Florida State football, recruiting news: Jordan Travis finishes season as CFB’s top-graded QB

Women’s Basketball dominated 11th ranked NC State

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Cheez-It Bowl-Oklahoma at Florida State Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

ProfootballFocus graded every top player at every position in college football and you don’t have to scroll long to find Jordan Travis’ name. In fact, you don’t have to scroll at all; QB1 is Number 1:

Jordan Travis saved his best for last with a season-high 92.4 grade against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

This season, the redshirt junior was the only Power Five quarterback who ranked top 10 in both big-time throw rate and turnover-worthy play rate. Travis is returning to Florida State next season, where he’ll lead what should be one of the best teams in the country.

That’s part of the reason why they have FSU at No. 4 overall entering 2023.

Congratulations to Tate Rodemaker on his NIL with TBE:

In rival news Clemson has fired OC Brandon Streeter and replaced him with:

Recruiting:

FSU’s first Junior Day is this weekend.

FSU has offered 2024 Texas OT Bennett Warren:

And 2024 safety Xavier Lucas:

2025 WR Koby Howard will be on campus this weekend:

Other Sports:

Three ‘Noles were taken in the first round last night.

Maybe the pollsters will start paying attention now:

