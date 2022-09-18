Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball, Golf, and other Noles sports news

In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Volleyball, Soccer, Golf, and other Noles sports news...{continued *FOR FREE}

Non-football related Seminole athletic activities are starting to pick up this week. As we approach the fall sports, we will continue to keep you up to date on any Florida State sports information and media press releases we are sent from the FSU SID, or that we source ourselves.

Feel free to include any other FSU related news of any kind that we may have missed in the comment section.

Most of the summaries below are courtesy of FSU SID, Tomahawk Nation, and the Twitters.

—

Hamilton Presented With Joe Lapchick Award

Florida State men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton received the Joe Lapchick Character Award presented by the Joe Lapchick Foundation during a ceremony at the New York Athletic Club.

Hamilton was honored with the award which celebrates the life and career of Joe Lapchick, a Hall of Fame coach at St. John’s University (1936-47) and the New York Knicks (1947-56), who was well known for his compassion and integrity off the court. The award is given to coaches who exhibit honorable character and who have impacted the game of basketball as did Lapchick.

“When I got the call, associating me with the Joe Lapchick Award, I was honored to be mentioned in the same sentence,” said Hamilton. “If we know anything about his career, he always fought for what he thought was right, representing the sometimes underserved and disadvantaged, for women’s rights and the inclusion of all people in different areas.

“It’s an honor, a privilege, and I’m overwhelmed. I think about all the coaches and players that I’ve worked with who have created this culture that allowed us to be at this point.”

Hamilton is just the fifth head coach from the ACC to earn the award. He joins Georgia Tech’s Bobby Cremins, Virginia’s Pete Gillen, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, and North Carolina’s Dean Smith as Lapchick Award winners from the nation’s top college basketball conference.

Entering his 21st season at Florida State, Hamilton is the winningest coach in Florida State history (395 wins) and the fifth winningest coach in ACC history (395 wins). He has been named the National Coach of the Year five times, including most recently in 2021 when he received the Ben Jobe Award as the National Minority Coach of the Year. Hamilton is a three-time ACC Coach of the Year (2009, 2012 and 2020) and a two-time Big East Coach of the Year (1995 and 199) and is the only coach to be named Coach of the Year in the ACC and the Big East multiple times.

Throughout Hamilton’s Hall of Fame career he is most proud of the graduation rate of his players which exceeds 97 percent at Florida State (73 of 75 seniors), 90 percent at the University of Miami (28 of 31 seniors) and 95 percent for his career (101 of 106 seniors).

“My father went to the ninth grade. My father was extremely tough. My mother was very bright. I had three brothers and a sister. And I knew the only way I was going to improve my circumstances was I had to get my education. My father would say I would have absolutely no money for you to go to college. But you need to go and get your degree.”

Motivated by mentoring his players to become good people, good husbands, good fathers, and good neighbors, Hamilton continuously reflects on hearing from his players on holidays, following the births of their children, and other big milestones of their lives.

“If all I have are Coach of the Year awards and conference championship trophies, what do I really have?” said Hamilton on the eve of the Lapchick Award ceremony. “I am motivated by the successes of our former players, and how they represent themselves and their families in the community.

“I hope that when I hang my whistle up, I’ll be able to look back at my career and be proud. I’ll be proud of the young men and what are doing with their lives, with their families and how successful they’re doing in the social aspect of their lives. That’s much more important than the awards I have won. So for me personally, I’ve never lost sight of the fact that you take in youngsters, and hopefully while they’re with you, they’re growing to go into the type of young men that we all can be proud of.”

Hamilton, who was a finalist for the John R Wooden “Keys to Life” Award in 2000, has been inducted into five different Halls of Fame: UT Martin, 1983; Austin Peay State University, 2000; University of Miami, 2006; Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, 2013; Florida State Athletics, 2021) and was named as an Alumnus of Distinction by Gaston College (N.C.) in 2015.

Hamilton helped lead Kentucky to the National Championship in 1978 as the first associate head coach in program history.

