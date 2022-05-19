 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Basketball entries prepare for the NBA draft, football continues to search the portal

Norvell and co. pursuing All-American LB

By maxescarpio
Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Darron Reed has included Florida State in his Top 6, along with LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Auburn and Texas A&M. Reed currently holds a crystal ball for FSU and Ohio State.

JMU transfer Diamonté Tucker-Dorsey entered the transfer portal less than 24 hours ago. Florida State was the first to offer the All-American LB. He finished the 2021 season with 2.5 sacks, 4 INTs, 9 TFL, and 116 total tackles.

Tomahawk Nation writer Max Escarpio met with FSU prospect Jalen Brown and FSU commit Lamont Green Jr. yesterday in South Florida. The full interview and practice film from Gulliver Prep will be released shortly.

Mycah Pittman has seemed like a brand new player once he stepped foot on Florida State’s campus. The former Oregon wide receiver has already developed a great relationship with Jordan Travis and the receiving room.

Basketball

Florida State forward John Butler Jr. is currently in Chicago, Illinois taking part in the 2022 NBA draft combine. These are his latest measurements:

Former FSU forward Scottie Barnes was unanimously selected for the 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Florida State assistant coach Stan Jones has been named one of college basketball’s most impactful assistant coaches, per Silver Waves Media.

Women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff shows her support for FSU alum Ivey Slaughter:

Baseball / Softball

The Seminoles will play UNC this weekend to cap off the regular season and quickly prepare for the postseason.

Former FSU catcher Cal Raleigh sends his second home run of the series for the Seattle Mariners.

Here’s a look at the softball schedule for Tallahassee Regionals.

Florida State softball coach Lonni Alameda joined DDSXM yesterday to talk about the Seminoles postseason run and the culture she’s built at FSU.

All Sports

Former Noles Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger will compete in the PGA Championship this week. Koepka will kick it off at 2:03 today on ESPN.

The Seminoles have advanced to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona after a great run in the Palm Beach Regional.

Khori Louis has put on an incredible performance in her first season with the Noles:

