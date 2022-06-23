The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for tonight — and Florida State Seminoles basketball player John Butler Jr. is hoping to hear his name called.

While Butler isn’t projected as a top ten pick, ending a two-year streak (Scottie Barnes, No. 4 to the Toronto Raptors and Patrick Williams, No. 4 to the Chicago Bulls), he’s been tabbed as a potential second-round selection after a strong NBA Combine showing.

His breakdown on NBA.com:

Measured standing 7-foot-0.75 with a skinny 174-pound frame and a 7-foot-2.25 wingspan at the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, Butler lacks strength in a major way, but has tremendous size, good length, and is quite nimble for his size. • Among the more unique players his size in college basketball, Butler spent a lot of time playing on the perimeter. While he filled a minor offensive role, he showed interesting potential as a set shooter, the ability to finish above the rim, and even some fluidity attacking closeouts. While he remains early in his development, he showed more substance as a shooter than most young players his size which gives him interesting long-term potential. • Showing great mobility for his height and nice timing as a shot blocker, Butler’s tools played a key role in his defensive impact last season. His lack of strength is a clear limiting factor projecting ahead and he is still learning the nuances of the game, but his ability to move his feet is impressive for a 7-footer.

Detroit Bad Boys, our SB Nation sister site covering the Detroit Pistons, also broke down Butler’s game, making the argument bringing him to the Motor City:

If Butler’s measurements were enough to encompass his uniqueness and question marks all in one nicely packaged box, throw in Butler’s 3-point shooting and you get a better understanding that we are not dealing with your standard second-round prospect. This past season at Florida State, Butler shot 39.3% from long range on 2.7 attempts per game. While that may seem like a low amount of attempts, Butler’s three-point attempt rate was 50.6%, meaning just a little over half of his shots came from downtown. Oh and did I also mention Butler is a freshman? So here we have a 19-year-old who is over 7 feet tall and shoots close to 40% from three—and he has one more enticing stat as he blocked 1.2 shots per game as well.

Pounding the Rock, our SB Nation sister site, has the San Antonio Spurs selecting Butler with the No. 38 pick, The LA Times has Butler going at pick No. 30 to the Denver Nuggets, For the Win has him as going No. 28 to the Portland Trail Blazers, while Sports Illustrated has him going 41st New Orleans Pelicans. His name wasn’t found in the mock drafts for CBS, Yahoo, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, or The Athletic.

Tomahawk Nation’s Michael Rogner and Matt Minnick broke down Butler’s game, as well as an outlook for FSU’s roster in 2022-23 in the most recent entry of the TN Basketball Pod:

Anthony Polite and Malik Osborne are also part of the player pool for the 2022 NBA Draft, though are not expected to hear their names called on Thursday.

How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Time: 8:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

2022 NBA Draft order

First round

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)

26. Houston Rockets (from Dallas)

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City)

Second round

31. Indiana Pacers (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando Magic

33. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

35. Los Angeles Lakers (from Indiana via Milwaukee and Orlando)

36. Detroit Pistons (from Portland)

37. Sacramento Kings

38. San Antonio Spurs (from L.A. Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans Pelicans

42. New York Knicks

43. Los Angeles Clippers

44. Atlanta Hawks

45. Charlotte Hornets

46. Portland Trail Blazers (from Brooklyn via Detroit)

47. Memphis Grizzlies (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota Timberwolves

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Chicago via Memphis, Detroit and Sacramento)

50. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State Warriors (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans Pelicans (from Utah)

53. Boston Celtics

- Milwaukee Bucks (forfeited)

- Miami Heat (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Washington Wizards (from Dallas)

55. Golden State Warriors

56. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana Pacers (from Phoenix)