The award was established in 2008 and has been presented to many of the prominent people in college basketball, including Duke’s Krzyzewski, St. John’s Lou Carnesecca, Tennessee’s Pat Summitt, Georgetown’s John Thompson and NC State’s Kay Yow. Broadcasters Dick Vitale and Verne Lundquist, along with writer Jim O’Connell are also Lapchick Award honorees.

Lapchick was the premier center of his time in the 1920s and 30s, playing for the Original Celtics in New York City. Following his playing career, he coached St. John’s from 1936-47 and 1956-65, winning Coach of the Year twice and the NIT four times. At the time, the NIT was considered to be the collegiate national championship. Between his two stints at St. John’s came his eight consecutive winning seasons with the New York Knicks where he took them to the NBA Finals three straight years finished and with a 326-247 record.

Also presented with the Lapchick Character Award at Friday’s ceremony were Val Ackerman (Commissioner of the Big East, first President of the WNBA), Rick Byrd (former Head Coach, Belmont University), and Speedy Morris (former Head Coach at La Salle University).

—

Florida State Seminoles basketball has finalized its 2022-2023 schedule, announcing the solidified slate on Tuesday.

“Our ACC schedule is very challenging, as it is every year,” said Head Coach Leonard Hamilton. “Our conference schedule, coupled with our non-conference schedule will be one of the toughest schedules in the country, and one of the most difficult we have ever played. Our stretch of games in November and December is going to be just as tough as our schedule in January and February. Our players have to grow up in a hurry...{continued *FOR FREE}

—

Hamilton Named Nation’s No. 3 Recruiter

Leonard Hamilton, who begins his 21st season as Florida State’s Head Basketball Coach when the Seminoles play host to Stetson on November 7, has been named as the nation’s No. 3 recruiter by Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster who extensively cover all things college basketball for the Field of 68.

“Leonard Hamilton has flown under the radar in the ACC due to Roy Williams and Coach K, but now, Hamilton has the best résumé in the league,” said Goodman and Dauster. “He has over a dozen 5-star commits in the past, including Scottie Barnes, Dwayne Bacon and rising sophomore wing Matthew Cleveland. Coach Hamilton is known for building depth but quietly handles his own on the trail”

Hamilton and his staff of incredible assistant coaches have built one of the top programs in the nation through recruiting and by coaching the nation’s top talent. The five-time National Coach of the Year is the winningest coach in Florida State history and the fifth winningest coach in the illustrious history of the Atlantic Coast Conference – which has been the best college basketball conference in the nation for nearly 70 years.

Florida State has had at least one player selected in the NBA Draft in 13 of 20 seasons under Hamilton.

Hamilton has continued to stock the Seminoles’ program with the nation’s top talent, as the Seminoles’ recruiting class ranked No. 2 in 2021, No. 3 in 2015 and No. 8 in 2016. Florida State’s 2015 recruiting class included 2016 NBA First-Round selection Malik Beasley, 2017 NBA Second-Round selection Dwayne Bacon, and 2019 NBA Second-Round selection Terance Mann and center Christ Koumadje. The Seminoles’ 2016 class was just as loaded with NBA Draft Lottery pick Jonathan Isaac, First Round pick Mfiondu Kabengele, and Trent Forrest who played in the 2022 NBA Playoffs with the Utah Jazz.

Hamilton’s recruiting prowess has been legendary, and began as he attracted two future NBA Draft Picks (Von Wafer and Alexander Johnson) in his first recruiting class after being hired as the seventh, and now longest, tenured coach in school history.

Season tickets are now on sale. Seminole fans interested in purchasing tickets for all home regular season games at the Donald L. Tucker Center can learn more here, or are encouraged to call the Florida State Ticket Office at 1-888-FSU-NOLE. Single game tickets go on sale in November.

