More great news, everyone!
The Columbia, South Carolina pipeline to Tallahassee continued today, as the Florida State Seminoles landed South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE transfer Gilber Edmond.
Edmond, who stands 6’5 and weighs 250 pounds, started 10 games for the Gamecocks this season and racked up 39 tackles (15 solo) with 9 TFL (2 sacks). Now he’ll join Coach Papuchis’ unit and aim to become another transfer defensive end to join the Seminoles and then make it to the NFL.
With star defensive end Jared Verse announcing his return to Florida State for a second season, Edmond will provide excellent depth at worst and be expected to impact the DE rotation immediately.
In modern college football you can never have too many talented pass rushers, and FSU just added another one.
Back to the crib!! pic.twitter.com/gjP4HtafG6— Gilber Edmond (@gilbergotups) January 10, 2023
From his South Carolina bio:
* 2020-21 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll
Third-year player who will compete for playing time as an EDGE rusher… has a lot of upside… possesses good length and can become an effective pass rusher.
2021 (Redshirt Freshman)
Saw action in seven games as a second-year player… credited with three tackles… saw his most extensive action at Texas A&M where he recorded a pair of stops including a half-tackle for loss… also had a tackle against Tennessee.
2020 (Freshman)
Appeared in the final two games of the season, getting into both the Georgia and Kentucky contests… logged a pair of tackles, one in each contest… named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.
HIGH SCHOOL
Graduated from Westwood High School in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 2020… played defensive end as a senior after transitioning from wide receiver… helped the Panthers to a 7-3 record and a 6A District title… collected 80 tackles including 22 for loss with 17 sacks and four fumble recoveries and an interception as a senior… scored four defensive touchdowns… was a TCPalm Defensive Player of the Year finalist and all-area selection… coached by Jeff George Jr… also competed in track & field where he was a hurdler and jumper… considered the 186th-best prospect in the state of Florida and the 71st-ranked weakside defensive end in the country, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
PERSONAL
Gilber Edmond was born Aug. 1, 2002… is a sport and entertainment management major.
Loading comments...