currently deciding between FSU, Miami, Texas Tech, and Georgetown, per Jeff Goodman. The 6’7 forward from Nicaragua has ties with Miami, growing up in Hialeah, Florida. Omier averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists, while shooting 63.2% from the field. He was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season. Along with his scoring ability, Omier averaged 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocks in 29 games for Arkansas State last season. He would be and incredible grab for Hamilton and his staff, with three years of eligibility remaining.