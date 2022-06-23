The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for tonight — and Florida State Seminoles basketball player John Butler Jr. is hoping to hear his name called.
While Butler isn’t projected as a top ten pick, ending a two-year streak (Scottie Barnes, No. 4 to the Toronto Raptors and Patrick Williams, No. 4 to the Chicago Bulls), he’s been tabbed as a potential second-round selection after a strong NBA Combine showing.
His breakdown on NBA.com:
Measured standing 7-foot-0.75 with a skinny 174-pound frame and a 7-foot-2.25 wingspan at the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, Butler lacks strength in a major way, but has tremendous size, good length, and is quite nimble for his size.
• Among the more unique players his size in college basketball, Butler spent a lot of time playing on the perimeter. While he filled a minor offensive role, he showed interesting potential as a set shooter, the ability to finish above the rim, and even some fluidity attacking closeouts. While he remains early in his development, he showed more substance as a shooter than most young players his size which gives him interesting long-term potential.
• Showing great mobility for his height and nice timing as a shot blocker, Butler’s tools played a key role in his defensive impact last season. His lack of strength is a clear limiting factor projecting ahead and he is still learning the nuances of the game, but his ability to move his feet is impressive for a 7-footer.
Detroit Bad Boys, our SB Nation sister site covering the Detroit Pistons, also broke down Butler’s game, making the argument bringing him to the Motor City:
If Butler’s measurements were enough to encompass his uniqueness and question marks all in one nicely packaged box, throw in Butler’s 3-point shooting and you get a better understanding that we are not dealing with your standard second-round prospect. This past season at Florida State, Butler shot 39.3% from long range on 2.7 attempts per game. While that may seem like a low amount of attempts, Butler’s three-point attempt rate was 50.6%, meaning just a little over half of his shots came from downtown.
Oh and did I also mention Butler is a freshman? So here we have a 19-year-old who is over 7 feet tall and shoots close to 40% from three—and he has one more enticing stat as he blocked 1.2 shots per game as well.
Pounding the Rock, our SB Nation sister site, has the San Antonio Spurs selecting Butler with the No. 38 pick, The LA Times has Butler going at pick No. 30 to the Denver Nuggets, For the Win has him as going No. 28 to the Portland Trail Blazers, while Sports Illustrated has him going 41st New Orleans Pelicans. His name wasn’t found in the mock drafts for CBS, Yahoo, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, or The Athletic.
Tomahawk Nation’s Michael Rogner and Matt Minnick broke down Butler’s game, as well as an outlook for FSU’s roster in 2022-23 in the most recent entry of the TN Basketball Pod:
Anthony Polite and Malik Osborne are also part of the player pool for the 2022 NBA Draft, though are not expected to hear their names called on Thursday.
How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft
- Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
- Time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
2022 NBA Draft order
First round
8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)
15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago Bulls
20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)
26. Houston Rockets (from Dallas)
27. Miami Heat
30. Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City)
Second round
31. Indiana Pacers (from Houston via Cleveland)
32. Orlando Magic
33. Toronto Raptors (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)
35. Los Angeles Lakers (from Indiana via Milwaukee and Orlando)
36. Detroit Pistons (from Portland)
37. Sacramento Kings
38. San Antonio Spurs (from L.A. Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
39. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Utah)
40. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Washington via Cleveland)
42. New York Knicks
44. Atlanta Hawks
46. Portland Trail Blazers (from Brooklyn via Detroit)
47. Memphis Grizzlies (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
49. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Chicago via Memphis, Detroit and Sacramento)
50. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Denver via Philadelphia)
51. Golden State Warriors (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
52. New Orleans Pelicans (from Utah)
53. Boston Celtics
- Milwaukee Bucks (forfeited)
- Miami Heat (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)
54. Washington Wizards (from Dallas)
56. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Miami via Indiana)
57. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis via Utah)
58. Indiana Pacers (from Phoenix)
Mock Draft news and notes, via NBA.com
With the 2022 NBA Draft approaching, the Lottery is becoming more and more locked in, especially at the top. Since our last look just a few days ago, eight of our 12 mock drafts were updated and Jabari Smith is still looking like the pick for the Magic at No. 1. Ten of the 12 mocks have him going No. 1, with CBS Sports and USA Today as the only outliers, giving the nod to Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren. While it’s not yet a complete consensus, it’s possible that could change by Draft night. (Last year, every mock had Cade Cunningham going first by the time Draft night rolled around.)
Speaking of Holmgren, 10 of the 12 mocks still have the Thunder taking him at No. 2. The lanky center should be off the board by the second pick.
With Holmgren off the board at No. 2, that leaves Houston with the easy decision of taking the best player left, which appears to be Duke’s Paolo Banchero. Twelve of the 12 mock drafts now have Banchero going to Houston, making it the only completely unanimous pick.
Jaden Ivey continues to look like a lock as the No. 4 pick to the Kings. Sacramento is pretty set in its backcourt with DeAaron Fox and Davion Mitchell, whom they took last season with the No. 9 pick, but Ivey could be too good to pass up. Will Sacramento grab the best player available or concentrate on the right fit for their roster?
Another player seeing his name all over the Lottery is Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin. He comes off the board as high as No. 5 to the Pistons (ESPN and The Ringer) and as low as No. 9 to the Hornets (CBS Sports and SB Nation). The talented swingman seems to be a lock for the Lottery as he’s “drawing strong reviews on the private workout trail, excelling in competitive action, individual drills and interview sessions everywhere he’s visited thus far,” according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, who has him going to the Pistons at No. 5.
There seems to be some mystery around Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan, who shows up in the Lottery in nine of our 12 mock drafts. The talented defender is going as high as No. 6 to the Pacers (CBS Sports), most commonly to the Hornets at No. 15 (three times). Yahoo’s Kristen Peek said Sochan had “one of the best pro days during the Draft combine and showcased his speed and consistent 3-point jumper — something that he struggled with at Baylor.”
One player who continues to see his name climb up the mock drafts is Australian Dyson Daniels, who is taking the NBA G League route to the NBA. Daniels, who averaged 11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game with the G League Ignite, is linked heavily with the Trail Blazers at No. 7 (five mocks). Much like fellow Australian Josh Giddey, who was taken sixth overall last season, Daniels is a willing passer who could make an immediate impact in his first season. SI.com’s Jeremy Woo calls the 19-year-old “one of the most mature prospects in the Lottery and has been a standout in the pre-Draft process, endearing himself to teams in interviews, and measuring and shooting well at the combine.”
Keegan Murray should be hearing his name by the No. 6 pick. The 6-foot-8 forward out of Iowa appears as high as No. 4 to the Kings (SI.com and USA Today), either fifth or sixth in 10 of the 12 mock drafts, but no lower than No. 7 (CBS Sports).
Nine players appear in the lottery in all 12 mocks we survey: Smith, Holmgren, Banchero, Murray, Ivey, Sharpe, A.J. Griffin, Mathurin and Johnny Davis.
