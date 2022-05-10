FSU Basketball: John Butler receives 2022 NBA Combine invite

FLORIDA STATE- Freshman forward John Butler entered the NBA Draft after the end of the season along with Malik Osborne and Anthony Polite, but today it was announced that he will be the only player invited to the NBA combine of the three.

#FSU’s John Butler has been invited to the NBA combine https://t.co/XNUxL1s2oF — Ben Meyerson (@ByBenMeyerson) May 11, 2022

In his freshman season at Florida State the 7’1 190 Ib wing started 24 of the 31 games he played in Tallahassee averaging 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

He was one of their most sure sharpshooters converting 39% of his three point attempts. He is quite a unique athlete with his size, length, shooting, and ability to create off the dribble.

Butler has until June 1st to make a final decision on whether or not he may return to FSU.

With the combine starting May 16th and ending May 22 he should get crucial information from teams and executives that could sway him one way or the other if he has not made his final decision yet.