Top 20 College Basketball Recruiters

1.-John Calipari, Kentucky

2.-Penny Hardaway, Memphis

3.-LEONARD HAMILTON, FLORIDA STATE

4.-Bill Self, Kansas

5.-Rick Stansbury, Western Kentucky

6.-Scott Drew, Baylor

7.-Juwan Howard, Michigan

8.-Eric Musselman, Arkansas

9.-Dana Altman, Oregon

10-.Jon Scheyer, Duke

11.-Nate Oates, Alabama

12.-Bruce Pearl, Auburn

13.-Rick Barnes, Clemson

14.-Brad Underwood, Illinois

15.-Chris Beard, Texas

———

FSU WOMEN’S SPORTS NEWS: Soccer, Softball, Basketball, Volleyball, & Others

Check out our dedicated Fanpost for FSU Women’s sports for any Women’s sports news you come across and can share to help keep your community up to date on what is happening in FSU women’s athletics during the week...{continued *FOR FREE}

—

No. 12 Florida State (5-0-2) defeated Boston College (4-2-3) by a 6-0 score this afternoon in Newton, MA.

Florida State came out like gangbusters in this game. In the second minute Onyi Echegini stole a BC throw-in. Echegini battled several Eagle defenders before turning and firing a perfectly placed chip from just outside the box on the left flank. The ball lofted over BC keeper Wiebke Willebrandt’s outstretched arm before nestling in the upper right hand corner of the goal to give the Seminoles an early 1-0 lead....{continued *FOR FREE}

Bend it like Jenna! She finds the back post on the corner kick! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5M903lv3hT — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 16, 2022

Onyi Echegini became the 20th Seminole in program history to record a hat trick with her three goals against Boston College yesterday and the first since 2017! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/L8UQ8OICAV — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 17, 2022

Soccer shuts down Rice 5-0

The No. 8 Florida State soccer team (4-0-2) took it to Rice (2-6) on their home field on a hot, Texas Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 win.

FSU now improves to 141-56-11 in the month of September and is unbeaten in its last 15 games dating back to the final game of the regular season in 2021. This also marks the eighth time in program history that FSU has started unbeaten through the first six games of the season.

The Seminoles came out aggressive in the first half, recording two goals on 14 shots with 10 of those on goal. Beata Olsson started things for FSU in the 21st minute with her second goal of the season off an assist from Jenna Nighswonger. Nighswonger crossed the ball from the left side to the middle of the box where Olsson chipped it right over the diving goalkeeper.

In the 36th minute, FSU took a 2-0 lead with Onyi Echegini’s second goal of the season on an assist from Kaitlyn Zipay. Zipay passed the ball to the penalty spot from the left corner.

The second half was not a whole lot different as the Noles scored three goals on 13 shots with nine shots on goal. The first goal of the second half came in the 57th minute by Maria Alagoa. She took a free kick from just outside the top left corner of the 18-yard box and curled it in for her first goal of the season.

45 seconds later Alagoa converted on her second goal of the game. This one came from a rebound inside the box from Olivia Garcia’s shot. Alagoa’s two goals against rice marked a career-high.

The Seminoles capped things off in the 70th minute with Beata Olsson’s second goal of the game and the third of the season. It came off assists from Jody Brown and Jenna Nighswonger. Olsson became the third Seminole to have two goals in a game this season, joining Alagoa and Clara Robbins who scored two against FGCU.

12 of FSU’s 19 goals this season have been scored in the second half.

———

Noles Blast Blazers in Three Sets

The Florida State Seminoles (8-3) defeated UAB (4-7) in their first matchup since 1991 in Tully Gym on Saturday afternoon, sweeping the Blazers in three sets (25-14, 25-23, 25-14). The Seminoles hosted their second annual mental health awareness game.

The Noles came out with power in the first set, leading through almost every point. The offense was dominant, earning 13 kills. Seven different Seminoles recorded a kill in the first set, led by Emma Clothier with five. The Blazers were unable to respond to the strength of the Seminoles, ending the set 25-14 with a kill from Emma Clothier.

The second set was close to the final point with the Seminoles and Blazers exchanging the lead throughout the entire set. Four different Noles recorded a kill and four recorded two apiece. Once again, Emma Clothier sealed the set win with the final kill.

The sweep was secured with a 25-14 win in the third set. Ryan led the Noles in the third set with five kills. The Seminoles sealed the win with 14 kills in the final set.

Defensively, Koenig led the team with 10 digs and Ryan and Clothier put up a brick wall at the net with four blocks apiece. The Seminoles recorded 41 kills on 100 attacks (.320) throughout the three sets. Clothier tied her season high with 10 kills during the match. Andjelija Draskovic was one shy of her season high for assists with 32.

