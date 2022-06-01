John Butler has decided to stay in the 2022 NBA draft

Florida State forward John Butler will keep his name in the 2022 NBA draft and will not return to school next season. The 7’1 freshman leaves the Noles after just one season, averaging 5.9 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 39.3% from three.

Butler has been talked about as one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's class with the ability to guard almost any position while being a threat from beyond the arc and a paint presence with twitchy athleticism.

Today was the official deadline for early draft entries to withdraw their name or return back to their original program. Butler's decision was one of the biggest questions for Florida State basketball this offseason after he entered to test the waters and played relatively well in the draft combine.

Coaches and scouts deem Butler as another FSU project but his upside seems way too good to pass up. People around the league see Butler as a second-round draft pick, although many believe he could’ve been taken in the lottery if he’d stayed in college one more year. Butler was in Charlotte, North Carolina last weekend for a pre-draft workout with the Hornets. Other teams that are reportedly interested in the South Carolina native include the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Phoenix Suns.