TALLAHASSEE — Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Florida State assistant head coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young will be headed to Missouri. Rothstein reported the news first via Twitter Thursday night:

Sources: Missouri's Dennis Gates will hire Florida State's Charlton Young as Associate Head Coach. Deal is for three years and in excess of $1.8 million dollars in total. A significant hire by Gates. Gates and Young worked together at Florida State.

Young has been with FSU since 2013 and has spent nine seasons as a Seminole. Young and Gates worked together previously as assistants at Florida State from 2013-19 under head coach Leonard Hamilton.

He was a key identifier of talent for the Seminoles, recruiting four players who would not just help establish FSU as a consistent ACC contender but end up being NBA draft picks: Scottie Barnes (1st Round 4th overall, 2021, Toronto Raptors), Patrick Williams (1st round, 4th overall, 2020, Chicago Bulls), Devin Vassell (1st round, 11th overall, 2020, San Antonio Spurs) and Malik Beasley (1st round, 19th overall, 2016, Denver Nuggets).

He also helped coin FSU’s catchphrase of late, #NewBloods.

From C.Y. Young’s bio at Seminoles.com:

As one of the renowned coaches in college basketball, Young’s career at Florida State has risen concurrently with the Seminoles’ national profile. His coaching knowledge and incredible ability to teach the game has helped transform Florida State into one of the most dynamic teams in all of college basketball. Through his first eight seasons in Tallahassee, the Seminoles have been transformed into one of the most disciplined teams – both offensively and defensively – in the nation.

His coaching career includes a successful head coaching tenure at Georgia Southern (2010-13), where he helped the Eagles become one of the top programs in the Southern Conference, while simultaneously being only the twelfth coach in the program’s history. Young is in his 27th season as a coach at the collegiate level during the 2021-22 season, carrying an overall statistical career average with the Seminoles of .682 (181W-85L).

Young has been an assistant coach in seven different conferences including the ACC and the SEC. Due to his success with these teams, Young was named the No. 1 high major Division I minority assistant coach in college basketball by the Minority Coaches Association in 2021 and was a finalist for the Ben Jobe Award which is presented annually to the top Division I minority head coach in 2012.

In his first eight seasons at Florida State, Young has played a major role in helping the Seminoles win 181 games (an average of 22.7 games a season), 86 ACC games (an average of 10.8 conference wins per season) and play in six postseason tournaments including the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments. Florida State is one of three teams in the nation that has played in the Sweet 16 of each of the last three NCAA Tournaments (Florida State, Gonzaga, Michigan) and is one of six teams in the nation that has won at least one game in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments (Florida State, Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan, and Villanova, Florida).

Florida State has been ranked in the final national poll in each of the last five seasons (2017-21) and is one of only two teams in the ACC to be ranked in the final poll in each of those five seasons.

Young’s ability to identify and successfully recruit the nation’s top talent to Florida State is another significant factor as to why the Seminoles are in the national picture and contenders for the ACC Championship every year. He is a top-notch recruiter, as well as a coach, who can teach and coach the game as it is played by today’s superstar athletes. Young annually makes Florida State a big player for top-level recruits and his closing ability has helped the Seminoles land top-10 recruiting classes in each of his first eight seasons in Tallahassee. Young has helped recruit five of the most powerful classes in school history including the Seminoles’ 2015 class, which was ranked as the third best class in the nation and their 2021 class, which was ranked as the second best in the nation.

Young’s recruiting success is unmatched nationally since his arrival at Florida State. He has recruited four of Florida State’s seven NBA Draft first round picks including Scottie Barnes (1st Round 4th overall, 2021, Toronto Raptors), Patrick Williams (1st round, 4th overall, 2020, Chicago Bulls), Devin Vassell (1st round, 11th overall, 2020, San Antonio Spurs) and Malik Beasley (1st round, 19th overall, 2016, Denver Nuggets). Barnes and Williams are tied for the highest draft picks while Barnes, Williams and Vassell represent three of the six draft lottery selections in school history.