The Noles begin ACC play against Notre Dame on Friday, September 23rd at 6:30pm in Tully Gym.

Emma recaps our 3-0 win over UAB #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/jQ5ghC2m0p — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) September 17, 2022

—

Noles Fall to Gators in Gainesville

The Florida State volleyball team (7-3) fell in straight sets (19-25, 27-29, 22-25) to No. 15 Florida (7-2) Tuesday night at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Fla.

The Noles got off to a great start to the match, jumping out to an 8-3 lead. The Gators fought back, but the Noles were still the first team to 15 with the 15-13 lead. The Gators then went on a 12-4 run to take the first set 25-19.

The second set was tight from start to finish, but the Noles were able to get to set point at 24-23. The Noles would have three total set points, but the Gators came back to take set two 29-27.

The Noles controlled set three for the first 20 points, but the Gators went on a 5-0 run after a Florida State timeout to take the match-clinching set.

Emily Ryan led the Noles with 11 kills with an impressive .429 hitting percentage. Audrey Koenig added nine kills while Skye Ekes tallied a season-high eight kills.

The Noles will return to Tully Gym on Saturday when they face UAB. First serve is set for 2 p.m. with ACC Network Extra on the coverage.

———

Women’s Basketball Announces ACC Schedule

Florida State Women’s Basketball has announced its 18-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, which begins with a home matchup vs. Miami on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The slate of conference matchups completes the Seminoles’ full schedule, which consists of 15 home games at the Donald L. Tucker Center, 13 true road games and three neutral-site contests.

“Year in and year out, the ACC features some of the most competitive basketball in the country. It truly is the nation’s premier conference,” FSU Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “There are no games off in this league. We’re excited about the challenge ahead and cannot wait for our fans to once again witness some of the nation’s best basketball.”

In ACC play, the Seminoles host nine games. Besides Miami, FSU will also play Clemson (Jan. 5), NC State (Jan. 12), Louisville (Jan. 15), Pitt (Jan. 22), Duke (Jan. 29), Wake Forest (Feb. 2), Syracuse (Feb. 16) and Georgia Tech (Feb. 19) at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Tip times and television designations will be released at a later time.

Season tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 season on Seminoles.com or by calling 850-644-1830. Tickets for adults begin at just $50 and start at just $25 for youth and seniors.

The Seminoles’ nine road games in ACC play include at North Carolina (Dec. 29), Georgia Tech (Jan. 1), Boston College (Jan. 8), Virginia (Jan. 19), Notre Dame (Jan. 26), Miami (Feb. 9), Virginia Tech (Feb. 12), Wake Forest (Feb. 23) and Clemson (Feb. 26).

Wyckoff ushers in a New-Look Noles era that includes four new student-athletes and 80 percent of the roster having played two years or less in an FSU jersey. The Seminoles boast loads of talent, including a dynamite back court that returns All-ACC Freshman guard O’Mariah Gordon, accomplished senior guard Sara Bejedi, proven scoring guard Taylor O’Brien, one of the nation’s top transfers in graduate guard Jazmine Massengill, McDonald’s All-American Ta’Niya Latson and Top 100 signee Brianna “Snoop” Turnage.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson is a returning All-ACC Freshman performer to help anchor the front court. Since joining the ACC in the 1991-92 academic year, the 2022-23 season marks the first time the Seminoles return multiple All-ACC Freshmen from the previous season.

Graduate forward Valencia Myers brings back 114 games of experience as well as 136 blocked shots, the fourth-most in program history. Redshirt senior forward Erin Howard put her inside-out versatility on display last season, while sophomore forward Mariana Valenzuela is another young piece for FSU to build off of.

Florida State hosts two free exhibitions to unofficially begin the season. FSU plays West Georgia on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Tucker Center. The Seminoles then host Flagler on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.

FSU tips off the regular season with its Education Game on Monday, Nov. 7, at a special start time of 11 a.m.

