More great news, everyone!

The Columbia, South Carolina pipeline to Tallahassee continued today, as the Florida State Seminoles landed South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE transfer Gilber Edmond.

Edmond, who stands 6’5 and weighs 250 pounds, started 10 games for the Gamecocks this season and racked up 39 tackles (15 solo) with 9 TFL (2 sacks). Now he’ll join Coach Papuchis’ unit and aim to become another transfer defensive end to join the Seminoles and then make it to the NFL.

With star defensive end Jared Verse announcing his return to Florida State for a second season, Edmond will provide excellent depth at worst and be expected to impact the DE rotation immediately.

In modern college football you can never have too many talented pass rushers, and FSU just added another one.

Back to the crib!! pic.twitter.com/gjP4HtafG6 — Gilber Edmond (@gilbergotups) January 10, 2023

From his South Carolina bio: