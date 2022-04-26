Late Monday evening, Taylor Bol Bowen was offered by Leonard Hamilton and the Florida State Seminoles basketball program:

Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State pic.twitter.com/KEW3Fk01pQ — taylor bowen (@taylorbolbowen) April 26, 2022

Bowen is a 6’9 195 pound small forward originally from Egypt, but raised in Vermont.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends famed Brewster Academy (NH) and has a 99 rating (high 4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 26th best player in his class (6th best SF and 2nd best player in New Hampshire).

Bowen already holds offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Connecticut Huskies, Duke Blue Devils, Georgia Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Marquette Golden Eagles, Maryland Terrapins, Penn State Nittany Lions, Providence Friars, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, USC Trojans, and Virginia Tech Hokies among others. Greg McDermott’s Creighton Blue Jays and Rick Barnes’ Tennessee Volunteers have shown interest, as well.

Bowen teams up with 5-star forward Matas Buzelis (another FSU target) at Brewster.