———

Woad Leads Seminoles To 4th Place Finish

Florida State freshman Lottie Woad finished in a tie for fourth in the individual standings, and the No. 6 ranked Seminole Women’s Golf team finished in fourth in the team standings as the 19th Annual Cougar Classic at the Yeamans Hall Club came to a close. Woad was in contention for the individual title throughout the event, and finished a mere two strokes off of the lead in her first career tournament as a Seminole.

Ole Miss, with three players in the top 15 of the individual standings, win the team championship with a one stroke victory over Clemson. The Seminoles finished second among the six ACC teams in the tournament. Andrea Lignell of Ole Miss won her first career individual championship with a one stroke win over Mathilde Delavallade of Penn State and Emma Schimpf of the College of Charleston

“It was our first event out of the gates, and we realize that we have some things to work on,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “I have always felt that the fall is where teams begin to get better, and that’s true for us after this event. We are going to continue to get better – that’s our goal and that’s what we are going to work towards accomplishing.”

Woad finished with a 1 under par score of 70 in the final round and totaled a 7 under par score of 206 in her first career collegiate tournament. She finished with scores of 66-70-70 and was just one of four players in the 96-player field who carded under par scores in each of three rounds. Woad’s three-round total of 206 is tied for the ninth- best tournament score in school history.

Woad’s tournament score of 206 is the best three-round tournament score in a player’s first tournament in school history.

Woad played consistent golf, with two birdies and 17 holes scored at par or better in the third and final round. Her only blemish over her final 18 holes was a bogey on her 16th hole of the afternoon. Woad birdied her second hole of the round to go under par, and was never at even or above par during the remainder of the round.

Junior Charlotte Heath finished in a tie for 13th place with a three-round total of 210. She totaled scores of 69-69-72 as she finished at 3 under par for the 54-hole tournament. She has now earned 13 career top-15 finishes and finished with an under par tournament score five times.

Senior Amelia Williamson carded her second score of 70 during the tournament in the final round. She carded three birdies in the final round and totaled a 3 over par score of 216.

Florida State travels to the Schooner Fall Classic (Sept. 24-26) at the University of Oklahoma for its second of four fall matches.

———

Even though it ended early, it was still a special season for Florida State Seminoles softball.

An incredible run through the season was punctuated by an ACC Tournament championship title — Team 39 put up a 49-5 record for the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The season showed the fight that personifies head coach Lonni Alameda’s teams and provided many moments for fans to remember.

Now that the dust has settled, we at Tomahawk Nation decided to take a look at the top 5 moments that made the season spectacular...{continued *FOR FREE}

———

We're so excited to see the great things Raelyn will do this season‼️#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/tXfQ8aQU08 — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) September 16, 2022

———

———

Noles Sweep Vols in Boone

The RV/RV Florida State cross country teams swept NR/No.29 Tennessee in a dual meet on Friday at the State Farm Fields.

The women’s team led off the dual shortly after sunrise with temperatures in the low 50’s, racing the 4-mile course.

FSU turned in the top three times, led by Alyson Churchill who crossed the line first with a time of 21:58.00 ahead of Emmy Van den Berg in second (22:03.06) and Agnes McTighe in third (22:06.82).

Rebecca Pottorff followed in sixth place at 22:15.92 and Yasmine Abbes rounded out the scoring in eighth at 22:19.10. Caitlin Wilkins (22.25.90) and Rebecca Bergnes (22:38.32) were included in FSU’s top seven, placing ninth and 10th respectively.

FSU won with a tally of 20 points ahead of Tennessee’s 39.

“It was an awesome day for the Noles in Boone,” FSU women’s distance coach Baylee Mires said. “Our women showed up full of run and got it done against Tennessee. Today was a great step as we prepare for bigger meets and quality competition.”

The men took to the 6-mile course, as Fearghal Curtin won his second race in the Garnet and Gold, crossing the line with a time of 29:09.40. Zach Leachman followed just behind in third place (29:12.48).

The Seminoles packed up and finished in fifth through 10th to secure the win with 22 points over the No. 29 Vols’ 39.

Jacob Holmes finished fifth (29:17.27), followed by Cooper Schroeder in sixth (29:21.80) and Zach Cloud closed out the scoring in seventh at 29:24.97. Paul Stafford (29:28.57) and Gabe Curtis (29:55.68) were among the top seven.

