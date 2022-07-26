FSU basketball to face Siena in ESPN Events Invitational at Disney

Florida State basketball now knows its opponent for the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational at Disney.

FSU will be facing off against the Siena Saints in the opening round of the tournament, formerly known as the Old Spice Classic, AdvoCare Invitational, and Orlando Invitational. The Saints, who play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, went 15-14 in 2021 and lost its leading scorer, Colby Rogers, to Wichita State in the transfer portal.

Matchups other than the Seminoles vs. Saints include Stanford vs. Ole Miss, Nebraska vs. Oklahoma, and Memphis vs. Seton Hall.

Florida State has played in the invitational twice before — defeating Marquette to win the championship in 2009 and falling to Villanova in the championship game in 2018.

The ESPN Events Invitational takes place from November 24-27 at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

Per FSU Sports Info, the Seminoles have won the championship in three of their last four early-season tournaments – the Jamaica Classic (2018), the Emerald Coast Classic (2020), and the Jacksonville Classic (2022).