In the most recent hoops dedicated podcast, Matt and I talked about how we should ignore the box scores for preseason games because they don’t mean much. Well, that was yesterday. Today, box scores!

FSU opened the trip by beating the immortal Ottawa Gee Gees 86-66. Next up FSU took down the University of Carleton 98-64. Then they wrapped up the trip knocking off McGill University 90-74.

So we took those three box scores and wrapped it up into a summary 3-game look. Some things that stood out:

Darin Green Jr, the UCF transfer, led the team in scoring and averaged 10 3-point attempts a game. Shooter’s shoot!

Caleb Mills attempted 48 2s and one three-pointer.

The scholarship players shot a solid 38% from the arc.

FSU had different leaders in rebounds (Gainey and Mills), steals (Green Jr.) and assists (House).

Jalen Warley had 10 assists to just two turnovers.

All nine scholarship players averaged at least 16 minutes per game.

Matthew Cleveland (foot), Baba Miller (still in Europe), De’Ante Green (knee), and Jeremiah Bembry (unknown) were all out for the trip, though everyone but Miller traveled. \

What stands out to you in the cumulative box?