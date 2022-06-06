FLORIDA STATE — In a boost to its 2022 recruiting class, FSU hoops has added overseas prospect Baba Miller.

The 6-foot-10 Real Madrid product is arguably one of the biggest additions of Florida State basketball’s 2022 class. Miller has been in the professional basketball atmosphere for years, having signed with Real Madrid at 12 years old, per ID Prospects. He’s known for his fluid, smooth game with exceptional ball handling and shooting. Miller’s decision came down to FSU and WCC powerhouse Gonzaga, which are the only official visits he took in the United States.

The Seminoles head into the 2022-23 season with a relatively young group of players, having lost their entire starting five in the offseason. The class of 2022 includes Chandler Jackson, Cameron Corhen, De’Ante Green, Jeremiah Bembry, and Tom House, along with transfers Darin Green Jr. and Jaylan Gainey. Head coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff will yet again be prepared to play with a deep lineup of 8-10 players. With the addition of Miller, FSU’s 2022 class is highlighted by their size and ability to guard multiple positions, while being able to spread the floor on the offensive end.

Miller’s decision to join the Noles was likely enticed by the idea of making an immediate impact on a program to prepare for the NBA. Multiple scouts and coaches around the league have had Miller on their radar for quite some time. He’ll likely use the 2022 season to adjust his body and skillset, while being able to play on a national stage in one of college basketball’s best conferences.

He’ll likely get to Tallahassee in the next couple weeks to start preparing for a more physical, defensive minded game at Florida State. Miller’s skillset will act as a Swiss Army knife, being able to knock down shots from the midrange and outside the three. His ball handling is stellar for a player his size, and he’ll definitely be useful in the post if he continues to add more weight. Seminole fans should be ecstatic that Miller will be in garnet and gold, as he looks to be another classic Hamilton blueprint product.

Here’s a look at Baba Miller’s game film during the 2021 season.

A full interview with Baba Miller, discussing his decision to join Florida State, professional background, and NBA plans will be posted in the near future.