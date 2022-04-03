Podcast: Good news for FSU basketball

This is March! Well, actually we’ve move on to April, but there were some fun Final Four games in March Madness this weekend. And now there is only one game left. On Monday night: Kansas vs North Carolina in the Roy Williams Invitational for all the marbles. This means that Coach K has been on the sidelines for his final college game, and we talk a little bit about him and his legacy, but mostly just about ACC basketball. It’s a shame that so much of the conference perception is wrapped up in two things: the out-of-conference season, and the NCAA Tournament. Since the ACC expanded to 20 conference games, we go more than two months without playing anyone outside the conference, so it’s tough to gauge who is improving and who isn’t. Was UNC under-seeded? Nope, their resume wasn’t that good. And that’s all the committee has to go on.

In the Florida State universe, we got two pieces of good news this week. The first was the commitment of Brown’s Jaylan Gainey as a graduate transfer. Florida State will petition to get him another year, and he - along with all the Ivy schools - did not play a single game in the 2020-21 season. The other bit of good news is that Matthew Cleveland will be returning for his sophomore season. He’s poised to have a big 2nd year in Tallahassee.

Finally, we make projections for the National Title game. Who you got?