“The dual meet was a ton of fun today,” FSU head coach Bob Braman said. “We ran some fast times against a quality team.”

The Seminoles will next race in the Joe Piane Invitational, which will be held at Notre Dame on Sept. 30.

———

Clanton Goes Even in Day Two at Olympia Fields

Freshman Luke Clanton carded an even-par 70 in his second round at Olympia Fields, leading No. 11 Florida State Men’s Golf in day two of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational.

Clanton posted a 33 on what was a clean front nine that included two birdies, then followed with a 37 on the back nine. Clanton is tied for 27th at 3-over (73-70), shaving three strokes off Friday’s score.

The Seminoles posted a 6-over team score in the second round, improving from the first round. Florida State is tied for eighth overall. Stanford leads the field at 9-under.

Redshirt junior Cole Anderson carded a 1-over 71 on Saturday and is tied for 19th at 3-over (72-71) for the tournament. He recorded three birdies in the second round.

Junior Brett Roberts recorded his second straight round with a 2-over 72, and is tied for 28th at 4-over (72-72). He recorded three bogeys on his front nine, but settled down on the back with a 34 that featured a birdie on the par-4, 396-yard 11th and all pars.

Junior Frederik Kjettrup is tied for 37th overall at 5-over (72-73). Freshman Jack Bigham shot a second-round 74.

Florida State will finish its run at Olympia Fields in Sunday’s final round. Bigham begins FSU’s day as he tees off at 8:45 a.m. ET/7:45 a.m. CT.

—

Seminoles Tied for Eighth at Olympia Fields

A major championship course like Olympia Fields Country Club put its golfers to the test in the first round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational on Friday. No. 11 Florida State Men’s Golf shot a 9-over 289 in tying for eighth place out of 15 schools.

Only three schools shot under par in the opening round, including tournament leader Stanford (10-under), host Illinois (9-under) and Florida (3-under).

The Seminoles were led by the scoring of junior trio Cole Anderson (2-over), Frederik Kjettrup (2-over) and Brett Roberts (2-over). All three veterans are tied for 30th in one of the nation’s most competitive collegiate golf fields.

Birdie chances were of immense difficulty on Friday, but Anderson’s round was highlighted by consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th holes, both par 4s. Roberts added two birdies to his round, while Kjettrup recorded three including his first hole on the 10th where he buried the par-4, 444-yarder under par.

Freshman Luke Clanton is tied for 43rd after carding a 3-over in his first round. He took advantage of the two par 5 holes offered on the course, recording a birdie on each. His 2-under par 5 scoring is tied for the lowest of any golfer so far.

Fellow freshman Jack Bigham is tied for 61st at 6-over. Bigham will begin FSU’s tee times in Saturday’s second round when he goes off at 9 a.m. ET/8 a.m. CT.

—

Seminoles Shatter Three-Day Round Record in Scottsdale

The No. 11 Florida State Men’s Golf team finished third in the Maui Jim Intercollegiate after shooting an immaculate 6-under par 274 on Sunday, totaling 35-under for the tournament. Florida State’s three-round score of 805 is the lowest in program history, shattering the previous record of 823 on March 4, 2014, at the USF Invitational.

All five Seminoles played exceptional over the course of the weekend and nearly pulled off a victory. Redshirt Junior Cole Anderson secured the individual runner-up finish, recording a 4-under par 66 in his final round to total 15-under (65-64-66) for the three-day tournament.

Anderson’s second-place finish is the best of his career and marks his third Top six finish as a Seminole.

Auburn was the team tournament champion with a three-day total of 45-under par, shooting 11-under in the final round.

Caleb Surratt from Tennessee took home the individual champion title at 18-under.

Anderson played lights-out in the final round of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. In the three-day tournament, he had four flawless nines without a single bogey. He was one of the top-scoring players out of the 90-player field on par 4’s, averaging a 3.78 (8-under).

He finished strong on his last day in Arizona, recording five birdies in his final round with three of them on the back-nine.

