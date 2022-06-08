FLORIDA STATE — Head coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff recently added Real Madrid prospect Baba Miller. The 6’10 phenom was thought of as one of the top young players in the Spanish league with an extremely high upside. Although there’s a great deal of hope with Miller’s immediate success in the U.S., he’s a raw talent who’s currently 18 years old.

As of right now, Miller plans to be on campus at the end of August, or beginning of September. He tells me that he’s currently weighing around 204 pounds, and aims to put on more weight before the season. Miller’s main goal seems to preparing for the NBA draft, whether it be in 2023 or further along the line. He has a unique skillset as a stretch forward, who can handle ball, work as a playmaker in the offense, switch on multiple positions and knock down the long ball with a sweet form.

Miller talked about his role with the Noles, saying “I think I fit like a glove in the style of play,” while stating he loved the vibe from the coaching staff and players when he visited. When talking about the coaching staff he explained “I love the coaching staff, I love the way they think especially... Here it’s more that anyone can bring up the ball, you can showcase your skills, so there’s a little bit more freedom.”

Following his commitment, I spoke with Miller to talk about his decision to join the Noles, plans in the U.S., and more. Click the video below for the full interview, or listen through Spotify or Apple Podcasts: