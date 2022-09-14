FSU basketball releases finalized 2022-23 schedule

Florida State Seminoles basketball has finalized its 2022-2023 schedule, announcing the solidified slate on Tuesday.

The Seminoles start regular season play with a matchup vs. the Stetson Hatters in Tallahassee on November 7th, kick off confernce compeition in a December 3rd road matchup vs. the Virginia Cavaliers and then end the regular season vs. the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg.

The full schedule and release from FSU Sports Info is below:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Home games against North Carolina, Virginia, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Louisville highlight Florida State’s ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule as the ACC released the conference schedules for all 15 teams. The Seminoles open ACC play at Virginia (Dec. 3) and play host to Louisville (Dec. 10) in their conference home opener a week later as they play four ACC games in the month of December for the first time in school history. Florida State begins its conference schedule at Virginia (Dec. 3), plays Louisville at home (Dec. 10), Notre Dame at home (Dec. 21) and travels to play at Duke (Dec. 31) as it plays four ACC games in the month of December. The Seminoles, who are widely considered to be one of the top teams in the ACC this season, finished an injury-filled season om 2021-22 with a 17-14 overall record and a 10-10 mark in ACC play. The Seminoles were 6-2 in conference play before losing four of five starters to injury and finishing with a 10-10 mark in conference play. Since the beginning of the 2016-17 season, Florida State is the fourth winningest program in the ACC with a 78-42 record. “Our ACC schedule is very challenging, as it is every year,” said Head Coach Leonard Hamilton. “Our conference schedule, coupled with our non-conference schedule will be one of the toughest schedules in the country, and one of the most difficult we have ever played. Our stretch of games in November and December is going to be just as tough as our schedule in January and February. Our players have to grow up in a hurry. “With that being said, we like this team and how it is put together. Our trip to Canada to play against some very good competition this summer has helped us. The opportunity to have this group together in practice during the summer has allowed us to gain a head start on our preparations for the season. We have a ways to go, but we are certainly moving in the right directions in all phases of getting ready for the season.” Following their four conference games in December, the Seminoles play exclusively ACC games in January and February. The Seminoles play host to Georgia Tech (Jan. 7), Virginia (Jan. 14), Miami (Jan. 24), Clemson (Jan. 28), Syracuse (Feb. 8), Pittsburgh (Feb. 11), Boston College (Feb. 18), and North Carolina on Senior Night. (Feb. 27) at the Tucker Center. Florida State travels to play at Wake Forest (Jan. 11), at Notre Dame (Jan. 17), at Pittsburgh (Jan 21), at NC State (Feb. 1), at Louisville (Feb. 4), at Clemson, (Feb.15), at Miami (Feb. 25), and at Virginia Tech (March 4) in its final game of the regular season. The ACC Tournament is March 7-11 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Florida State was awarded the ACC Championship trophy when the conference tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.

Monday, Nov. 7: Stetson

Friday, Nov. 11: at UCF

Monday, Nov. 14: Troy

Friday, Nov. 18: Florida Gators

Monday, Nov. 21: Mercer

Thursday, Nov. 24: Siena (Lake Buena Vista, FL)

Friday, Nov. 25: Ole Miss / Stanford Cardinal (Lake Buena Vista, FL)

Sunday, Nov. 27: TBA (Lake Buena Vista, FL)

Wednesday, Nov. 30: Purdue Boilermakers

Saturday, Dec. 3: at Virginia Cavaliers

Saturday, Dec. 10: Louisville Cardinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13: USC Upstate

Saturday, Dec. 17: St. Johns (Sunrise, FL)

Wednesday, Dec. 21: Notre Dame

Saturday, Dec. 31: at Duke Blue Devils

Saturday, Jan. 7: Georgia Tech

Wednesday, Jan. 11: at Wake Forest

Saturday, Jan. 14: Virginia Cavaliers

Tuesday, Jan. 17: at Notre Dame

Saturday, Jan. 21: at Pittsburgh Panthers

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Miami Hurricanes

Saturday, Jan. 28: Clemson Tigers

Wednesday, Feb. 1: at NC State

Saturday, Feb. 4: at Louisville Cardinals

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Syracuse Orange

Saturday, Feb. 11: Pittsburgh Panthers

Wednesday, Feb. 15: at Clemson Tigers

Saturday, Feb. 18: Boston College Eagles

Saturday, Feb. 25: at Miami Hurricanes

Monday, Feb. 27: North Carolina Tar Heels

Saturday, March 4: at Virginia Tech

Tues.-Sat., March 7-11: ACC Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)