Report: Anthony Polite declares for NBA Draft

Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Florida State Seminoles basketball guard Anthony Polite will forgo his final year of eligibility in Tallahassee and enter the NBA Draft.

Polite, a redshirt senior who had an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, averaged 9.9 points a game for FSU in a season shortened by injuries to his wrist and an extended team layoff due to COVID.

His bio, via FSU Sports Info, is below:

Earned his bachelor’s degree in Finance from Florida State University on April 24, 2021…one of the top returning players in the ACC whose play on college basketball’s biggest stage during the 2021 NCAA Tournament merits strong consideration for him as one of the nation’s top players for the 2021-22 season…his play throughout his career allows him to be considered as a top candidate for All-ACC honors and for All-ACC Defensive Team honors as one of the most experienced players in the ACC…his play throughout his career – and specifically in the last two seasons – has pushed him to the top of the ACC mountain of outstanding players…was at his best on the nation’s grandest stage in the NCAA Tournament in Florida State’s victory over Colorado in the second round of the tournament…totaled 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in one of the greatest NCAA Tournament performances in school history to lead the Seminoles over the Buffaloes by a 71-53 margin…was eight of 12 from the field (including four of seven from the 3-point arc) in strong-arming the Seminoles to the victory…totaled 14 of his 22 points in the second half as Florida State outscored Colorado by a 47-33 margin in the final 20 minutes…enters his senior season with 79 made 3-point field goals and needs only 21 3-point shots made to become just the 24th player in school history to make 100 or more 3-point shots…he averages 26.3 made 3-point field goals in his three years as a prime time player at Florida State…has helped the Seminoles to a 73-20 record and a .785 winning percentage in his first three seasons…has starting experience (24 career starts) and has played in 83 career games as one of the most experienced players in the ACC in his fifth season as a member of the program…a coveted left-handed guard who continues to make big shots on offense and big plays on defense as Florida State’s leader…has displayed his value throughout this career as a starter or coming off of the bench…has great height on the perimeter with great vision that gives him a tremendous ability to run a team from the point guard position…very tough with excellent playmaking skills…left-handed…a hard-nose, tough guard who can score, rebound and play defense…a member of three NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 teams…helped the Seminoles to a record-setting season in 2018-19 as Florida State finished with a 29-8 overall record, a 13-5 mark in ACC play, a fourth place finish in the ACC standings, the third appearance in the ACC Tournament Championship Game and a second consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament…the Seminoles’ 29 wins set the program record for overall wins in a season…helped the Seminoles to a 26-5 overall record and a 16-4 mark in the ACC during the 2019-20 season…the Seminoles won the ACC Championship for the second time in school history and were on the cusp of earning the highest NCAA Tournament seed in school history before the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus…the Seminoles’ 16 ACC regular season wins ranks as the most in school history and allowed the Seminoles to win the regular season conference championship for the first time in school history…appeared in his first three NCAA Tournament games as he helped the Seminoles to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season in 2020…averaged 10.3 minutes played per game as Florida State defeated Vermont (March 21, 2019, 76-69) and Murray State (March 23, 2019, 90-62) at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., to advance to the Sweet 16 where they fell to No. 1 seeded Gonzaga (March 28, 2019, 72-58)…a starter in three games during the 2021 NCAA Tournament as Florida State advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive tournament…averaged 27.7 minutes as a starter in all three of the Seminoles’ 2021 NCAA Tournament games against UNC Greensboro (March 20, 64-54), Colorado (March 22, 71-53) and in the Sweet 16 against Michigan (March 28, 58-76)…ranked as the 40th best shooting guard in the country and the 18th best in the state of Florida according to 247Sports…was named the 2016 Small School Player of the Year in Palm Beach County by the Palm Beach Post…played for the Florida Vipers Under Armour team that went to the semifinals of the Las Vegas 48 tournament…averaged 12 points, six rebounds and two assists over four games while shooting 51% for the Vipers…played with fellow FSU teammate RaiQuan Gray on the Green Vipers…regarded as a very effective scorer that is efficient from inside and outside the arc…named to the 2018 ACC Academic Honor Roll…earned the Golden Torch Award for the Seminole men’s basketball team in 2018 with a 3.363 grade point average in Entrepreneurship …the Golden Torch is presented annually and goes to the top student-athlete on each of Florida State’s athletic teams…earned the Unsung Hero Award as a member of Florida State’s Scout team — the Green Vipers — at Florida State’s 2018 Honors Banquet…earned a special team J.U.I.C.E award (Just Us In Combat Every Day) at the Seminoles’ Honors Banquet in 2019…presented with one award – as an Outstanding Academic All-Star – at Florida State’s 2020 season ending Honors Banquet.

