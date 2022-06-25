Leonard Hamilton and the Florida State Seminoles basketball program opened their 2023 recruiting class Saturday afternoon with the addition of Taylor Bowen, a high 4-star (99 rating) power forward from Brewster Academy, who chose Florida State over the Providence Friars and other programs.

The 247 Sports Composite List has Bowen ranked 31st in his class (7th best power forward and 2nd best player in New Hampshire).

Bowen, who the Seminoles offered in late April, also held offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Connecticut Huskies, Duke Blue Devils, Georgia Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Marquette Golden Eagles, Maryland Terrapins, Penn State Nittany Lions, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, USC Trojans, and Virginia Tech Hokies among others. Greg McDermott’s Creighton Blue Jays and Rick Barnes’ Tennessee Volunteers showed interest, as well.

He visited Tallahassee in early June and seemingly had a great time:

Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation, as our hoops team will have more on Bowen’s commitment in the coming weeks.