Watch, listen: Interview with FSU hoops transfer commit Darin Green Jr.

FLORIDA STATE — UCF basketball transfer Darin Green Jr. recently committed to Florida State, just one week after entering his name into the portal. The junior guard is a 6’4 shooting specialist with career averages of 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.7 steals. Green should already be considered one of the Seminoles top shooters, looking to be an immediate impact in their quest back to the NCAA tournament.

Coming out of high school Green was ranked as the No.94 shooting guard in the nation, and the No.493 player overall. After a stellar career with the Knights, he was one of the most highly touted guards in the transfer portal. Green averaged 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 steals in his final season for UCF. He was named Third-Team All-Conference in the AAC, featuring teams like Memphis and Houston.

UCF transfer Darin Green Jr. has arrived in Tallahassee, accompanied by assistant coach Steve Smith: pic.twitter.com/CyhgIkzKn0 — MAX (@maxescarpio) April 15, 2022

Green has improved nearly every aspect of his game year by year, wanting to focus on his defense and attacking the rim when he arrives in Tallahassee this summer. As a true freshman, he led the AAC in terms of three-point shooting percentage with 45.5, while starting half of the Knights' games. He went on to start every game for UCF the following season, averaging 11.6 points. In the 2021-22 season, Green shot 38.5% from three and led the AAC with an average of three made baskets from the three-point line.

