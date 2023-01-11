Recruiting

Florida State added another major piece to its 2023 roster on Tuesday, with defensive line transfer Gilber Edmund announcing his commitment to the Seminoles.

With star defensive end Jared Verse announcing his return to Florida State for a second season, Edmond will provide excellent depth at worst and be expected to impact the DE rotation immediately.

Stay updated with everything recruiting and transfer portal related with Tomahawk Nation’s FSU recruiting and transfer portal thread.

Class of 2023 signees

QUARTERBACK: 3 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Andre Otto (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Conrad Hussey (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Edwin Joseph (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

TIGHT END: Kyle Morlock (Shorter University)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Casey Roddick (Colorado)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Jeremiah Byers (UTEP)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Keiondre Jones (Auburn)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Braden Fiske (Western Michigan)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Gilber Edmond (South Carolina Gamecocks)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Fentrell Cypress (Virginia)

KICKER: Tyler Keltner (ETSU) - Preferred walk-on

Football

Florida State learned its final ranking in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll on Tuesday, getting slotted at No. 11 and No. 10 respectively.

That’s just above the average area that FSU is getting projected at in way-too-early 2023 rankings, with the Seminoles being slotted as high as No. 4 and as low as No. 14 in national projections.

In another indication that we’re full speed ahead towards 2023, Florida State officially launched a Heisman campaign for quarterback Jordan Travis, debuting a website dedicated to listing his achievements and accolades.

Travis hopped on with David Hale and Andrea Adelson to talk about his preparations and expectations for 2023:

FSU was gonna send Jordan Travis to LA for last night’s championship game to start some offseason publicity for his Heisman campaign. But it would’ve meant missing the first team meetings of the off-season. Here’s what Jordan had to say on that… pic.twitter.com/usaj5SPVDK — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 10, 2023

A meeting with Kenny Dillingham in 2020 kept Jordan Travis from changing positions & helped him blossom into a star QB. He told me & @aadelsonESPN about it on In Play today. pic.twitter.com/xLelhwxKwl — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the mothership at SB Nation has the Seminoles listed as a possible national title contender in 2023:

There is reason for optimism down in Tallahassee. The Seminoles won ten games for the first time in six years this season, and with the talent they have on the roster for next year, there is a legitimate chance Florida State makes a deep run. We can start with quarterback Jordan Travis, who started all 12 games for the Seminoles this past season. Travis completed 64% of his throws for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns, all of which were career-high numbers. He’ll have some help on the offensive side of the ball from running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, and Jaheim Bell, the transfer tight end from South Carolina. Then on defense, the Seminoles got a huge boost when pass rusher Jared Verse announced that he was returning for another season. Verse was receiving first-round buzz throughout the fall, but is coming back for his redshirt junior season.

Related 14 college football teams that can win the National Championship next season

FSU reportedly moved quick on finding its replacement for defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson (who left for the Arkansas Razorbacks), hiring Miami Dolphins assistant Patrick Surtain. His resume has helped him establish deep ties in South Florida, strengthening the Seminoles’ staff off the field on top of on it.

We’ll know Florida State’s official 2023 football schedule in a couple of weeks:

Keep tabs on all the latest Florida State NIL signings here, courtesy of Tomahawk Nation reader bugzbunny.

Related FSU Football NIL Tracker

Former Florida State running back Treshaun Ward has found a new home — the Kansas State Wildcats:

You have to go through some stages to get to better stages #EMAW #Committed pic.twitter.com/XIHNalQMnU — Treshaun Ward (@9mxvi_) January 10, 2023

You can see all of the player movement for the Seminoles, both departing and returning, through our Florida State player tracker.

What a year, thank God for all of these blessings #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/b8w70ngJST — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) January 10, 2023

Basketball

Florida State men’s basketball is set to take on Wake Forest today — and it’s a special game, as (unduly) suspended hooper Baba Miller is set to make his debut in a Florida State uniform. Miller has sat out the season after the NCAA ruled him ineligible for receiving and paying back monetary assistance to travel to the United States.

Wheels up to Wake Forest #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/BD7uYIWNtR — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 10, 2023

Scottie Barnes over Plumlee pic.twitter.com/Ujp9BTOfA3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2023

Baseball

Softball

Not 1. Not 2. But 3 Noles make D1 Softball's Preseason Top 100 List #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/klp7qaanTG — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 10, 2023

All Sports

Florida State divers Tazman Abramowicz and Samantha Vear were named the ACC Divers of the Week on Tuesday following their performances at LSU last week.

From FSU Sports Info:

Abramowicz wins his first ACC Men’s Diver of the Week honor after finishing first on 3-meter with a score of 367.43, which was his highest of the season after sitting out most of the Fall due to injury. He won the event by just over four points in a high-scoring, competitive field where five divers scored above 340 points. He was also sixth on 1-meter at 307.73 and both scores were NCAA Zone B standards. Abramowicz contributed one of FSU’s 11 event victories against the Tigers, as the 16th-ranked Noles won, 180-120. Vear wins her second ACC Women’s Diver of the Week honor of the season and fourth of her career, after placing first on 1-meter with a score of 304.73 against LSU. She was dominant, winning the event by over 16 points and her score was her highest since her freshman season. The Conroe, Texas, native was also fourth on 3-meter (299.33).





The indoor @FSU_Track season starts on Friday with the Clemson Invitational.



Good luck to all our #Noles competing! ‍♀️ ‍♂️ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/pItRZd9fj2 — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) January 10, 2023

Get ready for another podcast



▪️ Caleb Mills

▪️ Leonard Hamilton

▪️ Adrian Crawford



https://t.co/OpFBTi9ggD#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/OJ4OdHRUVo — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) January 10, 2023

FSU Panama City has been admitted to the NCAA Division II Peach Belt Conference (PBC) as an associate member for esports beginning spring 2023.

Via a Florida State press release: