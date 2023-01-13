Football:

ProfootballFocus graded every top player at every position in college football and you don’t have to scroll long to find Jordan Travis’ name. In fact, you don’t have to scroll at all; QB1 is Number 1:

Jordan Travis saved his best for last with a season-high 92.4 grade against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. This season, the redshirt junior was the only Power Five quarterback who ranked top 10 in both big-time throw rate and turnover-worthy play rate. Travis is returning to Florida State next season, where he’ll lead what should be one of the best teams in the country.

That’s part of the reason why they have FSU at No. 4 overall entering 2023.

Congratulations to Tate Rodemaker on his NIL with TBE:

The Battle's End is thrilled to announce a relationship with @TateRodemaker. Welcome to the team, Tate!!!#Goingforitin23 pic.twitter.com/6vL50NVDkP — The Battle's End Collective (@TheBattlesEnd) January 12, 2023

In rival news Clemson has fired OC Brandon Streeter and replaced him with:

#Clemson is set to hire #TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to be its next OC, after firing Brandon Streeter today, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. A deal could be finalized shortly. Riley won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach this season. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 12, 2023

Recruiting:

FSU’s first Junior Day is this weekend.

FSU has offered 2024 Texas OT Bennett Warren:

After a talk with @CoachAAtkins Im blessed to receive an offer from FSU #GoNoles Much Love man !!! pic.twitter.com/h0wvsRM5Pg — Bennett Warren (@BenzWarren76) January 12, 2023

And 2024 safety Xavier Lucas:

Blessed to have earned an offer from Florida State University #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/1w3pg0jAY1 — Xavier Lucas (@XavierL_25) January 12, 2023

2025 WR Koby Howard will be on campus this weekend:

Other Sports:

Three ‘Noles were taken in the first round last night.

Maybe the pollsters will start paying attention now: