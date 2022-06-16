FSU Hoops podcast: the roster is set!

It’s been a while since Matt and Michael sat down to talk hoops. In this episode (Number 48!), they are joined by Tomahawk Nation’s Max Escarpio. Max has interviewed Baba Miller and Darin Green Jr., and talked to many of the other players offline. So the guys pick his brain about what he’s learned about this team so far.

Hint: everyone is pretty excited.

Once Max drops off, M&M going in-depth on the John Butler departure. It would have been great to have all three of the freshmen from last year’s team return, but that was not in the cards. Butler is obviously a loss, but how big? And is immediate help on the way? We compare Butler to Baba Miller, who is off playing in Spain, but will be in Tallahassee in late August to begin working with the team.

After the Butler deep dive, they spend a while discussing roles, fit, and depth. Florida State basketball under Leonard Hamilton has prided itself on being the deepest team in the ACC, but we have not seen that in recent years - due to injuries and poor fits. What about this team?

They also touch on the NBA with Luke Loucks joining the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach. With Sam Cassell seemingly on the trajectory toward becoming a NBA head coach, could the ‘Noles end up with two? Plus, they talk about some of the players in the NBA, and close with a quick check-in on the US Open.