Florida State Seminoles basketball has announced the indefinite suspension of sophomore guard Chandler Jackson.
The suspension was announced through a press release Sunday night, with no immediate reason for the decision given.
The full text of the release from FSU Sports Information:
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton announced Sunday night that rising sophomore guard Chandler Jackson has been suspended indefinitely from the Seminole Basketball team.
Jackson averaged 3.6 points for Florida State during its 2022-23 season, becoming a consistent presence on the floor for the Seminoles as roster depth depleted over the course of the year.
From his FSU bio:
Averaged 3.6 points (10th on the team), 1.3 rebounds (ninth) and 1.3 assists (fifth) while playing in 29 of Florida State’s 32 games…earned the first start of his career with 7 points and a career-high 9 assists while playing his career-high of 26 minutes against Syracuse at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Feb. 8)…played in each of the Seminoles’ final 29 games of the season and averaged 12.2 minutes played per game…his 12 minutes played ranked as the ninth highest minutes per game average among his teammates…his career-high of 10 points came twice and in consecutive games against Boston College (Feb. 18) and in Florida State’s win at Miami (Feb. 25)…totaled 39 points in his final five games of the season for a 7.8 points per game scoring average against Boston College (10 points), at Miami (10 points), against North Carolina (3 points), at Virginia Tech (9 points), and against Georgia Tech (seven points) in the ACC Tournament…earned multiple assists in nine different games with his career-high of 9 assists coming against Syracuse at home…quickly picked up Florida State’s defensive philosophy and earned 19 steals as a freshman…two steals in three different games including in Florida State’s win at Pitt (Jan. 21)…totaled 1 point in 2 minutes of playing time in his Florida State debut against Florida at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Nov. 18)…totaled 2 points with 2 rebounds and 1 steal in Florida State’s game against No. 5 Purdue in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Nov. 30)…totaled 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 blocked shot in Florida State’s 75-53 win over Louisville at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Dec. 10)…totaled 5 points with 2 assists in 15 minutes of playing time against St. John’s in the Orange Bowl Classic (Dec. 17)…scored 5 points with 1 assist and 1 steal in Florida State’s game against Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium (Dec. 31)…earned 3 assists in 8 minutes of play in Florida State’s victory over Georgia Tech at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Jan. 7)…totaled 5 points and 1 assist in Florida State’s 84-71 win on the road in ACC play at Notre Dame (Jan. 23)…totaled 8 points with 2 rebounds and 2 steals in Florida State’s 71-64 win over Pitt at the Peterson Events Center on the road in ACC play…scored 7 points with 2 assists and 2 steals in Florida State’s game against Clemson at the Donald L. Tucker Center (Jan. 28)…totaled 3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 blocked shot in Florida State’s 81-78 win at Louisville at the KFC YUM! Center (Feb. 4)…scored 7 points with 2 rebounds and a career-high 9 assists in 26 minutes played in his first career start against Syracuse at the Donald L. Tucker Center…scored his career-high of 10 points with 4 rebounds and 2 assists against Boston College in Tallahassee (Feb. 18)…tie his career-high for points in a game with 10 points with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 blocked shot in Florida State’s win at Miami in Coral Gables (Feb. 25)…scored 9 points with 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in Florida State’s regular season finale at Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum (March 4)…totaled 7 points with 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in Florida State’s game against Georgia Tech at the Greensboro Coliseum in the ACC Tournament (March 7)…
Loading comments...