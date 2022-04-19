After the departure of Charlton “CY” Young to the Missouri Tigers to join former FSU assistant Dennis Gates, Florida State Seminoles basketball has added R-Jay Barsh to its staff, hiring him away from the Boise State Broncos.

Barsh has a longtime history with head coach Leonard Hamilton — via Jay Tust of KTVB in Idaho, Florida State agreed to play two exhibition games against Southeastern University while Barsh coached there, and Hamilton has been an advocate for Barsh ever since, even helping him land his gig at Boise State.

Former #BoiseState men’s basketball assistant coach R-Jay Barsh (@CoachRjayBarsh) is joining Leonard Hamilton’s staff at #FloridaState, a source confirms.



His specific role has yet to be defined, but it will be an elevated position compared to his role at Boise State.



( 1/6) pic.twitter.com/63pnz4AXkd — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 18, 2022

To continue…



Barsh was at Southeastern from the 2012-19.#FloridaState agreed to play two exhibition games against Southeastern during that span, and Hamilton has been an advocate for Barsh ever since, even helping him land his gig at #BoiseState.



( 3/6) pic.twitter.com/evqhkV7A2S — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 18, 2022

I can almost guarantee this decision comes with a heavy heart.



Barsh has passed on opportunities the last few years. Also, he hasn’t applied for a job in about a decade. His opportunities arise through his relationships/connections.



Big-time get for #FloridaState.



( 5/6) pic.twitter.com/eCoXz8mQRb — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 18, 2022

IMO…



Barsh is going to be big time. (He already is, really.) He’s all that is good in coaching today.



He emphasize a player’s mental health and overall makeup as much as anything, and his versatility and charisma allows him to impact people athletic departed-wide.



( 6/6) pic.twitter.com/cLA2admovH — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 18, 2022

Additionally, Barsh helped train and mentor former Seminoles hooper and NBA player Dwyane Bacon.

His bio, via Boise State: