Florida State Seminoles basketball has announced the indefinite suspension of sophomore guard Chandler Jackson.

The suspension was announced through a press release Sunday night, with no immediate reason for the decision given.

The full text of the release from FSU Sports Information:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton announced Sunday night that rising sophomore guard Chandler Jackson has been suspended indefinitely from the Seminole Basketball team.

Jackson averaged 3.6 points for Florida State during its 2022-23 season, becoming a consistent presence on the floor for the Seminoles as roster depth depleted over the course of the year.