Junior Brett Roberts led the Seminoles in birdies, recording 17 for the entirety of the tournament, along with an eagle on his starting hole of the final round. He simultaneously had the best scoring average on par 3’s for the team, averaging a 2.75 (-3).

Roberts tied for 13th, totaling 8-under par (67-65-70) for the tournament after an even-par score in the third round.

Junior Frederik Kjettrup once again fought back in the home stretch of the final round. After starting off the back-nine 3-over par, he quickly captured back-to-back birdies and finished the round with an even-par 70.

Kjettup’s three-day, three-under par (71-66-70) finish tied him for 31st.

Sophomore Michael Mays enjoyed a bogey-free front-nine in the final round. His three birdies for the day led to an improved third round of 1-over. Mays led the Florida State team in pars, totaling 37 for all three days.

Mays finished the tournament at 1-over par (67-73-71) and tied for 57th.

Luke Clanton officially has his first tournament as a Seminole under wraps, delivering an amazing performance in his third round. The freshman shot a 2-under 68, capturing six birdies for the day with two back-to-back to close out his front-nine.

The Seminoles travel next to Olympia Fields, Ill., for the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational taking place on Sept. 16-18. The Seminoles last won the Invitational in 2015.

———

2022-23 FSU Swim & Dive Schedule Set

The Florida State swimming and diving teams will open competition on the road and before hosting four meets at the Morcom Aquatics Center during the 2022-23 season.

“We’re excited to have a tough schedule,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “This will get both teams ready for the postseason. It’s set up for our athletes to learn and grow all season long.”

FSU will compete at the North Florida Invite from Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Jacksonville to start off the year.

The Seminoles will welcome West Florida and Florida Southern (Oct. 21) at 2 p.m., Georgia (Oct. 22) at 10 a.m., and Georgia Tech (Oct. 28) at 2 p.m. The women’s team will visit Miami on Nov. 4 before both squads head to the Georgia Invitational (Nov. 17-19).

Despite competing in the Georgia Invitational four times since 2015, the Seminoles will face the Bulldogs in a dual for the first time since 1991.

During winter training, the Seminoles will head south and compete in the CSCAA Open Water Nationals, which will be held at Florida International in Biscayne Bay, Fla.

Following the break, the Noles will hit the road for back-to-back SEC contests, visiting LSU on Jan. 7 and Florida on Jan. 20.

Senior Day will serve as the fourth and final home meet on Jan. 27 against Tampa at 2 p.m.

The Auburn First Chance Meet will be held at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center on Feb. 3-4.

The ACC Championships return to the Greensboro Aquatic Center and will run from Feb. 14-18, featuring both squads for the second year in a row.

The Women’s NCAA Championships will be held at the University of Tennessee for the first time in history, from March 15-18 and the men’s meet will follow in Minneapolis, Minnesota from March 22-25.

Florida State will compete in the annual Garnet vs. Gold meet on Sept. 23 at 2 p.m., at the Morcom Aquatics Center. Admission is free.

Sept. 23 Garnet vs. Gold Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 UNF Invite Jacksonville, Fla. 7 p.m./11 a.m.

Oct. 21 Florida Southern/UWF Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m.

Oct. 22 Georgia Tallahassee, Fla. 10 a.m.

Oct. 28 Georgia Tech Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m.

Nov. 4 Miami Coral Gables, Fla. 1 p.m.

Nov. 17-19 Georgia Invitational Athens, Ga. All Day

Dec. 18 CSCAA Open Water Nationals Biscayne Bay, Fla. 8:30 a.m./10 a.m.

Jan. 7 LSU Baton Rouge, La. TBA

Jan. 20 Florida *Ocala, Fla. 2 p.m.

Jan. 27 Tampa Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m.

Feb. 3-4 Auburn Invite Auburn, Ala. All Day

Feb. 14-18 ACC Championships Greensboro, N.C. All Day

Feb. 25-26 UGA Last Chance Athens, Ga. All Day

March 5-8 NCAA Zone B Diving Knoxville, Tenn. All Day

March 15-18 Women’s NCAA Championships Knoxville, Tenn. All Day

March 22-25 Men’s NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day

———

Other Stuff