AS A REDSHIRT SENIOR (2022)

Scored 14 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 1 steal as a starter in Florida State’s 105-70 season-opening win over Penn at the Donald L. Tucker Center…was 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the 3-point line in the Seminoles’ win over the Quakers…(Nov. 10)…totaled 2 points and eight rebounds in Florida State’s game against Florida at the Exactech Arena in Gainesville (No. 14)…totaled six points and a career-high 10 rebounds in Florida State’s win at home against Tulane, 59-54, at the Donald L. Tucker Center…also earned a team-high tying three assists, two steals and one blocked shot against the Green Wave (Nov 17)…scored 6 points and pulled down 7 rebounds in Florida State’s 73-45 win over Loyola Marymount in the semifinals of the Jacksonville Classic at the UNF Arena…also totaled four assists and two steals in the win (Nov. 21)…scored a team-high 14 points to go along with 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in Florida State’s 81-58 win over Missouri in the championship game of the Inaugural Jacksonville Classic (Nov. 22)…an all-around game with 11 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and one blocked shot in Florida State’s 81-80 overtime win over Boston University at the Donald L. Tucker Center…his five assists tied his career-high as the Seminoles set the collegiate record with their 12th consecutive overtime victory (Nov 24)…totaled 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in Florida State’s game against South Carolina in the Inaugural No Room For Racism Classic in Rick Hill, S.C…his second half steal against the Gamecocks was the 100th steal of his career (Dec. 12)..,a career-high of 25 points, 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 rebounds in Florida State’s 97-60 win over Lipscomb at the Donald L. Tucker Center…totaled 10 of 14 made shots, 2 of 3 made 3-point shots and was a perfect 3 of 3 from the free throw line in the Seminoles win over the Bisons (Dec. 15)…totaled 8 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, two steals and 1 blocked shot in Florida State’s 79-70 victory over Louisville at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Jan. 8)…scored 12 points with 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 blocked shot in Florida State’s 65-64 win over Miami at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Jan. 11)…totaled 7 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in Florida State’s 76-71 win over Syracuse in the Carrier Dome (Jan. 15)…scored 9 points with 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in Florida State’s 79-78 overtime victory over No. 5 Duke at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Jan. 18)…finished with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist in the Seminoles’ 86-73 win over UNF in Tallahassee (Jan. 20)…finished with 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting from the field with 7 rebounds and 2 assists in Florida State’s 61-60 win over Miami at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables (Jan. 22)…led Florida State with 17 points and 6 rebounds to go along with 3 assists and 3 steals in Florida State’s game against Virginia Tech in the Donald L. Tucker (Jan. 29)…12 points in his return from injury in Florida State’s 74-70 win over Notre Dame…totaled 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in the Seminoles’ victory over the Irish in Tallahassee (March 2)…a double double of 14 points and 10 rebounds with 3 assists and 2 steals in Florida State’s 89-76 win over NC State on Senior Day at the Donald L. Tucker Center (March 5)…totaled 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in Florida State’s game against Syracuse at the Barclays Center in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. (March 9)…