Noles News: Basketball entries prepare for the NBA draft, football continues to search the portal

Recruiting

Football

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Darron Reed has included Florida State in his Top 6, along with LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Auburn and Texas A&M. Reed currently holds a crystal ball for FSU and Ohio State.

This for you Ma dukes Happy birthday RIP✝️ pic.twitter.com/LNksXbTFjo — Darron Reed (@DarronReed45) May 18, 2022

JMU transfer Diamonté Tucker-Dorsey entered the transfer portal less than 24 hours ago. Florida State was the first to offer the All-American LB. He finished the 2021 season with 2.5 sacks, 4 INTs, 9 TFL, and 116 total tackles.

Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/BCfWCnF0m9 — Diamonté Tucker-Dorsey (@TuckerDorsey_) May 18, 2022

Tomahawk Nation writer Max Escarpio met with FSU prospect Jalen Brown and FSU commit Lamont Green Jr. yesterday in South Florida. The full interview and practice film from Gulliver Prep will be released shortly.

I recently visited Gulliver Prep to watch/interview 5⭐️ 2023 WR Jalen Brown and 4⭐️ 2023 Edge Lamont Green Jr. @Smooth5ive_ @BootsLtg pic.twitter.com/qhUXHKxaWj — MAX (@maxescarpio) May 18, 2022

Mycah Pittman has seemed like a brand new player once he stepped foot on Florida State’s campus. The former Oregon wide receiver has already developed a great relationship with Jordan Travis and the receiving room.

MANNN… I LOVE FOOTBALL — MJP (@MycahPittman) May 17, 2022

Basketball

Florida State forward John Butler Jr. is currently in Chicago, Illinois taking part in the 2022 NBA draft combine. These are his latest measurements:

Tallest prospects at the 2022 NBA Combine (no shoes)

7’0.25 Walker Kessler, Auburn

7’0 Mark Williams, Duke

6’11.75 John Butler, Florida State

6’11 Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

6’10.75 Christian Koloko, Arizona — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 18, 2022

Florida State's John Butler official measurements from the NBA Combine: 7'0.75 in shoes, 7'2.25 wingspan, 9'4 standing reach, 174.4 lbs with 4.7% body fat — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 18, 2022

Former FSU forward Scottie Barnes was unanimously selected for the 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Only fitting that 4 is on the ALL-NBA Rookie Team @ScottBarnes561



➡️ : https://t.co/l3JoCyxenm pic.twitter.com/lBJ68MIhFK — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 19, 2022

Florida State assistant coach Stan Jones has been named one of college basketball’s most impactful assistant coaches, per Silver Waves Media.

@coachstanjones - not a coach in the country that knows the game like Coach and definitely NO ONE that cares about their players as much as Coach Jones. Past and present, he just wants to help build up and create good men. https://t.co/fNV50ps6q9 — AJ Yawn (@AjYawn) May 18, 2022

Women’s basketball head coach Brooke Wyckoff shows her support for FSU alum Ivey Slaughter:

So proud of @ISlaughter_23 aka COACH IVEY! She is so ready for this and I can’t wait to watch her grow and thrive like I’ve been able to for the last 10 years. Love you Ives! #NoleFam https://t.co/CDnOPzrIfi — Brooke Wyckoff (@CoachBrookeFSU) May 19, 2022

Baseball / Softball

The Seminoles will play UNC this weekend to cap off the regular season and quickly prepare for the postseason.

We wrap the regular season Thursday-Saturday at North Carolina pic.twitter.com/dd4kGpfsh5 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 18, 2022

Former FSU catcher Cal Raleigh sends his second home run of the series for the Seattle Mariners.

oppo for dinner pic.twitter.com/QwWKxjXqmm — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 19, 2022

Here’s a look at the softball schedule for Tallahassee Regionals.

Check out the schedule for this weekend’s Tallahassee regional! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/OWqlzZdWlv — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 18, 2022

Florida State softball coach Lonni Alameda joined DDSXM yesterday to talk about the Seminoles postseason run and the culture she’s built at FSU.

Lonni Alemeda & @FSU_Softball are poised for yet another big run in the NCAA Tournament in 2022.@Coach_Alameda joined @dannykanell & @DustyDvoracek on #DDSXM this morning to talk about the rapid growth of softball and the winning culture she has created in Tallahassee. #WCWS pic.twitter.com/w0ZPczKi6a — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) May 18, 2022

All Sports

Former Noles Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger will compete in the PGA Championship this week. Koepka will kick it off at 2:03 today on ESPN.

The Seminoles have advanced to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona after a great run in the Palm Beach Regional.

The #Noles wrap up the @NCAA Palm Beach Regional at 8-under and are headed to Scottsdale, Arizona next week! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/AhecybQUde — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) May 18, 2022

Khori Louis has put on an incredible performance in her first season with the Noles: